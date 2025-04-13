What You Get For Finishing Second At The Masters
Finishing runner-up at The Masters is sure to bring disappointment, but there are plenty of reasons for the player who misses out to be cheerful too – here are the details
Any player who misses out on a Masters title with a runner-up finish is sure to have an overriding sense of what might have been in the days that follow his Augusta National near miss.
Winning the tournament doesn’t just etch a player’s name into the history books, it also ensures perks including huge prize money, a lifetime exemption and a place in the other three Majors for the next five years.
Those aren’t the only advantages of winning The Masters, with other notable benefits including a sterling silver replica of the trophy to keep, the honor of wearing the Green Jacket, a gold medal, the chance to set the menu for the following year’s Champions Dinner, honorary membership of Augusta National and a spot in the champions locker room.
However, even though the benefits of winning The Masters are some of the most sought-after in the game, the player who finishes runner-up is given several significant perks too. Here are some of the big advantages.
Prize Money
The Masters offers one of the most lucrative prize money payouts in the game, with the 2024 tournament’s purse coming to $20m. Winner Scottie Scheffler claimed $3.6m of that, but for runner-up Ludvig Aberg, it wasn’t a bad four days of work either, with the Swede banking $2.16m.
There was even more at stake in the 2025 edition, with a prize money payout of $21m available. The winner will leave Augusta National $4.2m wealthier, but the runner-up will also have the bonus of a $2.268m payday.
Exemptions
The right to play in The Masters for life is surely one of the biggest advantages of winning the tournament, but it’s not all bad for the runner-up either. Anyone finishing in the top 12 and ties, including the runner-up, books their place for the following year, taking worries over world ranking or any other ways to qualify out of the equation.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
World Ranking Points
One of the most surefire ways of reaching any of the four Majors is to attain a high enough world ranking by certain deadlines. Like the other three Majors, The Masters offers more world ranking points than any other event.
While the winner claims 100 points, the runner-up is guaranteed 60 - not too far behind the winners of the PGA Tour’s prestigious signature events.
Season-Long Tour Points
Players can also win more FedEx Cup points at the Majors than most other tournaments, with only The Players Championship offering an equal number.
The FedEx Cup features a season-long battle for places in the Playoffs, with most PGA Tour events offering 500 points to the winner. Finishing runner-up at The Masters doesn’t offer quite as many, at 400, but that kind of haul can go a long way to acquiring the points needed to not only reach the lucrative Playoffs, but also secure full playing rights on the PGA Tour for the following season.
For those whose time is spent more on the DP World Tour, finishing runner-up awards 1,113 Race to Dubai ranking points.
Silverware
As well as career-enhancing perks, the runner-up also receives some impressive mementos.
While the winner is handed a gold medal, the runner-up’s achievement is acknowledged with a 1.7 ounce silver medal depicting the clubhouse from the Founders Circle off Magnolia Lane – a prize that has been awarded since the 1951 edition.
The player finishing second also gets a silver salver, which was first awarded at the 1978 edition, while, along with the winner, his name is engraved on The Masters trophy.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Dear Masters Tournament Committee: Please Change The Final-Round Pin Positions On 16 And 18
The back nine at Augusta National on Masters Sunday is scintillating, but I’ve been campaigning for different pin positions on 16 and 18 for years...
By Nick Bonfield Published
-
Why Does Rory McIlroy Have A Dog Headcover For His Driver?
The much-loved St. Bernard has travelled the world with McIlroy several times over
By Michael Weston Published
-
Why Does Rory McIlroy Have A Dog Headcover For His Driver?
The much-loved St. Bernard has travelled the world with McIlroy several times over
By Michael Weston Published
-
'Genuinely Shocking, I Just Spat Out My Coffee' - Masters Fans Surprised As Traditional Sunday Pin Switched Up For Final Round
The hole locations for the final round of the Masters have been released - and they've got a lot of people talking
By Michael Weston Published
-
I’ve Been To The Masters On Practice And Tournament Days… Here Are The Pros And Cons Of Each
Every day at Masters week is special, but certain days can be marginally better than others
By Michael Weston Published
-
Watch The Masters Final Round: TV Coverage, Live Streams, Start Times As Rory McIlroy Battles Bryson DeChambeau And History
All the info on live streams, TV broadcasts, and free coverage of one of the most hotly anticipated final days of any Major as McIlroy battles with DeChambeau
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
Rory McIlroy vs Bryson DeChambeau: Who Are We Picking To Win The 2025 Masters?
We're set up for a blockbuster final day at Augusta National where Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau play together in the final group
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Masters Crystal Rory McIlroy Has Already Won At Augusta National This Week
McIlroy leads going in to the final round at Augusta National, with the four-time Major winner already bagging some silverware before he looks to claim the Green Jacket
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy Has Referenced Scottie Scheffler So Often In Recent Months… Is He Now Finally Ready To Surpass Him?
For several months, Rory McIlroy revealed how he was aiming to be more like Scottie Scheffler in 2024 - and it now appears as though the World No.2 is doing it
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Min Woo Lee Receives Penalty At The Masters After Rules Infringement
The recent PGA Tour winner was assessed a one-stroke penalty during the third round after he caused his golf ball to move in the fairway on the 13th hole
By Matt Cradock Published