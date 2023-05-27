World Top Five Set To Feature At Memorial Tournament

The Memorial Tournament is one of the most recognized on the PGA Tour circuit, with 18-time Major winner, Jack Nicklaus playing host at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

With it being an elevated event, the field is stacked as the World's Top five of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele head to the $20 million tournament.

Last year, it was Billy Horschel who dominated the event, with the American claiming a four shot victory over Aaron Wise as he secured a seventh PGA Tour title. The previous year, Jon Rahm was infamously forced to withdraw from the tournament when, with a six shot lead going into the final day, he tested positive for Covid.

Following the withdrawal, Cantlay went on to defeat Collin Morikawa in a playoff for his second Memorial title and, what's more, in 2020, it was Rahm who came out on top as he picked up a three shot victory over Ryan Palmer.

Certainly it's a venue that suits the best players and, as it's one of the elevated tournaments, we are set to see the majority of the World's top 50 feature. However, because it is an elevated event, players are allowed to miss one week and, in the case of Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa and Tony Finau, that is the case, with the trio deciding to skip the tournament.