Three Players Who Have Won Augusta National's Exclusive Crystal Vases This Week
Augusta National recognises players who make a hole-in-one, an albatross, an eagle or shoot the day's lowest score with limited edition crystal
Augusta National hands out a number of prizes at the Masters, with the most recognisable being the Green Jacket, awarded to the winner of the tournament.
But awards aren't just handed out to the player who wins the event as various crystal is given to those who make a hole-in-one, an albatross, an eagle or shoot the day's lowest score.
Those who shoot the lowest round of the day get a crystal vase with three different players picking them up so far at this year's Masters.
On the first day of the 2024 Masters, Bryson DeChambeau fired the lowest round after an opening seven-under 65 which included birdies on the first three holes.
Masters rookie, Ludvig Aberg, then carded a three-under 69 on Friday to pick up the crystal vase after a round which included six birdies and three bogeys.
Chris Kirk, making his fifth Masters appearance, shot the lowest round of day three with an impressive four-under 68 which included a birdie on the last, as many players struggled on the fast and firm greens which were dried out by the wind.
Elsewhere, a number of eagles have been made with the likes of Shane Lowry and Scottie Scheffler picking up crystal goblets.
Beginning in 1954, participants could qualify for additional awards for outstanding feats during the tournament. The day’s lowest score wins a crystal vase, a hole-in-one wins a crystal bowl and an eagle earns a pair of crystal goblets.
Other prizes can also be won as since 1951, the runner-up has received a silver medal. In 1978, a silver salver was added as an award. Amateurs who make the cut are eligible to win the silver cup, which goes to the low amateur.
While the winner of the Par 3 Contest receives a crystal pedestal bowl. Famously, no Par 3 Contest winner has ever gone on to win the Masters Tournament later in the same week. A hole-in-one in the Par 3 Contest also earns players a crystal vase. There have been over 100 made all-time in the Wednesday tradition, including a record nine in 2016.
James Nursey is a freelance contributor to Golf Monthly after spending over 20 years as a sports reporter in newspapers. During a 17-year career with the Daily Mirror, he covered mainly football but reported from The Open annually and also covered a Ryder Cup and three US Opens. He counts a pre-tournament exclusive with Justin Rose at Merion in 2013 as one of his most memorable as the Englishman went on to win his first Major and later repeated much of the interview in his winner’s speech. Now, after choosing to leave full-time work in newspapers, James, who is a keen single-figure player, is writing about golf more. His favourite track is the Old Course after attending St Andrews University but has since played mainly at Edgbaston, where he is a long-time member. James’ golfing highlights include previously winning the club championship and scratch knock-out there. He is also an active member of the Association of Golf Writers and Press Golfing Society but his favourite round is playing the game with his young children.
James is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G400
3 wood: Ping i20
Hybrid: Ping i20
Irons: Ping i500 4-SW
Wedges: Ping Glide forged 50, 56
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Titleist ProVIx
