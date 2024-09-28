The Incredible Numbers Behind The Internationals’ Presidents Cup Turnaround

The Internationals are right back in the Presidents Cup after answering an opening day 5-0 thrashing by the Americans with a sweep of their own in the Friday foursomes – and the stats show that Mike Weir’s side did so thanks to an incredible display of putting.

Strokes Gained numbers from Data Golf offered a fascinating insight into how the International Team leveled things up at 5-5, with their dominance coming mainly on – and around – the greens.

After losing Thursday’s battle on the green by eight strokes, the Internationals caught fire on day two and were a whopping 16 strokes better than Team USA in putting.

It was a terrible day of putting for the Americans, with every player losing strokes on the green, while only one International – Byeong Hun An – had negative strokes gained with the putter.

Hideki Matsuyama, who along with Sungjae Im tied the Presidents Cup record for margin of victory with a 7-and-6 foursomes win over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, led the putting stats for the Internationals with +2.03 strokes gained.

The Internationals were better in three of the five strokes gained categories, also beating the Americans around the green (+2.69) and tee to green (+1.68).

While the Internationals’ sweep may not have been as dominant as the Americans’ on Thursday from a strokes gained total perspective – USA were 26 strokes better on day one – Weir’s side still held a 19.46-stroke advantage on Friday.

The best player statistically on day two – and the entire event so far for that matter – was Corey Conners, who gained 4.42 strokes on the field on Friday. The Americans’ best on day one was Patrick Cantlay with +3.93 strokes gained total.

Brian Harman had the worst stats on Friday, losing 3.87 strokes on the field in total. Only three Internationals had negative strokes gained total on day two: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-1.06), Jason Day (-1.74) and An (-2.94).

Time will tell if the Internationals can ride the momentum of their sensational comeback into Saturday’s double session as the action resumes with the morning four balls.

Presidents Cup Day 2 Results

Match 1: Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im <Internationals win 7&6> Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele

Match 2: Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith <Internationals win 5&4> Sahith Theegala/Collin Morikawa

Match 3: Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day <Internationals win 1up> Max Homa/Brian Harman

Match 4: Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes <Internationals win 6&5> Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau

Match 5: Si Woo Kim/Byeong Hun An <Internationals win 1up> Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley