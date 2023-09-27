Throwback: When Justin Rose Lost A $100 Bet To A Fan At The 2016 Ryder Cup
At Hazeltine, Rose found himself $100 out of pocket after David Johnson holed a miraculous putt in front of Team Europe
Throughout the history of the Ryder Cup, there have been many crucial putts holed. Whether it's Ian Poulter's many clutch putts at Medinah in 2012, or Justin Leonard's at the 1999 Battle of Brookline, multiple putts have made their way into Ryder Cup folklore.
However, it's not just the players who produce these memorable moments, with one example being in 2016 when, during a practice round at Hazeltine, a spectator drained a putt in front of the European Ryder Cup side to secure a cool $100 off Justin Rose.
The best $100 you could ever win 😲At the 2016 @RyderCup, a fan was given the opportunity to sink a practice round putt the pros were struggling with.With @JustinRose99's money on the line, the rest is history.pic.twitter.com/qglhH9CP9rSeptember 27, 2023
During the practice round, the European team seemed to be struggling with one particular putt on the 6th green and, with this being in the States, the surrounding crowds weren't going to let up the opportunity to give their rivals some slight jibes.
One of those hecklers was David Johnson, an insurance agent based out of Mayville, North Dakota. The self-confessed "average golfer at best", obviously felt confident in his ability that day, as he yelled out "I could make the putt." What then transpired turned Johnson into an overnight celebrity, with the American estimating he was interviewed between 50 and 75 times that week, then another 15 to 20 times afterwards.
The moment was caught on camera, and involved Rose laying a $100 bill next to the golf ball, which had been signed by himself, Rory McIlroy and Henrik Stenson. Initially, Johnson is seen complaining about the length of the putter, but that doesn't stop him from ramming it into the centre of the cup at pace!
A fairytale-like story @RyderCup 👏pic.twitter.com/N4V1a02WbaSeptember 27, 2023
The viral video continues to be as popular today as it did in that moment, with Johnson framing the signed $100 bill and putting it in a safe. Jokingly, he says "that’s certainly not going to be spent!"
What's more, after the putt, Johnson himself actually spoke to both Stenson and McIlroy, with the insurance agent stating: "They were all super nice guys and it was fun to converse with those guys and they seemed to have as much fun with the moment as I did."
