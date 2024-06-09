The Memorial Tournament Final Round Tee Times
World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, leads the event by four strokes heading into the final round, with the leaders heading off at 1.35pm local time
Despite a triple bogey at the ninth hole, Scottie Scheffler managed to extend his lead on Saturday at the Memorial Tournament, with the World No.1 taking a four shot advantage into Sunday.
Aiming for a fifth PGA Tour title in an eighth start, Scheffler is looking to add to his Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, Masters and RBC Heritage successes, so far, in 2024, with a potential win at Memorial just adding to his incredible run of victories.
Four shots back of Scheffler is a rejuvenated Collin Morikawa, who was actually paired with his fellow countryman at the Masters back in April. Morikawa has re-found his form of late since returning to his childhood coach, with the 27-year-old finishing inside the top 4 in his last two starts.
Alongside Morikawa is Sepp Straka and Adam Hadwin, who are both six-under-par and searching for their first PGA Tour wins in some time. Behind the Austrian and Canadian is recent PGA Championship winner, Xander Schauffele and rising star, Ludvig Aberg, with both at four-under and six back.
The leaders tee off at 1.35pm local time and, below, we have taken a look at when the remainder of the groups are heading out at Muirfield Village.
THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT - NOTABLE SUNDAY GROUPS
Round Four (EDT/GMT)
- 11.15am (16.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12.10pm (17.10pm): Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
- 12.30pm (17.30pm): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
- 13.15pm (18.15pm): Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg
- 13..35pm (18.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT TEE TIMES - FINAL ROUND
Round Four (EDT/GMT)
- 9.10am (14.10pm): Emiliano Grillo, Jackson Koivun (a)
- 9.20am (14.20pm): Tom Kim, Cameron Young
- 9.30am (14.30pm): Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge
- 9.40am (14.40pm): Justin Thomas, Cam Davis
- 9.50am (14.50pm): Adam Svensson, Lee Hodges
- 10.00am (15.00pm): Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
- 10.10am (15.10pm): Davis Thompson, Matt Kuchar
- 10.25am (15.25pm): Alex Noren, Andrew Putnam
- 10.35am (15.35pm): Eric Cole, Billy Horschel
- 10.45am (15.45pm): Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati
- 10.55am (15.55pm): Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry
- 11.05am (16.05pm): Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley
- 11.15am (16.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11.30am (16.30pm): Byeong Hun An, Will Zalatoris
- 11.40am (16.40pm): Brian Harman, Sam Burns
- 11.50am (16.50pm): Akshay Bhatia, Jason Day
- 12.00pm (17.00pm): J.T. Poston, Seamus Power
- 12.10pm (17.10pm): Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
- 12.20pm (17.20pm): Si Woo Kim, Tommy Fleetwood
- 12.30pm (17.30pm): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry
- 12.45pm (17.45pm): Sungjae Im, Tony Finau
- 12.55pm (17.55pm): Nick Dunlap, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 13.05pm (18.05pm): Victor Perez, Sahith Theegala
- 13.15pm (18.15pm): Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg
- 13.25pm (18.25pm): Sepp Straka, Adam Hadwin
- 13.35pm (18.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
HOW TO WATCH THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT IN THE US
All times ET
Sunday 9 June: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (CBS)
HOW TO WATCH THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT IN THE UK
All times BST
Sunday 9 June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
