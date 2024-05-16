The Public Cannot Play Valhalla But Here Are 5 Historic PGA Championship Venues Where You Can

The 2024 PGA Championship will cause millions of eyeballs to focus on its host for the week - Valhalla Golf Club. More specifically, significant numbers of amateur golfers will gaze at the stage for this week's drama, the golf course, and dream of teeing it up there one day.

However, the likelihood is that most people will never realise that ambition as the Kentucky club is members only and can exclusively be visited by those who have been integrated into that community or know someone who has.

Do not fear, though, as there are several alternative options available to you if 'playing a PGA Championship venue' is on your golfing bucket list...

TPC HARDING PARK

Based in south-western San Francisco, TPC Harding Park has an 18-hole par-72 that hosted the 2020 PGA Championship - won by Collin Morikawa. It also contains a 2,100-yard par-3 layout, if you prefer.

Both are located on the west side of San Francisco State University and are surrounded by Lake Merced. Tee times for the 18-hole course appear to start at around $30 but can rise as high as $240 in some cases. Even still, it is one of the cheapest courses belonging to the TPC network.

BETHPAGE BLACK

Set to host the 2025 Ryder Cup, New York's Bethpage Black course is said to be the most difficult of Bethpage's five layouts. Brooks Koepka triumphed there in 2019 for his second PGA Championship, beating Dustin Johnson by a couple of strokes.

18 holes at Bethpage Black - which hosts the famous sign that reads "WARNING The Black Course Is An Extremely Difficult Course Which We Recommend Only For Highly Skilled Golfers" - will cost either $70 (weekdays) or $80 (weekends) for NY state residents, while those prices rise to $140 and $160 for out-of-state players.

WHISTLING STRAITS

If you have a knack of finding the sand out on the golf course, Whistling Straits' Straits Course might not be the place for you. Spoiler - there are thought to be over 1,000 bunkers here.

Not that the increased number of traps threw Jason Day off in 2015, mind, with the Australian surging to victory by three shots over Jordan Spieth thanks to a record-breaking -20 score.

Another Ryder Cup host venue (in 2021) and holding two previous PGA Championships after the turn of the millennium (2004, 2010), the Wisconsin location also has an Irish Course.

The lowest green fees for the Straits Course appear to be $260 (super twilight weekdays) while the most expensive (weekends) can be $710 per person.

KIAWAH ISLAND

Kiawah Island Golf Resort in South Carolina has five championship courses on its books, but the most notable - and the recent host of a PGA Championship to boot - is the Ocean Course. It is also on the list of future PGA Championship venues.

The par-72 layout can be stretched to 7,876 yards off its championship tees and has been widely regarded as one of the toughest but best courses in America for decades.

Phil Mickelson famously tamed it in 2021 to become the oldest Major winner ever, mind, and you can too for between $430 and $650 per person.

PGA NATIONAL

PGA National's 'The Champion' course has been a busy spot for elite golf over the years. It has hosted the Ryder Cup (1983), the PGA Championship (1987), and the Senior PGA Championship between 1982 and 2000. Not to mention, since a renovation in 2002, it has hosted what is now the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic (formerly Honda Classic) since 2007.

Based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida at PGA National Resort & Spa, The Champion course also featured 'The Bear Trap' - a tricky final few holes named after Jack 'the Golden Bear' Nicklaus, who helped redesigned the course.

Green fees are reportedly between $150 and $350 per person, so it could be the perfect finale to your group's Florida golf trip.

Can I Play Valhalla?

As a member of the public, no. Valhalla Golf Club is exclusively available to play for members and their guests. Dues are reportedly in the tens of thousands and it is unclear how to become a member. We assume there is a long waiting list and, like many exclusive US golf clubs, it may be by invitation only.