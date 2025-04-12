The Augusta National Member Who Is (Sort Of) Playing In The Masters This Weekend

Augusta member Michael McDermott is playing as a scorer this weekend as an odd-number of players made the cut

Michael McDermott Masters Marker At Augusta
Masters marker Michael McDermott in action at the 2023 Masters
Michael McDermott must have a picture or two of himself at home in his study playing in The Masters.

Who wouldn't want to remind themselves that they've played in one of the biggest tournaments in golf - we'd all do the same if we had that opportunity.

Augusta National member McDermott has now teed it up in two Masters tournaments, with 2025 being the second appearance that the marker has stepped in to fill a spot.

As a marker, you are identified on the first tee, but that’s it. McDermott will have no score and you won't see his name on the back of his caddie’s jumpsuit.

Still, you are walking the same fairways and playing golf alongside the best players in the world.

Two years ago, at the 87th Masters, he came in as the non-playing marker, whose 'job' it is to play on Saturday and Sunday if an odd number of players remain after the cut.

The role was previously held by Jeff Knox, but he was replaced in 2022, and the following year McDermott was required to get his clubs out.

On this occasion, McDermott was actually needed to play on Friday after Mike Weir's playing partner, Kevin Na, withdrew after nine holes.

With the adrenaline pumping, the new Masters marker, dressed head-to-toe in Augusta National Golf Club clothing, stepped up and hit a huge drive.

He'll be hoping to do so once again this year, because at 09.50 on Saturday he teed off with Tom Kim.

Now, it wouldn't make sense for Augusta National to send out a high handicapper player, which could make things awkward for the playing professional - especially as they join the pros off the tips.

Judging by this clip from two years ago, which managed to make its way into Mike Weir's 'every shot shown' clips on the Masters website, McDermott is an accomplished player.

In fact, we have it on good authority that he once drove the par-4 11th green at Augusta National, albeit from the members' tees.

In 2023, McDermott also played on Masters Sunday due to just 53 participants in the final round following Tiger Woods' withdrawal.

McDermott, who hails from Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, played with Keith Mitchell off the 10th tee.

We also know that McDermott is a two-time winner of the Crump Cup - an elite amateur event held at the world famous Pine Valley Golf Club, where he is also a member.

Previous marker, Knox, who reportedly holds the Augusta National course record of 61 (-11), outscored a number of the world's best players his time as non-playing marker.

Knox started as a non-playing marker back in 2002, and famously shot 70 to Rory McIlroy's 71 in the third round of the 2014 Masters.

