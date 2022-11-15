Tickets On Sale For The 2023 AIG Women’s Open

Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in Surrey, which takes place between 9 and 13 August.

The fifth and final Major of the year will be held at the venue for the first time, continuing its history of hosting top-level tournaments, including the 1981 Ryder Cup.

Fans can choose between several ticket options for the Major that attracts the most international participants in women’s golf. For a limited time, tickets are priced at £30 for an adult on championship days and £10 for adults on practice days. Meanwhile, there are discounts of £10 off when booking a weekend bundle and £30 when booking a five-day ticket.

In addition, MasterCard holders will receive a £10 discount if booking between the 21 and 29 of November as part of The R&A’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers, while children under 16 will be granted free entry if accompanied by a paying adult. Youth tickets are available for half price for 16 to 24-year-olds. Finally, hospitality packages are on general sale.

Zoe Ridgway, the Championship Director of the AIG Women’s Open at The R&A, said: “We are delighted to be playing the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath in 2023. As we return to the South-East for the first time in four years our goal is to make the Championship as accessible as possible for everyone.

“We are anticipating rising levels of interest and demand to attend the AIG Women’s Open and we have introduced Wednesday practice day tickets to offer fans even more opportunities to watch their favourite players in this world-class Major Championship.”

Woburn in Bedfordshire was the host the last time the tournament took place outside Scotland, in 2019, with Royal Troon and Carnoustie hosting before last year’s event at Muirfield, which saw South African Ashleigh Buhai claim her first Major victory.

Tickets for the 2023 AIG women’s open can be purchased at www.aigwomensopen.com (opens in new tab).