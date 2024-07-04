Three-Time DP World Tour Winner Makes LIV Golf Qualification ‘Priority Number One’

After getting a taste of LIV Golf recently, John Catlin has made securing a permanent place on the lucrative team golf tour his top priority for the season.

The American impressed when handed an alternate spot in the LIV Golf League - finishing T24 in Houston then T7 in Nashville when standing in for the injured Charles Howell III.

He'll reprise that role on Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC team at the LIV Andalucia event at Valderrama next week, as he looks to add to the $745,000 he's won just for those two LIV results.

So as Catlin, a three-time DP World Tour winner, tees it up at the International Series Morocco this week, his focus is now very much on winning a regular spot in next year's LIV Golf League by continuing his form on the Asian Tour.

Catlin claimed the International Series Macau title with a playoff win over David Puig, where he also became the first man to shoot 59 on the Asian Tour.

He then made it back-to-back victories and six Asian Tour titles overall by winning the Saudi Open to send him top of the Asian Tour's Order of Merit.

But it's the International Series Rankings that hold the key to LIV Golf League riches, as whoever finishes top of those standings gets an automatic spot in next year's team golf tour.

Catlin currently sits second behind Carlos Ortiz in the International Series standings, but after sampling LIV Golf's riches he's now making top spot his top priority at the latest elevated event in Morocco.

“It (The international Series) is definitely priority one for me now," said Catlin. "Having experienced the LIV Golf events, they are really cool.

"We are very well looked after and playing that calibre of field for that kind of money is something we all want. That is priority one and I am looking for what will unfold over the next eight events.”

It won't be easy for Catlin in Rabat though, with South African Branden Grace making the trip to Morocco looking for a boost in his form and fortunes.

Grace just missed out on Open qualifying after a playoff, and with just three LIV events left to play is struggling in the drop zone - so knows he needs to find some form quickly.

After finishing second and ninth in the last two LIV Golf seasons, Grace does not want to drop out of the tour, so even after a tiring Open qualifying bid he's in Morocco for both a tune-up for Valderrama and some much-needed world ranking points.

“I am a little tired as I got to bed at 3am after 36 holes and an extra two. It is what it is," said Grace.

"Listen, it [The International Series] is a great stepping stone for the guys playing out here full time, trying to get onto LIV. For me, I see myself coming here for the chance to play a week before a big event [LIV Golf Valderrama], even just to find something to take into those events.

“Obviously it is a great opportunity for world ranking points, and if things don’t go your way [in LIV], you are only one win away from giving yourself a great chance to be back there if you need it.”