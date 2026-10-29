Free of a hat sponsor now he's left LIV Golf, Lucas Herbert wants to use his head to champion Australian small businesses during a run of home events.

The proud Australian is one of the big names to rule out playing in LIV Golf 2.0, so will not be wearing his Ripper GC apparel when he returns Down Under for three big upcoming events.

Herbert wore Ripper GC gear when equalling the Major record with a round of 62 at the Open Championship this year, but with no LIV Golf gear he now has space for a sponsor logo on his hat.

However, instead of signing a deal with one sponsor just yet, he's giving away the advertising space on his hat free of charge for any Australian businesses that get in touch.

There is only one caveat though, as Herbert says "it has to be a cool hat" - as he said in a social media post that he'll wear a different one each day during the upcoming NSW Open, Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open.

“One of the things I’m passionate about is trying to help back home," Herbert said on Instagram while explaining his plan.

Herbert feels that "Aussie small businesses have been doing it pretty tough" this year so wants to help with the offer of free advertising on his hat.

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“So, what I want to do is try and help give back. I’m not saying I’m a huge influencer across the world that’s going to completely revamp your business overnight. But I want you guys to reach out if you’re a small business owner, if you know a small business owner, if someone’s in the family, some friends, whoever. I want to wear some apparel.

“I have no tie to a hat sponsor coming back home this year, and I would love to wear some local business merchandise to promote you guys.”

While he's happy to support any local business, though, Herbert won't wear any old thing on his head in front of big crowds and TV audiences in Australia and beyond.

“It has to be a cool hat. We can’t be having terrible style of hats,” he said.

“We’ve got to have some cool hats that I can wear out there on the course. Let’s get some local businesses on some hats. Let’s get some promotion for you guys.

“Let’s get this thing moving and let’s have some fun for the three weeks that I’m home.”

Herbert joined the list of players ruling out playing in LIV Golf 2.0 as the World No.52 looks to return to the DP World Tour next season.

He was a two-time winner on LIV and finished fourth in the 2026 individual standings so the 30-year-old's departure is a blow - especially to the hope of staging another successfull event in Adelaide.

Cameron Smith, Elvis Smylie and Marc Leishman remain on the Australian Ripper GC team, and Smith in particular now seems crucial to LIV's success - with even South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas warning Adelaide won't go through with any future LIV events unless a strong field is confirmed.