The Trophy Breaking, Animal-Rights Protesters, And Racing Golf Carts - What You Missed At The Inaugural Netflix Cup

There was far more than simply golf on show as the Netflix Cup staged its first-ever live golf event at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Justin Thomas and Carlos Sainz Jr were the inaugural winners of the competition in the deciding nearest-the-pin competition against the pair of Tony Finau and and Pierre Gasly. Meanwhile, fan favourites Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler, plus Max Homa and Alex Albon, made up the remaining teams as the stars of Netflix shows 'Full Swing' and 'F1 Drive To Survive' competed over eight holes of scramble prior to the culminating par-three ninth.

The matches were streamed live on Netflix and featured a host of celebrity names on the broadcast team and in the commentary booth. Popular PGA Tour player - and another 'Full Swing' member - Joel Dahmen was on the mic along with comedian Bert Kreischer, sportscaster Kay Adams, and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

But with so much going on in Sin City, it was easy to miss some of the big talking points. Here are five things you may have missed...

Racing start

In an event which bordered on chaotic at times, the first hole really set the precedent. All four golfers - two from each team - teed off on the par 3 at the same time and then jumped into their golf carts before racing down the fairway in between F1-style kerbs to find their respective golf balls.

On the designated 'race course,' the two teams battled to reach the green and promptly hole out - with all four players putting at around the same time. Finau - who was a late replacement for Collin Morikawa - was credited with the competition's first-ever birdie, despite heading out as part of the second group.

You didn't expect F1 drivers to play a slow game of golf, did you? #TheNetflixCup

The sphere

Arguably the world's most interesting music and entertainment venue - and almost certainly the most unique - the Las Vegas Sphere played a starring role in the inaugural Netflix Cup.

Able to show almost anything on its exterior, The Sphere broadcasted the Netflix Cup logo as well as an emotive yellow smiley face which appeared to follow the trajectory of each player's golf ball and a doll character from the Squid Game series.

The inclusion of Sin City's latest landmark was largely well received, with fans commenting on how "cute" the building was when lit up with a minimalistic-style face.

Not to be hyperbolic but I would die for The Emoji Sphere #TheNetflixCup

LOOK AT THE SPHERE!!! WHY IS IT SO CUUUTE #TheNetflixCup

Protesters storm course

Midway through a tournament, which featured plenty of smiles and fun, members of PETA [People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals] ran onto the course to protest about Liberty Media's relationship with the Iditarod dogsled race in Alaska. The protestors want F1's owners to join companies such as Coca-Cola, Jack Daniel's, and Wells Fargo in cutting all ties with the controversial event as PETA believes "dogs suffer and die because of the race."

Squid Games hole

Following on from the opening 'race course' hole, the fifth hole was labelled the 'Squid Game Hole' - a nod to another of Netflix's crowning glories. The players participated in a game of "Red Light, Green Light" as they waited for the Squid Game doll to turn her head before teeing off.

A giant plastic ball with $4.56 million awaited anyone who sank a hole-in-one to be donated by the PGA Tour to charity, but unfortunately, no one managed it...

Yes, you heard correctly: there is a Squid Game hole at #TheNetflixCup — and if any competitor sinks a hole-in-one, $4.56 MILLION DOLLARS will be donated by the PGA TOUR to charity!

Thomas' winning shot

Closest to the pin 🎯The winning moment for @JustinThomas34 and @CarlosSainz55 at The @Netflix Cup.

Two-time PGA Champion Justin Thomas and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz Jr sealed the victory thanks to Thomas' nearest-the-pin effort on the final hole.

The pair then received the Netflix Cup...

Sainz smashes trophy

Sainz Jr has not had much to celebrate this season while driving for Ferrari's F1 team as Max Verstappen added his third world title in convincing fashion, but the Spaniard's victory alongside Thomas in the Netflix Cup was a sweet moment for the ever-optimistic driver, until he dropped the trophy.

Hoisting his first prize since the Singapore Grand Prix in September, Sainz clumsily let the silverware slip through his fingers and crash to the floor - breaking apart and leaving everyone in attendance slightly shocked. The driver stood there aghast with his hands on his head, looking at the cup missing one of its handles and the base too.

He is not the first F1 driver to make that particular faux pas this season, however, with Norris twice breaking a trophy throughout 2023 following third-place finishes in a Grand Prix.