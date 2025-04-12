The Augusta National Member Who Is (Sort Of) Playing In The Masters This Weekend

Michael McDermott must have a picture or two of himself at home in his study playing in The Masters.

Who wouldn't want to remind themselves that they've played in one of the biggest tournaments in golf - we'd all do the same if we had that opportunity.

Augusta National member McDermott has now teed it up in two Masters tournaments, with 2025 being the second appearance that the marker has stepped in to fill a spot.

As a marker, you are identified on the first tee, but that’s it. McDermott will have no score and you won't see his name on the back of his caddie’s jumpsuit.

Still, you are walking the same fairways and playing golf alongside the best players in the world.

Two years ago, at the 87th Masters, he came in as the non-playing marker, whose 'job' it is to play on Saturday and Sunday if an odd number of players remain after the cut.

The role was previously held by Jeff Knox, but he was replaced in 2022, and the following year McDermott was required to get his clubs out.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On this occasion, McDermott was actually needed to play on Friday after Mike Weir's playing partner, Kevin Na, withdrew after nine holes.

With the adrenaline pumping, the new Masters marker, dressed head-to-toe in Augusta National Golf Club clothing, stepped up and hit a huge drive.

He'll be hoping to do so once again this year, because at 09.50 on Saturday he teed off with Tom Kim.

Looks like new #themasters non-playing marker Michael McDermott gets a game in the final round, with Keith Mitchell out on his own due to Tiger Woods' withdrawal pic.twitter.com/RtqJhkxO91April 9, 2023

Now, it wouldn't make sense for Augusta National to send out a high handicapper player, which could make things awkward for the playing professional - especially as they join the pros off the tips.

Judging by this clip from two years ago, which managed to make its way into Mike Weir's 'every shot shown' clips on the Masters website, McDermott is an accomplished player.

In fact, we have it on good authority that he once drove the par-4 11th green at Augusta National, albeit from the members' tees.

For the 2nd year, Michael McDermott will play as the official Masters “Marker” with Tom Kim at 950am.Beyond this ceremonial role, he does a LOT for golf in Philadelphia, particularly through “The GolfBridge Society” - a mentorship program he founded for high school students. pic.twitter.com/sp6qLcFUWSApril 11, 2025

In 2023, McDermott also played on Masters Sunday due to just 53 participants in the final round following Tiger Woods' withdrawal.

McDermott, who hails from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, played with Keith Mitchell off the 10th tee.

We also know that McDermott is a two-time winner of the Crump Cup - an elite amateur event held at the world famous Pine Valley Golf Club, where he is also a member.

Previous marker, Knox, who reportedly holds the Augusta National course record of 61 (-11), outscored a number of the world's best players his time as non-playing marker.

Knox started as a non-playing marker back in 2002, and famously shot 70 to Rory McIlroy's 71 in the third round of the 2014 Masters.