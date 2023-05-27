World Top Five Set To Feature At Memorial Tournament
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are just some of the big names featuring at Muirfield Village in Ohio
The Memorial Tournament is one of the most recognized on the PGA Tour circuit, with 18-time Major winner, Jack Nicklaus playing host at Muirfield Village in Ohio.
With it being an elevated event, the field is stacked as the World's Top five of Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele head to the $20 million tournament.
Field for next week’s Memorial Tournament presented by Workday pic.twitter.com/qITvrzfA0TMay 26, 2023
Last year, it was Billy Horschel who dominated the event, with the American claiming a four shot victory over Aaron Wise as he secured a seventh PGA Tour title. The previous year, Jon Rahm was infamously forced to withdraw from the tournament when, with a six shot lead going into the final day, he tested positive for Covid.
Following the withdrawal, Cantlay went on to defeat Collin Morikawa in a playoff for his second Memorial title and, what's more, in 2020, it was Rahm who came out on top as he picked up a three shot victory over Ryan Palmer.
Certainly it's a venue that suits the best players and, as it's one of the elevated tournaments, we are set to see the majority of the World's top 50 feature. However, because it is an elevated event, players are allowed to miss one week and, in the case of Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa and Tony Finau, that is the case, with the trio deciding to skip the tournament.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x