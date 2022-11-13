Nelly Korda Defends Pelican Women's Championship And Moves Back To World No.1
Korda secured a one shot win over a high-quality leaderboard, as she moved back to the World No.1 spot
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Back in April, Nelly Korda was forced to undergo surgery for a blood clot. Now, just over six months later, she has returned to winning ways as she defended her Pelican Women's Championship and moved back to the very top of the World Rankings.
During the final day at the Pelican Golf Club, a number of high-profile names were in contention, including Major winners and Solheim Cup players. However, thanks to a six-under-par round of 64, Korda secured a one shot win over fellow countrywoman, Lexi Thompson.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Begining two shots back of overnight leader Allisen Corpuz, Korda started well, but it was five time Solheim Cup player, Carlota Ciganda, who made the early inroads, as four birdies on the bounce vaulted her to the top of the leaderboard.
However, Ciganda fell away drastically, leaving Thompson, Korda and upcoming star, Maja Stark, to battle it out. Over the back nine, it was Korda who was getting the upper hand, especially when Thompson made back-to-back bogeys at the 11th and 12th.
Thompson recovered well, as birdies on the 13th and 14th regained the lead for the 27-year-old. Korda though was looking to secure her first LPGA Tour victory in a year and, thanks to birdies on the 13th, 16th and 17th, she found herself two shots clear with one hole remaining.
Despite Korda bogeying the last, it was left up to Thompson to spoil the party, as she was faced with a pitch to force a playoff. A clean strike followed, but the American couldn't find the bottom of the hole, as the trophy landed in the hands of Korda.
Having struggled throughout 2022, the 24-year-old will be over the moon with victory, especially as she overtakes recent World No.1 Atthaya Thitikul to top the World Rankings going into the final event next week, the CME Group Tour Championship.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Tony Finau Claims Dominant Houston Open Victory
The 33-year-old cruised to victory in Houston, as a final round 69 gave him a fourth PGA Tour title in his last 30 starts
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Kirk Cousins Purchases Local Michigan Golf Course
The Minnesota Vikings quarterback purchased the course to save it from becoming a housing development
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Chiara Noja Defeats Charley Hull In Tense Aramco Team Series Jeddah Playoff
The 16-year-old defeated Hull with a birdie at the second playoff, after carding the round of the day in Jeddah
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Linn Grant To Miss LPGA Season Finale Due To Vaccination Status
Because Grant is not vaccinated against Covid-19, she will consequently miss the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Saudi Ladies International To Offer Equal Prize Money To Men After Huge Boost
Next February's Ladies European Tour event will have a five-fold increase
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Pelican Women's Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
One of the strongest fields of the year gathers for the final regular tournament of the LPGA Tour season
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Jessica Korda To Miss Rest Of LPGA Tour Season Through Injury
The American revealed the news on Instagram after last playing almost a month ago
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Watch: LPGA Pro's Ball Lands In Fan's Backpack
The incredible incident happened after Saiki Fujita's wayward tee shot during the final round of the Toto Japan Classic
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Gemma Dryburgh Secures Maiden LPGA Tour Title
The 29-year-old cruised to a four shot victory at the Toto Japan Classic, becoming the first Scotswoman to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Nelly Korda & Lexi Thompson To Make History In QBE Shootout
LPGA stars to form the first ever all-female pairing in the PGA Tour team event in December
By Paul Higham • Published