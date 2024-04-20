John Catlin Wins Back-To-Back Asian Tour Titles Whilst LIV Golfer Likely To Remain Outside World's Top 100 Despite Strong Showing

John Catlin's excellent run of form continued at the Saudi Open, with the American claiming a second Asian Tour open in a second start, as he decimated the competition at Riyadh Golf Club.

Going into the final day, Catlin had a comfortable eight shot lead following a third round 62. On Saturday, he never looked challenged, with the lead only decreasing by a few shots as a final round 66 gave Catlin a second win in a month's span.

Catlin during the Saudi Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Claiming the International Series Macau back in mid-March, an event he carded a 59 in, Catlin produced two birdies and seven pars for a two-under-par front nine and maintained a huge lead.

Birdieing the 10th and 13th, the American did bogey the 14th to see his lead trimmed to six but, with back-to-back birdies at the 17th and 18th, Catlin extended his lead to seven over Australian, Wade Ormsby.

Along with Catlin, LIV Golf's David Puig was looking for a big week as he continues his push towards the world's top 100. One of the five LIV Golf players in the field, the Spaniard is looking to qualify for the PGA Championship via the world rankings, where he must be inside the top 100 the week before the event.

Despite a strong week, finishing solo fifth at 14-under, it appears that Puig will just miss out on the top 100, with the PGA Championship getting underway on the 16th May.

Currently, LIV Golf doesn't offer Official World Golf Ranking points and, with two LIV Golf tournaments coming up in Adelaide and Singapore, it is unclear as to where Puig will tee it up next in an event that offers OWGR points.