The Prototype Scotty Cameron Putter Hideki Matsuyama Used To Shoot A PGA Tour Scoring Record At The Sentry
The Japanese star carded a 35-under PGA Tour record at The Sentry, with one of the reasons being down to his prototype Scotty Cameron putter
Professional golfers are always looking for ways to save shots and, quite often, they will analyse their fellow peers to see how they can gain an advantage in tournament play.
In the case of Hideki Matsuyama, the former Major winner reportedly noticed that more players on the circuit are now experimenting with centre-shafted putters and, after using one for himself at The Sentry, the Japanese star has set a new PGA Tour record.
Playing in his first PGA Tour event of 2025, Matsuyama fired rounds of 65, 65, 62 and 65 to finish 35-under-par and win the title, setting the new PGA Tour scoring record in the process.
Obviously, the score was down to his overall game but, one other reason is down to his move to game a prototype Scotty Cameron 009M putter that featured a centre shaft.
According to reports, Matsuyama asked Scotty Cameron to build him one with these specs, claiming "I saw somebody else using it and I thought 'this looks good,' so I had them make one and I'm using it this week."
Certainly, the move worked for Matsuyama, as he gained +5.419 in the Strokes Gained: Putting department, ranking him third for the week. On top of that, the 32-year-old ranked second in terms of both 'feet of putts made' (98') and 'putts per GIR' (1.56).
Speaking after his win, the now 11-time PGA Tour winner remained tight-lipped about the putter though, simply stating: "I received the putter after Christmas, and I used the putter for the first time here. I'm not sure (why the putter worked so well), but it went in, so..."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Although unclear as to whether the Scotty Cameron 009M prototype will remain in the bag for Matsuyama, we do know that Matsuyama does possess a large number of Scotty's himself, with Cameron revealing that Matsuyama has the largest collection of his putters.
"Early on he was a Cameron fan," stated Cameron to Golf Monthly back in 2021. "He was at school then got into college and our fitting studio in Hamamatsu, Japan is where he would hang out. Hideki has been coming there since he was 16 and he maybe gets the most putters made for him.
"He loves to be surprised with a new putter, he says it energises him and gets him re-focused and excited on something new. He's always looking for the next greatest Scotty, so I'm gonna say probably Hideki has one of the greatest collections."
In Matsuyama's last three victories on the PGA Tour he has gamed different Scotty Cameron models. Along with the 009M prototype in Hawaii, he primarily uses a Newport 2 style model, which secured him his Masters title in 2021.
Matsuyama also put a Scotty Cameron Craftsman tour prototype in the bag for his FedEx St. Jude Invitational last year, as well as a Scotty Cameron Newport 2 Timeless GSS tour prototype putter for his Genesis Invitational win in February 2024.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'That's Gonna Be Expensive' - Mix-Up Costs Pros Four Strokes And Almost Half A Million Dollars
A mix-up at The Sentry saw Will Zalatoris and Cam Davis play each other's golf balls, leading to a rules violation and a significant loss of earnings in the end
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
7 Reasons Why Golfers Shouldn't Dread Winter Golf... Including Some You Wouldn't Expect
Golf is often not the most appealing sport during winter months, but there are good reasons why you should play for long-term success
By Emma Booth Published
-
'That's Gonna Be Expensive' - Mix-Up Costs Pros Four Strokes And Almost Half A Million Dollars
A mix-up at The Sentry saw Will Zalatoris and Cam Davis play each other's golf balls, leading to a rules violation and a significant loss of earnings in the end
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
18 TGL Questions Answered Ahead Of New Hi-Tech Golf League
With Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL starting in 2025 we've answered some of the most popular questions on the new hi-tech team league
By Paul Higham Published
-
Hideki Matsuyama Breaks PGA Tour Scoring Record On Route To Winning The Sentry
The 2021 Masters champion blew the field away at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course to win by three strokes and pick up the first PGA Tour trophy of 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
A Spinning Green, Real Grass And Augusta National Sand - Some Of The Cool Things To Know About The TGL's SoFi Center
The TGL is set to open up a new world to the professional golf scene and, with an exciting few months in store, we've noted some cool aspects to look out for
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Is The PGA Tour's 72-Hole Scoring Record?
There have been hundreds of incredible tournaments on the PGA Tour, but which event and player holds the 72-hole scoring record?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'That Would Be Great Entertainment' - Player Directors Back Idea For Significant Tour Championship Change To Set Up FedEx Cup Shootout
Discussions are already underway to alter the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup playoffs, with several ideas on the table ahead of possible changes in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Viktor Hovland Makes Eagle After Return Of Unique Swing Action At The Sentry
The former FedEx Cup champion had some moments of magic during The Sentry, but it was the resurfacing of his 'double-pump' golf swing that made viewers take note
By Matt Cradock Published
-
TGL Prize Money Payout - How Much Money Will Players Make?
The TGL makes its debut in 2025 and, with the PGA Tour's biggest names featuring, there's a sizeable purse up for grabs in the coming months
By Matt Cradock Published