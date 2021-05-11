Carnoustie will host the Women's Open from August 19-22, with 100 juniors offered golden tickets for the event.

The R&A Are Offering 100 Juniors Golden Tickets To Women’s Open

The R&A are hoping to inspire the next generation of golf fans by offering 100 juniors golden tickets for the Women’s Open at Carnoustie in 100 days time.

Golf clubs across Scotland will work with the R&A, awarding a golden ticket to junior golfers who engage with the sport both on and off the course, while also displaying values of inclusivity and inspiring others.

A golden ticket will treat junior golfers to a masterclass from some of the world’s best players, offering tips and lessons at the start of the tournament week on August 16.

They will also enjoy a behind-the-scenes view of the Championship, before experiencing all four days of the Women’s Open.

Tournament Director of the Women’s Open at the R&A, Zoe Ridgeway, said: “The Women’s Open plays a pivotal role in inspiring future golfers and so we have created this campaign to specifically engage with young people and allow them to experience the excitement of the Championship.

“The golfers who compete in the AIG Women’s Open have an incredible level of skill, talent and athleticism and we hope that their inspiration and this opportunity will encourage golden ticket recipients to continue to develop their golf and enjoy its many benefits.”

Among the players in attendance will be Women’s Open defending champion Sophia Popov, who is full of praise for the initiative, as she returns to Carnoustie following her Championship debut at the course in 2011.

“I really like that junior golfers will get an experience inside the ropes at the AIG Women’s Open this year and I hope that it motivates them to continue to pursue their dreams”, said Popov.

“Winning the AIG Women’s Open was an incredibly special moment for me last year so to hear that it has inspired other golfers is quite humbling.

“I think that as professional athletes we are in a unique position to help promote golf by encouraging people to start playing”.

With the aim of the tournament hoping to inspire the next generation of golf fans, all children under the age of 16 are admitted free of charge for the tournament on August 19-22, when accompanied by a ticket holding adult.

Youth tickets for those aged 16-24 will cost £10, with adult tickets starting from £20.