Sergio Garcia Denies Controversial DP World Tour Rant

Sergio Garcia is the record point scorer in the Ryder Cup having scored 28.5 points in ten appearances at the competition, however, after not playing in the Mallorca Open last week, failing his obligations to keep his DP World Tour membership, his chances of appearing at another edition of the tournament is effectively over.

The Spaniard has even confessed that he doesn’t see the point in extending his Ryder Cup career due to the tensions amid golf's civil war and has denied an alleged outburst at the BMW International Open.

Robert MacIntyre tweeted that it is "amazing how fast you can lose respect for someone that you’ve looked up to all your life" during the tournament, which was thought to be about Garcia's supposed rant. The Spaniard has denied that it happened, saying he doesn't "even know what they're talking about."

Speaking to the Times (opens in new tab) ahead of the LIV Golf finale at Trump National Doral in Florida, Garcia said: “I don’t even know what they’re talking about. I obviously was sad to see where things were going [with the sanctions], but some guys, apparently Robert MacIntyre and I don’t know who else, are saying I lost it and started shouting. I don’t recall that.

“I might have said I hate where this is going because I feel like I’m more emotionally involved, but I think everyone took the opportunity to make a big deal out of something that wasn’t.”

More acrimonious scenes followed at the BMW PGA Championship, where after withdrawing without an explanation after an opening round of 76 - and being pictured at a Texas football game the very next day - he was fined by the DP World Tour.

Now, it seems, that the Spaniard's decorated Ryder Cup career will come to an end. In a Golf Monthly exclusive, it was revealed that the relationship between Rory McIlroy and Garcia had totally broken down, and McIlroy has recently spoken of the "betrayal" he feels following the likes of Garcia, Westwood, Poulter and McDowell joining LIV.

“When I play a Ryder Cup I want to be myself — that’s what I bring extra to the team, being myself and putting my arm around everyone and making them feel better,” Garcia said. “If there are three or four guys I can’t do that with, what’s the point?”

The 2017 Masters champion was once looked upon as a guaranteed future Ryder Cup captain, although these comments suggest that he has given up on ever appearing in the biennial Europe vs USA match again.