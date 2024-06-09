The Memorial Tournament Final Round Tee Times

Despite a triple bogey at the ninth hole, Scottie Scheffler managed to extend his lead on Saturday at the Memorial Tournament, with the World No.1 taking a four shot advantage into Sunday.

Aiming for a fifth PGA Tour title in an eighth start, Scheffler is looking to add to his Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship, Masters and RBC Heritage successes, so far, in 2024, with a potential win at Memorial just adding to his incredible run of victories.

Four shots back of Scheffler is a rejuvenated Collin Morikawa, who was actually paired with his fellow countryman at the Masters back in April. Morikawa has re-found his form of late since returning to his childhood coach, with the 27-year-old finishing inside the top 4 in his last two starts.

Alongside Morikawa is Sepp Straka and Adam Hadwin, who are both six-under-par and searching for their first PGA Tour wins in some time. Behind the Austrian and Canadian is recent PGA Championship winner, Xander Schauffele and rising star, Ludvig Aberg, with both at four-under and six back.

The leaders tee off at 1.35pm local time and, below, we have taken a look at when the remainder of the groups are heading out at Muirfield Village.

Morikawa and Scheffler will be paired together in a repeat of the final round of the Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT - NOTABLE SUNDAY GROUPS

Round Four (EDT/GMT)

11.15am (16.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama

Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama 12.10pm (17.10pm): Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

Viktor Hovland, Max Homa 12.30pm (17.30pm): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry 13.15pm (18.15pm): Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg

Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg 13..35pm (18.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT TEE TIMES - FINAL ROUND

Round Four (EDT/GMT)

9.10am (14.10pm): Emiliano Grillo, Jackson Koivun (a)

Emiliano Grillo, Jackson Koivun (a) 9.20am (14.20pm): Tom Kim, Cameron Young

Tom Kim, Cameron Young 9.30am (14.30pm): Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge

Taylor Pendrith, Tom Hoge 9.40am (14.40pm): Justin Thomas, Cam Davis

Justin Thomas, Cam Davis 9.50am (14.50pm): Adam Svensson, Lee Hodges

Adam Svensson, Lee Hodges 10.00am (15.00pm): Nick Taylor, Corey Conners

Nick Taylor, Corey Conners 10.10am (15.10pm): Davis Thompson, Matt Kuchar

Davis Thompson, Matt Kuchar 10.25am (15.25pm): Alex Noren, Andrew Putnam

Alex Noren, Andrew Putnam 10.35am (15.35pm): Eric Cole, Billy Horschel

Eric Cole, Billy Horschel 10.45am (15.45pm): Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati

Denny McCarthy, Peter Malnati 10.55am (15.55pm): Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry

Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry 11.05am (16.05pm): Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley

Keegan Bradley, Russell Henley 11.15am (16.15pm): Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama

Matt Fitzpatrick, Hideki Matsuyama 11.30am (16.30pm): Byeong Hun An, Will Zalatoris

Byeong Hun An, Will Zalatoris 11.40am (16.40pm): Brian Harman, Sam Burns

Brian Harman, Sam Burns 11.50am (16.50pm): Akshay Bhatia, Jason Day

Akshay Bhatia, Jason Day 12.00pm (17.00pm): J.T. Poston, Seamus Power

J.T. Poston, Seamus Power 12.10pm (17.10pm): Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

Viktor Hovland, Max Homa 12.20pm (17.20pm): Si Woo Kim, Tommy Fleetwood

Si Woo Kim, Tommy Fleetwood 12.30pm (17.30pm): Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry 12.45pm (17.45pm): Sungjae Im, Tony Finau

Sungjae Im, Tony Finau 12.55pm (17.55pm): Nick Dunlap, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Nick Dunlap, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 13.05pm (18.05pm): Victor Perez, Sahith Theegala

Victor Perez, Sahith Theegala 13.15pm (18.15pm): Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg

Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg 13.25pm (18.25pm): Sepp Straka, Adam Hadwin

Sepp Straka, Adam Hadwin 13.35pm (18.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

HOW TO WATCH THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT IN THE US

All times ET

Sunday 9 June: 12.30pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (CBS)

HOW TO WATCH THE MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT IN THE UK

All times BST

Sunday 9 June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 9.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)