There's A 16-Man Playoff For The Final Honda Classic Spot Today...

Each week, the PGA Tour gives players with little or no status, and those who do not receive sponsor exemptions, the opportunity to play their way into the tournament field. Typically there are four places up for grabs and this week, three of them have been finalised.

Held at the Banyan Cay Resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, American Sam Stevens led the qualifier with a sensational round of 65 (-7). Stevens, an Oklahoma State alumni that competed against Viktor Hovland and Matthew Wolff, eagled the final hole to secure victory and a place in the Honda Classic. PGA Tour winner, Fabian Gomez, and fellow Argentine, Martin Contini, snapped up second place with rounds of 66 (-6). There is now one space into the Honda Classic field which is yet to be determined after sixteen players tied with rounds of 67 (-5).

Monday Qualifier grind. @FabianGomezGolf on the range solo nearly 10 hours after teeing off this morning.Currently a 16-for-3 playoff into @TheHondaClassic as play wraps up. Gomez low round of the day so far with 66. pic.twitter.com/jQmzwib3VvFebruary 21, 2022 See more

Play could not be finalised on Monday as darkness descended across Florida. Players will now return to begin the sudden death playoff at 7.30am local time on Tuesday. Those returning are:

Anders Albertson

Andy Svoboda

Ben Griffin

Brian Richey

Chase Seiffert

David Lingmerth

DJ Trahan

Jesse Smith

JT Griffin

Justin Doeden

Maxwell Sear

Mickey DeMorat

MJ Maguire

Rick Lamb

Ruaidhri Mcgee

Turk Pettit

In a bid to limit the waiting time for the earlier groups, play will commence in three groups of four and one group of five. It is a sudden death format which will take place across a three hole loop, if required. It will begin on hole 10, a reachable par five, before moving to the par three 11th and par five 12th. Those in the earlier groups will have to wait to see the results of those that follow before continuing.

Here are the groups for the morning 16 for 1 playoff for last Honda Spot. Rotation will be #10 (a very reachable par 5) #11 (short par 3) and #18 (a long, but reachable for some par 5). Those will be 3 holes used until a winner. pic.twitter.com/8nKHyntdXrFebruary 22, 2022 See more

Since the PGA Tour reduced the number of Monday qualifiers to four, only four have gone on to win the tournament; including Kenny Knox at the 1986 Honda Classic. Who will claim the final spot into this year's tournament? We will keep you updated once it's finalised.