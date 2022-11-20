Lydia Ko Claims CME Group Tour Championship Finale

Ko carded a two-under final round as she picked up the CME Group Tour Championship, as well as the Race to CME Globe and Rolex Player of the Year

In an enthralling final day at the CME Group Tour Championship, it was Lydia Ko who continued her superb form, as she secured a 19th LPGA Tour title and the largest single paycheck in women's golf history.

Although the weather had been against the field, it was Ko who excelled, as a two-under-par final round of 70 gave her a third CME Group Tour Championship title and the LPGA Tour's season-long Race to CME Globe.

The 2022 Player of the Year started her round in a share of the lead with Solheim Cup star, Leona Maguire, with the Irishwoman shooting a nine-under-par third round to pull alongside the two-time Major winner.

Throughout the day, it was a clear two horse race between Ko and Maguire, as the duo battled it out on the Tiburon Golf Club layout. The contest was that tight, that a birdie at the eighth from Ko was the only difference as the pair headed in to the back nine.

As the back nine wore on, Ko kept Maguire at arm's length and, at the 16th, the 25-year-old dealt a decisive blow, with Ko birdieing the par 3 to stretch to two shots ahead with just two holes remaining.

Birdieing the 17th, her lead remained at two shots, with a par at the last handing her an emotional victory and a $2 million paycheck for her 19th LPGA Tour title.

