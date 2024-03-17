LIV Golf Final Leaderboard At International Series Macau - John Catlin Beats LIV's David Puig In Playoff

The International Series headed to Macau and, on Sunday, we were treated to a thrilling conclusion that saw John Catlin claim a first professional title in three years.

Just 24 hours earlier, Catlin fired the first 59 in the Asian Tour history and, starting the final day, it seemed the American would cruise to the title. However, LIV Golf's David Puig fired a 10-under 60 to set the clubhouse target at 23-under.

Needing to birdie the last, Catlin just missed his short birdie putt to win outright, with the pair heading up the 18th for a playoff. As both made birdie at the first playoff hole, Catlin managed to birdie the second and claim the title in thrilling circumstances.

Catlin celebrates with the International Series Macau trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

As one LIV golfer finished second, the leaderboard was dominated by those from the circuit, Lucas Herbert finishing outright third and Patrick Reed finishing outright fourth.

Smash GC's Jason Kokrak finished in a tie for fifth, whilst the Asian Tour's Order of Merit leader, Carlos Ortiz, carded a final round 68 to move inside the top 10.

Below, we have listed the LIV Golf leaderboard in Macau at the end of play, as well as those who missed the cut at Macau Golf and Country Club.

LIV GOLF FINAL ROUND LEADERBOARD AT INTERNATIONAL SERIES MACAU

2nd David Puig (-23* Lost at second playoff hole)

David Puig (-23* Lost at second playoff hole) 3rd Lucas Herbert (-21)

Lucas Herbert (-21) 4th Patrick Reed (-20)

Patrick Reed (-20) T5th Jason Kokrak (-19)

Jason Kokrak (-19) T10th Carlos Ortiz (-16)

Carlos Ortiz (-16) T14th Mito Pereira, Kalle Samooja (-15)

Mito Pereira, Kalle Samooja (-15) T21st Sergio Garcia, Andy Ogletree (-14)

Sergio Garcia, Andy Ogletree (-14) T28th Pat Perez (-13)

Pat Perez (-13) T41st Ian Poulter (-11)

Ian Poulter (-11) T46th Hudson Swafford (-10)

Hudson Swafford (-10) T48th Kieran Vincent (-9)

LIV GOLFERS WHO MISSED THE CUT AT INTERNATIONAL SERIES MACAU