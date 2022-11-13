Nelly Korda Defends Pelican Women's Championship And Moves Back To World No.1

Back in April, Nelly Korda was forced to undergo surgery for a blood clot. Now, just over six months later, she has returned to winning ways as she defended her Pelican Women's Championship and moved back to the very top of the World Rankings.

During the final day at the Pelican Golf Club, a number of high-profile names were in contention, including Major winners and Solheim Cup players. However, thanks to a six-under-par round of 64, Korda secured a one shot win over fellow countrywoman, Lexi Thompson.

Begining two shots back of overnight leader Allisen Corpuz, Korda started well, but it was five time Solheim Cup player, Carlota Ciganda, who made the early inroads, as four birdies on the bounce vaulted her to the top of the leaderboard.

However, Ciganda fell away drastically, leaving Thompson, Korda and upcoming star, Maja Stark, to battle it out. Over the back nine, it was Korda who was getting the upper hand, especially when Thompson made back-to-back bogeys at the 11th and 12th.

Thompson recovered well, as birdies on the 13th and 14th regained the lead for the 27-year-old. Korda though was looking to secure her first LPGA Tour victory in a year and, thanks to birdies on the 13th, 16th and 17th, she found herself two shots clear with one hole remaining.

Korda poses with the Pelican Women's Championship trophy in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Korda bogeying the last, it was left up to Thompson to spoil the party, as she was faced with a pitch to force a playoff. A clean strike followed, but the American couldn't find the bottom of the hole, as the trophy landed in the hands of Korda.

Having struggled throughout 2022, the 24-year-old will be over the moon with victory, especially as she overtakes recent World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul to top the World Rankings going into the final event next week, the CME Group Tour Championship.