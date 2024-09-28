The Incredible Numbers Behind The Internationals’ Presidents Cup Turnaround

Data Golf's strokes gained analysis provides a fascinating insight into how the Internationals turned things around against Team USA on Friday

International Team Captain Mike Weir celebrates on the 13th green during Friday Foursomes on day two of the 2024 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club on September 27, 2024 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joel Kulasingham
By
published

The Internationals are right back in the Presidents Cup after answering an opening day 5-0 thrashing by the Americans with a sweep of their own in the Friday foursomes – and the stats show that Mike Weir’s side did so thanks to an incredible display of putting. 

Strokes Gained numbers from Data Golf offered a fascinating insight into how the International Team leveled things up at 5-5, with their dominance coming mainly on – and around – the greens. 

After losing Thursday’s battle on the green by eight strokes, the Internationals caught fire on day two and were a whopping 16 strokes better than Team USA in putting. 

It was a terrible day of putting for the Americans, with every player losing strokes on the green, while only one International – Byeong Hun An – had negative strokes gained with the putter.

Hideki Matsuyama, who along with Sungjae Im tied the Presidents Cup record for margin of victory with a 7-and-6 foursomes win over Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, led the putting stats for the Internationals with +2.03 strokes gained.

The Internationals were better in three of the five strokes gained categories, also beating the Americans around the green (+2.69) and tee to green (+1.68).

While the Internationals’ sweep may not have been as dominant as the Americans’ on Thursday from a strokes gained total perspective – USA were 26 strokes better on day one – Weir’s side still held a 19.46-stroke advantage on Friday.

The best player statistically on day two – and the entire event so far for that matter – was Corey Conners, who gained 4.42 strokes on the field on Friday. The Americans’ best on day one was Patrick Cantlay with +3.93 strokes gained total.

Brian Harman had the worst stats on Friday, losing 3.87 strokes on the field in total. Only three Internationals had negative strokes gained total on day two: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-1.06), Jason Day (-1.74) and An (-2.94).

Time will tell if the Internationals can ride the momentum of their sensational comeback into Saturday’s double session as the action resumes with the morning four balls.

Presidents Cup Day 2 Results

Match 1: Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im <Internationals win 7&6> Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele 

Match 2: Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith  <Internationals win 5&4> Sahith Theegala/Collin Morikawa

Match 3: Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day <Internationals win 1up> Max Homa/Brian Harman 

Match 4: Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes <Internationals win 6&5> Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau 

Match 5: Si Woo Kim/Byeong Hun An <Internationals win 1up> Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley 

News Writer

Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.

