After LIV Golf Exit Lucas Herbert Offers Free Publicity For Australian Businesses - But 'It Has To Be A Cool Hat'
After leaving LIV Golf, Lucas Herbert has advertising space to spare and has offered his hat for free to showcase local Australian businesses during his homecoming stretch of tournaments
Free of a hat sponsor now he's left LIV Golf, Lucas Herbert wants to use his head to champion Australian small businesses during a run of home events.
The proud Australian is one of the big names to rule out playing in LIV Golf 2.0, so will not be wearing his Ripper GC apparel when he returns Down Under for three big upcoming events.
Herbert wore Ripper GC gear when equalling the Major record with a round of 62 at the Open Championship this year, but with no LIV Golf gear he now has space for a sponsor logo on his hat.
However, instead of signing a deal with one sponsor just yet, he's giving away the advertising space on his hat free of charge for any Australian businesses that get in touch.
There is only one caveat though, as Herbert says "it has to be a cool hat" - as he said in a social media post that he'll wear a different one each day during the upcoming NSW Open, Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open.
“One of the things I’m passionate about is trying to help back home," Herbert said on Instagram while explaining his plan.
Herbert feels that "Aussie small businesses have been doing it pretty tough" this year so wants to help with the offer of free advertising on his hat.
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“So, what I want to do is try and help give back. I’m not saying I’m a huge influencer across the world that’s going to completely revamp your business overnight. But I want you guys to reach out if you’re a small business owner, if you know a small business owner, if someone’s in the family, some friends, whoever. I want to wear some apparel.
“I have no tie to a hat sponsor coming back home this year, and I would love to wear some local business merchandise to promote you guys.”
While he's happy to support any local business, though, Herbert won't wear any old thing on his head in front of big crowds and TV audiences in Australia and beyond.
“It has to be a cool hat. We can’t be having terrible style of hats,” he said.
“We’ve got to have some cool hats that I can wear out there on the course. Let’s get some local businesses on some hats. Let’s get some promotion for you guys.
“Let’s get this thing moving and let’s have some fun for the three weeks that I’m home.”
Herbert joined the list of players ruling out playing in LIV Golf 2.0 as the World No.52 looks to return to the DP World Tour next season.
He was a two-time winner on LIV and finished fourth in the 2026 individual standings so the 30-year-old's departure is a blow - especially to the hope of staging another successfull event in Adelaide.
Cameron Smith, Elvis Smylie and Marc Leishman remain on the Australian Ripper GC team, and Smith in particular now seems crucial to LIV's success - with even South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas warning Adelaide won't go through with any future LIV events unless a strong field is confirmed.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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