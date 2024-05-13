The Unique (And Very Cool) Golf Ball Rory McIlroy Used In Wells Fargo Victory
Heading into the Wells Fargo Championship, the Ulsterman made a subtle change to his golf ball
A lot of golf fans would have been keen to know what driver Rory McIlroy was using as the Northern Irishman powered his way to victory at the Wells Fargo Championship with a series of drives sailing past the 350-yard mark (six to be precise).
One, in fact, travelled a healthy 367 yards – his tee shot on the par-5 10th in the final round that set up eagle and saw him surge clear of Xander Schauffele.
In case you didn’t know, the World No.2 plays with a TaylorMade Qi10 driver – and it's proving quite the weapon. At Quail Hollow, McIlroy produced 6.1 Strokes Gained: Off the Tee en route to his 26th career PGA Tour win.
Eagle-eyed golf fans will also have noticed that he was playing with a ball that contained some unique markings as heading into the Wells Fargo Championship, the Ulsterman made a subtle change to his golf ball.
There was no major shift in terms of the model – he still uses a TaylorMade TP5x, one of the best premium golf balls on the market. However, he decided to put a MySymbol ball into play.
So, instead of using a traditional number on his golf ball, he utilized the brand’s MySymbol program and custom printing abilities to have his TaylorMade TP5x stamped with his nickname: ‘RORS’.
When you hit the ball 350 yards plus, there’s always a danger that your misses could end up being that little bit wider than most.
McIlroy, however, who recently said that the golf ball rollback will "make the game at the top level a little bit more skilful again", will have no trouble identifying his ball thanks to this his nickname being stamped in capital letters.
His golf ball also features a line that runs through the side stamp to help with his putting alignment, something McIlroy still has to put on himself. Yes, there are still some things the best players in the world still have to do themselves.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
