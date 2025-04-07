Former Champion Vijay Singh Misses First Masters In 31 Years As Injury Rules Him Out Of Augusta Line-Up

After a run of 31 consecutive Masters appearances since making his debut in 1994, Vijay Singh will not play at Augusta National after being ruled out through injury

Former Masters champion Vijay Singh was a late withdrawal from this year's tournament at Augusta National as he pulled out on Monday.

Singh had played in 31 straight Masters tournaments since making his debut in 1994, but that streak has come to an abrupt end just before the 2025 event was due to tee off.

The 2000 Green Jacket winner cited injury as the reason after informing Augusta National officials that he was not able to take up his place in the field.

With the 62-year-old forced out, that left a final Masters field of 95 teeing it up at Augusta National in the first Major of the season.

With the Fijian having to skip Augusta, that now makes it 17 past champions not playing in The Masters this year - headlined by Tiger Woods.

Singh was a three-shot winner of the 2000 Masters, as he pulled on the Green Jacket when finishing ahead of Ernie Els.

That victory was part of a superb run of Masters finishes for Singh, where he came in the top eight in six of seven trips to Augusta.

And the veteran showed he can still play at Augusta National last year when he made the cut aged 61 and eventually went on to finish T58.

Singh was due to play in his 32nd Masters this year, but an unspecified injury has ended those hopes - even after he played a tournament at the weekend.

The PGA Tour Champions regular finish T18 in the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational - an event won by another former Masters champion, 2009 winner Angel Cabrera.

