Matt Fitzpatrick Wins FedEx Open De France In Gritty Final Round Performance

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WINNING MOMENT FOR FITZPATRICK Matt Fitzpatrick's winning moment! 🏆#FedExOpenDeFrance pic.twitter.com/DmXmu0maAISeptember 27, 2026

THE CHAMP REACTS "Obviously delighted to get it over the line, it was definitely a battle today."Didn't have my best stuff for the first 12 holes, and then managed to find some of my best stuff."Obviously a lot of patience, golf's a game of multiple skills and I used them all in the end this… pic.twitter.com/8LF4gpNGOySeptember 27, 2026

AN 11TH DP WORLD TOUR WIN He's made 22 up-and-downs from 23 this week and, although he failed to save par at the last, a closing bogey gives Fitzpatrick a one-under final round of 70 and an 11th DP World Tour victory.

MATT FITZPATRICK WINS THE FEDEX OPEN DE FRANCE A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)

MORE NOISE Brilliant from Vaillant who, after watching Stone miss on the right-side, holes his birdie putt to send the home fans into raptures. The Frenchman birdies the last and finishes at 15-under, which is alongside Reitan, Chacarra, and fellow countryman Pavon.

SAFELY DOES IT Vaillant and Stone both find the green at the 18th, with Fitzpatrick going, understandably, long with his second.

HIDALGO IS GOING TO ST ANDREWS (Image credit: Getty Images) What a finish from Hidalgo, who secures his spot at The Open Championship next year! Firing a four-under 67, Hidalgo finishes solo second at 17-under, which puts him into St Andrews in 2027, as well as inside the top 50 of the Race to Dubai standings. Excellent week for the Spaniard!

EUGENIO AND REITAN MAKE PAR Chacarra misses his birdie attempt on the right side at the 18th, with Reitan following him on a similar line. Both men finish 15-under and alongside Pavon in a share of third.

FINAL GROUP (Image credit: Getty Images) All three men par the 17th, with Fitzpatrick two putting and Vaillant and Stone getting up-and-down from either sides of the green. In terms of tee shots, Fitzpatrick is in the semi rough at the 18th, while Vaillant and Stone find the fairway, with the former slightly closer than his playing partner.

APPROACH SHOTS AT THE 18TH Chacarra is first to play and, from 180-yards, his iron approach is over the flag but slightly long. He'll have a birdie putt, albeit a 40-foot one. Reitan, meanwhile, is stuck between clubs but plays a nice shot in, finishing around a similar distance away to Chacarra's. Hidalgo is the final player to play and, from 145-yards, his wedge is superb! Landing over the water, it spins right towards the flag and is just six-feet from the hole.

WINTHER MOVES SOLO 10TH Ahead at the 18th, Jeff Winther rolls in a mammoth putt at the final hole for birdie. It's a big putt for the DP World Tour winner, who moves into solo 10th at 13-under.

MORE FAIRWAYS FOUND There's still a lot to play for at the 18th and, in the penultimate group, Hidalgo, Chacarra and Reitan find the fairway. As it stands, Hidalgo would wrap up his spot at The Open Championship next year, while Chacarra needs a birdie, at best, to overtake his fellow countryman.

ANOTHER SOLID SHOT FROM FITZY All three men have found the fairway at the 17th and up first is Fitzpatrick. Leading by five, his iron shot never leaves the middle of the green and he is safely aboard, leaving 35-feet for birdie. Stone, meanwhile, comes up short and right, while Vaillant is left and in a tough spot.

17TH HOLE SCORES (Image credit: Getty Images) The 17th is playing straight into the wind, with the 480-yard par-4 even longer than usual. In the penultimate group, though, Chacarra makes a solid par via a lengthy two putt, while Reitan bogeys after coming up short of the green with his approach. Failing to get up-and-down, Hidalgo has a huge chance to move into solo second, with the Spaniard doing just that after two putting from the back of the green. Going to the last, Hidalgo is 16-under, while Pavon, Chacarra and Reitan are 15-under. What's more, Hidalgo currently holds an Open Championship spot, with one up for grabs in Le Golf National.

COSTLY FOR STONE He was inches away from being on the green, but after finding the water and taking a drop, Stone goes over the back and leaves a tricky up-and-down at the 16th. In fairness to Stone, he does make the putt for a double bogey, but he goes from 16-under to 14-under. That equates to T2nd to T6th.

ANOTHER SAFE PAR Superb from Fitzpatrick, who rolls his putt down to inches at the par 3 16th. He remains five clear.

NEVER A DOUBT Fitzy to -21! 🔥He has a five shot lead with 3 holes to play at Le Golf National!#FedExOpenDeFrance pic.twitter.com/fxMEttcM6qSeptember 27, 2026

SAFELY DOES IT That's all he needs to do, with Fitzpatrick safely finding the green at the par 3 16th, leaving a 30-footer for birdie. In his group, Stone comes up short and finds the water, which is extremely costly given his position in this event (T2nd) and the Race to Dubai standings (104th). Vaillant, meanwhile, is more aggressive and finishes pin-high and left of the flag. He will have 15-feet for birdie to move to 15-under.

PARS AND BOGEYS Vaillant bogeys the 15th, while Stone makes par after going long. Vaillant is 14-under and Stone is 16-under, with both men remaining inside the top 10. Up ahead, Reitan and Chacarra get up-and-down at the par 3 16th, as both remain 16-under. Hidalgo, meanwhile, also safely parred the hole, meaning we have a three-way share of second.

YOU'RE KIDDING ME Fitzpatrick has a realistic chance to move five ahead and, with the putter in hand at the 15th, it never looks anywhere else but in the hole. Striking his birdie putt, it goes down the hill and to the left. From three-feet out, Fitzpatrick starts walking after it, such is the confidence he had of it going in.

FEEL THE NOISE Eagle for Vaillant! 🦅Back into T5 at -15 for the Frenchman at Le Golf National.#FedExOpenDeFrance pic.twitter.com/i9kbfJ2xO5September 27, 2026

CLASSY APPROACH FROM THE LEADER Both Stone and Vaillant go long of the green at the 15th, with both remaining on dry land. Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, shows the gulf in class with an excellent second that finishes pin high and around 30-feet from the hole. That's one tough shot out of the way.

DROPPED SHOTS FOR THAT GROUP After Hidalgo birdies, Chacarra misses his par attempt to fall to 15-under. Reitan, who was the nearest challenger, does hole his bogey putt after finding the water with his second. He moves to 16-under, joining Hidalgo and Stone in the process.

GET IN THERE HIDALGO The entertaining Spaniard has been firing up the crowds at Le Golf National, with Hidalgo giving them something to shout about at the 15th. Playing two good shots, he holes a 25-footer for back-to-back birdies. He moves to 16-under and into a share of third alongside Stone.

THE LEADING FRENCHMAN The clubhouse leader is a Frenchman! 🇫🇷Matthieu Pavon's sublime approach on 18 sets up his fifth birdie of the day, as he signs for a round of 64 to sit at -15.#FedExOpenDeFrance pic.twitter.com/t9tsTcgoZISeptember 27, 2026

FAIRWAY FOUND FOR THE LEADER After another par save, Fitzpatrick steps up at the 15th and stripes his fairway wood down the middle of the fairway.

REITAN MAKES A HUGE MISTAKE It's going Fitzpatrick's way in Paris! Reitan is the nearest challenger and, after finding the fairway at the 15th, he leaves a good angle in to attack the flag. Striking his approach, it's left of the hole but doesn't spin, with it finding the water behind the flag. That'll be a bogey at best for the PGA Tour winner.

ANOTHER HUGE SAVE FROM FITZPATRICK This is getting silly from Fitzpatrick who, after a poor chip shot at the 14th, holes another putt for a huge par save. Rolling it in from seven-foot, that's 23 up-and-downs out of a possible 24, which is just incredible...

EAGLE FOR THE HOME HERO Stone narrowly misses his eagle attempt at the par 5 14th, with the South African tapping in for birdie. Vaillant, meanwhile, gives the home fans something to shout about, with his eagle putt never missing the hole as it drops in and moves him into a share of fifth at 15-under.

DOUBLE BOGEY FOR MIGLIOZZI That's incredibly unlucky for Migliozzi, whose second shot at the 15th somehow rolls into the water, despite it landing well left of it. Playing his forth, the Italian plays an average pitch, with his bogey putt missing. That's a double for Migliozzi, who goes from 16-under to 14-under.

CHACARRA FINDS THE HAY The final four holes at Le Golf National are brutal and, with his tee shot at the 15th, Chacarra plows his drive left and into the thick stuff. That'll be another lay-up for the Spaniard, who remains 16-under.

FITZY'S BIRDIE AT THE 13TH The benchmark moves to -20!Matt Fitzpatrick has his first birdie of the day on the 13th, and opens up a four shot lead over Guido Migliozzi and Kristoffer Reitan.#FedExOpenDeFrance pic.twitter.com/En2aHG1gW7September 27, 2026

ANOTHER MISTAKE FROM THE LEADER He doesn't look comfortable over the third shot at the par 5 14th and, with a wedge in hand, Fitzpatrick misses the green to the right. Not only does he miss it, but it spins down the slope and he'll need to get up-and-down for another par.

FITZPATRICK HACKS OUT From the thick rough, Fitzpatrick is only able to advance it 120-yards down the fairway, leaving 140-yards into the green. His playing partners, meanwhile, are in a great position to make a move, with both Stone and Tom Vaillant finding the green with their second shots. Both men will have eagle putts from mid-range, with Vaillant 13-under and Stone 15-under.

BIRDIES GALORE Reitan plays a stunning bunker shot at the par 5 14th, with the Norwegian tapping in for a deserved birdie that puts him within three of Fitzpatrick. Angel Hidalgo follows his playing partner and moves to 15-under, while Chacarra recovers from a double bogey at the last to also birdie and move to 16-under and a share of third.

BEST FRENCHMAN ON THE COURSE Matthieu Pavon birdies two of his last three holes to finish 15-under. That's a superb seven-under-par round of 64, which currently puts the PGA Tour winner as the leading Frenchman at Le Golf National.

WAYWARD FROM THE LEADER After his birdie, Fitzpatrick steps up and pushes his drive well right at the par 5 14th, with it finding the thick rough. Up ahead, Chacarra is just off the green in two on the same hole, while Stone, who is paired alongside Fitzpatrick, finds the fairway with his tee shot and will be able to have a go at the par 5.

EASY BIRDIE The approach shot deserved it and, with a first birdie of the day, Fitzpatrick jumps to 20-under and four clear. Excellent grit from the Englishman, who has been scrapping for a score throughout in Paris.

LUDVIG ABERG FIRES A 66 Åberg finishes with a flourish!This approach on 18 sets up the Swede's sixth birdie of the day, as he signs for a 66 (-5) and moves up to T12.#FedExOpenDeFrance pic.twitter.com/DgBvwyzEivSeptember 27, 2026

IS THAT THE VICTORY? His short game has saved him today but, at the 13th, it's the long game where Fitzpatrick demonstrates his skill! From 180-yards, a mid-iron never leaves the flag and lands online and rolls to two-feet. You would like to think that'll be a birdie for the world no.4, who will move four clear of Reitan, who just blasted his tee shot right of the fairway at the 14th.

ALMOST AN UNREAL BOGEY Wow... that was almost one of the best bogeys you will see from Chacarra! Playing his fifth from the drop zone, his wedge is down the flag and lands inches away from dropping. Unfortunately, the double bogey means he drops to 15-under and into a share of third alongside Guido Migliozzi and Brandon Stone.

DEFENDING CHAMP MAKES EAGLE (Image credit: Getty Images) Michael Kim won this event last year at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche and, at the 14th at Le Golf National this year, he makes an eagle to move to 14-under. He's five back of leader, Fitzpatrick, who finds the fairway with his tee shot at the par 4 13th.

FITZPATRICK PARS, CHACARRA IN TROUBLE Finding trouble off the tee, Fitzpatrick manages to get his bunker shot to within 15-yards of the green, with his pitch shot ending 10-foot from the flag. His putter has been on fire today and, with the flat stick in hand, he drains another putt for his 12th straight par of the day. He remains 19-under. Up ahead, Chacarra is forced into a drop and, with his third, he then finds the water short of the green. Big mistake from the Spaniard, who will now be playing his fifth...