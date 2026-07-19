More Than Glastonbury! How The Open Attendance Stacks Up vs The Other Majors (And Non-Golf Events)

If you’ve been watching The Open on TV, you’ll no doubt have noticed the huge crowds, with packed galleries and long lines of fans behind the ropes at Royal Birkdale enjoying world-class golf in unbroken sunshine.

That’s hardly surprising considering the world-class field at the tournament, along with its storied history and prestige, all of which combine to make it one of the most famous and loved golf events worldwide.

But how does the attendance compare to the other Majors? And what about other big non-golf events?

In 2025, the Royal Portrush edition broke attendance records for The Open held outside St Andrews, when 278,000 fans filed through the gates during the week, 90,000 of whom attended the practice days.

Around 278,000 fans attended the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush (Image credit: Getty Images)

The overall attendance is not too far short of the last time The Open was held at the Home of Golf, in 2022 for its 150th edition.

That historic week, 290,000 attended St Andrews, which set a record for the tournament.

Could that record be broken at Royal Birkdale? We’ll have to wait a while for official figures to be released, but it was widely reported ahead of the tournament that 300,000 were expected throughout the week.

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It’s worth noting that The Open doesn’t always attract such numbers. For example, in 2018, when it came from Carnoustie, the official attendance was 172,000, while COVID-19 restrictions limited the number to 128,300 at Royal St George's in 2021.

However, in the post-pandemic era, there have been upwards of 250,000 attending each year.

The first Major of the year is The Masters, but, like many of the elements that set it apart from other events, where attendances are concerned, Augusta National does things a little differently.

Augusta National deliberately limits attendance to preserve the spectator experience, while it also doesn’t release official attendance figures.