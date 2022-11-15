Tickets On Sale For The 2023 AIG Women’s Open
There is a range of offers available for next year’s Major at Walton Heath
Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in Surrey, which takes place between 9 and 13 August.
The fifth and final Major of the year will be held at the venue for the first time, continuing its history of hosting top-level tournaments, including the 1981 Ryder Cup.
Fans can choose between several ticket options for the Major that attracts the most international participants in women’s golf. For a limited time, tickets are priced at £30 for an adult on championship days and £10 for adults on practice days. Meanwhile, there are discounts of £10 off when booking a weekend bundle and £30 when booking a five-day ticket.
In addition, MasterCard holders will receive a £10 discount if booking between the 21 and 29 of November as part of The R&A’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, while children under 16 will be granted free entry if accompanied by a paying adult. Youth tickets are available for half price for 16 to 24-year-olds. Finally, hospitality packages are on general sale.
Zoe Ridgway, the Championship Director of the AIG Women’s Open at The R&A, said: “We are delighted to be playing the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in 2023. As we return to the South-East for the first time in four years our goal is to make the Championship as accessible as possible for everyone.
“We are anticipating rising levels of interest and demand to attend the AIG Women’s Open and we have introduced Wednesday practice day tickets to offer fans even more opportunities to watch their favourite players in this world-class Major Championship.”
Woburn in Bedfordshire was the host the last time the tournament took place outside Scotland, in 2019, with Royal Troon and Carnoustie hosting before last year’s event at Muirfield, which saw South African Ashleigh Buhai claim her first Major victory.
Tickets for the 2023 AIG women’s open can be purchased at www.aigwomensopen.com (opens in new tab).
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
