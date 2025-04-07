Former Champion Vijay Singh Misses First Masters In 31 Years As Injury Rules Him Out Of Augusta Line-Up
After a run of 31 consecutive Masters appearances since making his debut in 1994, Vijay Singh will not play at Augusta National after being ruled out through injury
Former Masters champion Vijay Singh was a late withdrawal from this year's tournament at Augusta National as he pulled out on Monday.
Singh had played in 31 straight Masters tournaments since making his debut in 1994, but that streak has come to an abrupt end just before the 2025 event was due to tee off.
The 2000 Green Jacket winner cited injury as the reason after informing Augusta National officials that he was not able to take up his place in the field.
With the 62-year-old forced out, that left a final Masters field of 95 teeing it up at Augusta National in the first Major of the season.
With the Fijian having to skip Augusta, that now makes it 17 past champions not playing in The Masters this year - headlined by Tiger Woods.
Singh was a three-shot winner of the 2000 Masters, as he pulled on the Green Jacket when finishing ahead of Ernie Els.
That victory was part of a superb run of Masters finishes for Singh, where he came in the top eight in six of seven trips to Augusta.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
And the veteran showed he can still play at Augusta National last year when he made the cut aged 61 and eventually went on to finish T58.
Singh was due to play in his 32nd Masters this year, but an unspecified injury has ended those hopes - even after he played a tournament at the weekend.
The PGA Tour Champions regular finish T18 in the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational - an event won by another former Masters champion, 2009 winner Angel Cabrera.
Due to injury, Vijay Singh has informed the Competition Committees he will not play in the 2025 Masters Tournament. #themastersApril 7, 2025
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Which Of These 8 Masters Records Is The Most Impressive? Have Your Say...
We've picked out our top eight Masters records over the history of the tournament at Augusta National, but which one is the best? Time for you to decide...
By Paul Higham Published
-
I Asked AI To Predict The Winner Of The Masters in 2025... Can You Guess Who It Suggested?
With AI's rapidly growing role in our daily lives, I thought I'd ask it to help with something of huge importance this week... predict who will win The Masters!
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Which Of These 8 Masters Records Is The Most Impressive? Have Your Say...
We've picked out our top eight Masters records over the history of the tournament at Augusta National, but which one is the best? Time for you to decide...
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Has Come Close To A Green Jacket On Multiple Occasions... Here Are His 4 Closest Calls
The four-time Major winner is yet to win a Green Jacket at Augusta National, with McIlroy enduring a number of close calls throughout his career
By Matt Cradock Published
-
It's Near-Impossible To Play Augusta National... But You Can Play These Other 2025 Major Venues
We take a look at five courses on the men's and women's Major schedule this year that are open to visitor play...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
How Many Total Putts Will There Be At The Masters?
Take a look at the recent putting stats in The Masters and the formula for working out how many total putts there'll be at Augusta National this year.
By Paul Higham Published
-
Masters Week Can Begin For Relieved Patrons As Augusta National Opens The Gates Following Weather Delay
Relieved patrons were allowed into Augusta National on Monday morning for the first day of Masters week, after thunderstorms had initially forced Augusta National to close to the public
By Paul Higham Published
-
Former Masters Champion Angel Cabrera Wins PGA Tour-Sanctioned Event Days Before Augusta National Return
The 2009 Masters winner claimed his maiden PGA Tour Champions victory at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational
By Mike Hall Published
-
Augusta National Drive, Chip And Putt - Full Results From The Masters Venue
The annual competition for junior golfers took place at Augusta National days before The Masters - here's what happened
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Masters Fantasy: Who Are The Golf Monthly Team Selecting For Their Rosters?
The Masters Fantasy is here and, in this piece, the Golf Monthly team take you through their roster for the upcoming event at Augusta National
By Matt Cradock Published