Three-Time DP World Tour Winner Makes LIV Golf Qualification ‘Priority Number One’
After playing in two LIV Golf events, John Catlin has targeted qualifying for next year's line-up as his top priority for the season
After getting a taste of LIV Golf recently, John Catlin has made securing a permanent place on the lucrative team golf tour his top priority for the season.
The American impressed when handed an alternate spot in the LIV Golf League - finishing T24 in Houston then T7 in Nashville when standing in for the injured Charles Howell III.
He'll reprise that role on Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC team at the LIV Andalucia event at Valderrama next week, as he looks to add to the $745,000 he's won just for those two LIV results.
So as Catlin, a three-time DP World Tour winner, tees it up at the International Series Morocco this week, his focus is now very much on winning a regular spot in next year's LIV Golf League by continuing his form on the Asian Tour.
Catlin claimed the International Series Macau title with a playoff win over David Puig, where he also became the first man to shoot 59 on the Asian Tour.
He then made it back-to-back victories and six Asian Tour titles overall by winning the Saudi Open to send him top of the Asian Tour's Order of Merit.
But it's the International Series Rankings that hold the key to LIV Golf League riches, as whoever finishes top of those standings gets an automatic spot in next year's team golf tour.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Catlin currently sits second behind Carlos Ortiz in the International Series standings, but after sampling LIV Golf's riches he's now making top spot his top priority at the latest elevated event in Morocco.
“It (The international Series) is definitely priority one for me now," said Catlin. "Having experienced the LIV Golf events, they are really cool.
"We are very well looked after and playing that calibre of field for that kind of money is something we all want. That is priority one and I am looking for what will unfold over the next eight events.”
It won't be easy for Catlin in Rabat though, with South African Branden Grace making the trip to Morocco looking for a boost in his form and fortunes.
Grace just missed out on Open qualifying after a playoff, and with just three LIV events left to play is struggling in the drop zone - so knows he needs to find some form quickly.
After finishing second and ninth in the last two LIV Golf seasons, Grace does not want to drop out of the tour, so even after a tiring Open qualifying bid he's in Morocco for both a tune-up for Valderrama and some much-needed world ranking points.
“I am a little tired as I got to bed at 3am after 36 holes and an extra two. It is what it is," said Grace.
"Listen, it [The International Series] is a great stepping stone for the guys playing out here full time, trying to get onto LIV. For me, I see myself coming here for the chance to play a week before a big event [LIV Golf Valderrama], even just to find something to take into those events.
“Obviously it is a great opportunity for world ranking points, and if things don’t go your way [in LIV], you are only one win away from giving yourself a great chance to be back there if you need it.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Sergio Garcia Reveals How To Play The 2 Show-Stopping Short Game Shots That Helped Him Win The Masters
Want to know how Sergio Garcia performs his wedge game wizardry? The former Masters Champion shares his tips on how to sharpen up your short game...
By Neil Tappin Published
-
Garmin Approach Z30 Rangefinder Review
Sam De’Ath tests the clever new technology on the Garmin Approach Z30 rangefinder out on the golf course
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
‘Disgusting’ - Greg Norman Says LIV Golf Players Experienced ‘Vitriol And Hatred’ When Tour Started
The LIV Golf CEO labeled the abuse experienced by players who first joined the tour in 2022 as "disgusting", while Phil Mickelson called for less "hostility" in the sport
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
'I’m The Best Player I’ve Ever Been' - Richard Bland Credits LIV Golf Move As Reason For Unprecedented Form Following US Senior Open Win
The Englishman claimed his second over-50s Major in a playoff on Monday, adding on to his Senior PGA Championship title, and believes his switch to LIV led to such excellent play
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lee Westwood Enjoys US Senior Open Debut - But Reveals One Big Thing He Prefers About LIV Golf
Lee Westwood was happy with the start he made to his US Senior Open debut, but not as happy with the dress code
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf Streaming Partner Shuts Down With Immediate Effect
Caffeine TV ceased its operations just months after signing a deal to run LIV Golf's Friday rounds...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lee Westwood Admits ‘There’s Only One Loser’ After LIV vs PGA Tour Split
The LIV Golf player is convinced only the fans are missing out from the split at the top of the men’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf vs PGA Tour Combined 2024 Money List
LIV Golf consistently offers the biggest prize money in golf, but it's PGA Tour stars who dominate the top of the combined money list so far this season
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Can Tell You That Right Now; I Would Love To Be Out Here' - Bryson DeChambeau's Stand-In Teammate Hoping To Boost Chances Of Permanent Move By Winning First LIV Golf Title
John Catlin has played on tours all around the world but is hoping to find a more permanent home with the LIV Golf League - whether he can win LIV Golf Nashville on Sunday or not
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
This Feature We Loved At The Masters Is Now Available On The LIV Golf App
Just like the popular Masters app, the LIV Golf Plus app has released a new feature that allows users to watch every shot from any player...
By Joel Kulasingham Published