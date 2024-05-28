This Iconic Golf Hole (With One Awesome New Feature) Is Set To Make Its Sixth Appearance At The 2024 Canadian Open

The RBC Canadian Open is being hosted by Hamilton Golf and Country Club for the seventh time this week, and the first time since Rory McIlroy dominated by seven shots in 2019.

When it does, the only PGA Tour event held north of the US border will welcome the sixth version of 'The Rink.'

It was just north of Hamilton, on the very western tip of Lake Ontario, that the unique hole made its Canadian Open debut seven years ago - acting as a softer but no less passionate version of the famous 16th at TPC Scottsdale's Stadium course, home of the WM Phoenix Open.

While the ice-hockey boards - which pay homage to the country's national sport - remain from the original at Glen Abbey's seventh hole, there have been plenty of changes since.

The hockey helmets which acted as tee markers are no more, but the marshals and volunteers around the outside of the par-3 14th now dress in a hockey referee's uniform.

And new for 2024 is the introduction of an organist, ready to chime in at any appropriate moment with a rousing rendition of 'Here We Go, (insert player name), Here We Go!' or some kind of hockey march tune. Add in a raucous atmosphere subtly pulling for the home players, and you've got yourself an iconic hockey/golf hybrid hole.

Discussing 'The Rink' with PGA Tour media staff recently, tournament director Bryan Crawford said: “It's a marquee hole for us. It allows for us to bring it tournament to tournament when we go to different venues.

"I don’t think anybody could have dreamed when that idea was brought forward that it would have grown to what it is today.”

Since McIlroy's seven-shot victory in 2019, Hamilton Golf and Country Club has undergone an $8.5 million renovation which includes reconstructing tees, bunkers and greens on all 27 holes at the property. The club also now has a new irrigation system, practice putting green and new practice area.

But the man who oversaw such changes, world-renowned architect Martin Ebert, hopes there is one aspect that can transition over from Oakdale Golf and Country Club 12 months ago.

Referencing 'The Rink' in 2023, Ebert said: “When players were coming on to the tee – that was fantastic. I really, really did enjoy that. I’m not sure it’ll happen at The Open. But even there, they want a good par 3 to excite the crowds. But nothing quite as intense as a cauldron of atmosphere like we’ll have with the hockey hole.”

On his way to becoming the first Canadian to win his home Open, Nick Taylor stuck his tee shot at 'The Rink to birdie range, roared on by three walls of local support who were slapping the hockey boards instead of clapping their hands.

Hometown love at The Rink 🇨🇦Fans were pumped for @NTaylorGolf59 taking the lead on No. 14 @RBCCanadianOpen. https://t.co/LzpBpy9jxg pic.twitter.com/BhQXr7iM7CJune 10, 2023

Commenting on the crowds midway through the event last year, Taylor referenced the iconic hole. He said: "They have been phenomenal. I felt like it grew as the day went on. The Rink was already fired up, which was really fun. 18 was tremendous. So, yeah, it was a lot of fun."

Another Canadian, Mackenzie Hughes gave a specific shout-out to The Rink following his opening round days earlier. He said: “It’s been a great deal ever since it started. It’s been really fun. I know the Canadians really get behind it because it’s kind of putting our favorite pastime in the limelight and just so it’s been really cool.”