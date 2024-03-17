LIV Golf Final Leaderboard At International Series Macau - John Catlin Beats LIV's David Puig In Playoff
Catlin defeated Puig at the second playoff hole, with a number of LIV golfers finishing inside the top 10 in Macau
The International Series headed to Macau and, on Sunday, we were treated to a thrilling conclusion that saw John Catlin claim a first professional title in three years.
Just 24 hours earlier, Catlin fired the first 59 in the Asian Tour history and, starting the final day, it seemed the American would cruise to the title. However, LIV Golf's David Puig fired a 10-under 60 to set the clubhouse target at 23-under.
Needing to birdie the last, Catlin just missed his short birdie putt to win outright, with the pair heading up the 18th for a playoff. As both made birdie at the first playoff hole, Catlin managed to birdie the second and claim the title in thrilling circumstances.
As one LIV golfer finished second, the leaderboard was dominated by those from the circuit, Lucas Herbert finishing outright third and Patrick Reed finishing outright fourth.
Smash GC's Jason Kokrak finished in a tie for fifth, whilst the Asian Tour's Order of Merit leader, Carlos Ortiz, carded a final round 68 to move inside the top 10.
Below, we have listed the LIV Golf leaderboard in Macau at the end of play, as well as those who missed the cut at Macau Golf and Country Club.
LIV GOLF FINAL ROUND LEADERBOARD AT INTERNATIONAL SERIES MACAU
- 2nd David Puig (-23* Lost at second playoff hole)
- 3rd Lucas Herbert (-21)
- 4th Patrick Reed (-20)
- T5th Jason Kokrak (-19)
- T10th Carlos Ortiz (-16)
- T14th Mito Pereira, Kalle Samooja (-15)
- T21st Sergio Garcia, Andy Ogletree (-14)
- T28th Pat Perez (-13)
- T41st Ian Poulter (-11)
- T46th Hudson Swafford (-10)
- T48th Kieran Vincent (-9)
LIV GOLFERS WHO MISSED THE CUT AT INTERNATIONAL SERIES MACAU
- Harold Varner III (-3)
- Graeme McDowell (+2)
- Eugenio Chacarra, Anthony Kim (+4)
- Danny Lee (+5)
- Sebastian Munoz (Withdrew after Round One)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
