What Is The PGA Tour's 72-Hole Scoring Record?
There have been hundreds of incredible tournaments on the PGA Tour, but which event and player holds the 72-hole scoring record?
When it comes to the PGA Tour, their tournaments are usually decided by four rounds of golf, with players doing battle over 72-holes to determine the winner.
Throughout its history, winning scores have varied depending on numerous factors like weather conditions, course set-ups and player form. However, there are certain times when all three of those factors click and some low scores are fired.
There have been many incredible results but, amazingly, the top three lowest scoring records, to par, in PGA Tour history all happened in the same tournament.
Back in 2022, the trio of Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm and Matt Jones were embroiled in an epic final day clash at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with all three of their 72-hole scores finishing over 30-under-par.
Being played at Kapalua Plantation Course, Smith fired an eight-under final round of 65 to claim the title at 34-under-par, whilst Rahm produced a seven-under final round of 66 to finish one shot back at 33-under. In terms of Jones, a third and fourth round of 62 and 61 vaulted him to 32-under, two back of his fellow countryman, Smith.
Prior to the incredible scoring by the trio, it was four-time Major winner Ernie Els who held the record, with his 31-under tournament total surviving 19 years before being beaten.
Amazingly, Els' score came at the 2003 Mercedes Championship which was played at, and you guessed it, Kapalua Plantation Course, the same course as Smith, Rahm and Jones.
In fact, the only player to ever break 30-under that wasn't at Kapalua was Dustin Johnson at the Northern Trust, which was played at TPC Boston. What's more, it's worth noting that Kapalua is a par 73, whilst TPC Boston was only a par 71.
One last point to note is that, throughout the history of the PGA Tour, there have been some five round tournaments (90-holes). In those events we have seen lower scores, such as Joe Durant recording 36-under-par at the 2001 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, but it's the standard 72-hole tournaments we are focused on here.
PGA TOUR 72-Hole Scoring Record (Par)
|Player
|Tournament
|Course (Par)
|Rounds
|Score
|Cameron Smith
|2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Kapalua Plantation Course (73)
|65-64-64-65
|-34
|Jon Rahm
|2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Kapalua Plantation Course (73)
|66-66-61-66
|-33
|Matt Jones
|2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Kapalua Plantation Course (73)
|70-67-62-61
|-32
|Ernie Els
|2003 Mercedes Championship
|Kapalua Plantation Course (73)
|64-65-65-67
|-31
|Dustin Johnson
|2020 The Northern Trust
|TPC Boston (71)
|67-60-64-63
|-30
|Jordan Spieth
|2016 Hyundai Tournament of Champions
|Kapalua Plantation Course (73)
|66-64-65-67
|-30
Along with the score to par, there is also the aggregate score, whereby the total of the four rounds is added together.
In this case, both Justin Thomas and Ludvig Aberg hold the accolade, with both men firing tournament totals of 253 at the 2017 Sony Open in Hawaii and 2023 RSM Classic.
PGA TOUR 72-Hole Scoring Record (Aggregate Score)
|Player
|Tournament
|Course (Par)
|Rounds
|Score
|Justin Thomas
|2017 Sony Open in Hawaii
|Waialae Country Club (70)
|59-64-65-65
|253
|Ludvig Aberg
|2023 RSM Classic
|Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course and Plantation Course) St. Simons Island (72&70)
|67-64-61-61
|253
|Tommy Armour III
|2003 Valero Texas Open
|La Cantera Golf Club (70)
|64-62-63-65
|254
|Mark Calcavecchia
|2001 Phoenix Open
|TPC Scottsdale (71)
|65-60-64-67
|256
|Mike Souchak
|1955 Texas Open
|Brackenridge Park Golf Course (72)
|60-68-64-65
|257
