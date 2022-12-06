QBE Shootout Purse, Prize Money And Field
Two LPGA players join the field for the 54-hole team competition at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida
The 2022 QBE Shootout sees a field of 24 competing in 12 groups of two over 54 hole in an event that began in 1989 as the RMCC Invitational.
Nowadays, the event is played at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida, and this year’s tournament sees two LPGA players, Lexi Thompson and Nelly Korda, appear alongside 22 players from the PGA Tour.
World No.2 Korda and World No.7 Thompson will be confident of performing strongly, not least because it is only three weeks since they last played competitively at the course, for the LPGA Tour’s season-closing CME Group Tour Championship. On that occasion, Korda finished tied for 10th while Thompson finished tied for 21st. They are teamed with Denny McCarthy and Maverick McNealy, respectively. Between Korda and Thompson, the latter has by far the most experience in the tournament. This will be her sixth appearance, while Korda is making her debut.
Last year, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na edged out Billy Horschel and Sam Burns by one shot. However, as the champions now play for LIV Golf, they are not eligible for this year’s tournament. Horschel is in the field as he aims to go one better this year and he will team up with Jason Day.
One of the most successful players in the tournament’s history is Harris English. He returns looking for his fourth victory having last won the tournament in 2020 alongside Matt Kuchar. Both players team up again in a bid to repeat their success. Elsewhere, Brian Harman, who claimed the title in 2018 with Patton Kizire, also returns, while Steve Stricker, who has won the tournament twice, plays too. Other notable players in the field include World No.16 Max Homa, who teams up with Kevin Kisner, and PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Cameron Young, who is alongside KH Lee.
Players will compete in a scramble in the opening round, followed by a modified form of alternate shot on the Saturday and fourballs for Sunday's closing round. Meanwhile, Korda and Thompson will play off the men’s tees along with the other players. The teams will be competing for a purse of $3.8m, with the winning team claiming $950,000.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and teams for the 2022 QBE Shootout.
QBE Shootout Prize Money
|Position
|Team
|Individual
|1st
|$950,000
|$475,000
|2nd
|$590,000
|$295,000
|3rd
|$360,000
|$180,000
|4th
|$284,000
|$142,000
|5th
|$246,000
|$123,000
|6th
|$215,000
|$107,500
|7th
|$205,000
|$102,500
|8th
|$200,000
|$100,000
|9th
|$195,000
|$97,500
|10th
|$190,000
|$95,000
|11th
|$185,000
|$92,500
|12th
|$180,000
|$90,000
QBE Shootout Field/Teams
- Max Homa – Kevin Kisner
- Harris English – Matt Kuchar
- Nelly Korda – Denny McCarthy
- Trey Mullinax – Scott Stallings
- Brian Harman – Sepp Straka
- Jason Day – Billy Horschel
- Steve Stricker – Cameron Young
- Maverick McNealy – Lexi Thompson
- Tom Hoge – Sahith Theegala
- Charley Hoffman – Ryan Palmer
- Corey Conners – KH Lee
- Keith Mitchell – JJ Spaun
Who Gets To Play In The QBE Shootout?
The field comprises the top 12 available PGA Tour players from the FedEx Cup Points List through the Tour Championship, the defending champions and 10 special exemptions. Because last year's winners, Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, are ineligible due to their involvement in LIV Golf, their places were handed to an extra team this year.
Where's The QBE Shootout?
The QBE Shootout is played at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida. The club has two Greg Norman-designed courses - the Gold Course and the Black Course. The club also hosts the LPGA Tour's season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship. Both tournaments are played at the club's Gold Course.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
