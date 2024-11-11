The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Prize Money Payout 2024

The LPGA Tour reaches the penultimate event of the season with the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

Lilia Vu with the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican trophy
Lilia Vu is the defending champion at the event
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The penultimate tournament of the LPGA Tour season comes from Pelican Golf Club in Florida.

The Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican promises to be one of this year’s highest-profile events for several reasons, including an appearance from basketball sensation Caitlin Clark in the pro-am.

Not only that, but there is also one of the highest prize money payouts of the year available, with players competing for a share of $3.25m. That’s the same amount that was up for grabs at the 2023 tournament, where Lilia Vu won her fourth title of the year to claim $487,500. This year’s winner will earn an identical sum, while the runner-up will claim $306,558.

The tournament also presents the final opportunity for players to force their way into the top 60 of the Race to CME Globe standings for a place in the season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, where a purse of $11m will be available.

Below is the prize money payout for the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$487,500
2nd$306,559
3rd$222,385
4th$172,033
5th$138,467
6th$113,291
7th$94,829
8th$83,081
9th$74,689
10th$67,975
11th$62,939
12th$58,741
13th$55,049
14th$51,694
15th$48,672
16th$45,987
17th$43,639
18th$41,624
19th$39,945
20th$38,603
21st$37,262
22nd$35,917
23rd$34,576
24th$33,232
25th$32,058
26th$30,884
27th$29,707
28th$28,531
29th$27,358
30th$26,351
31st$25,343
32nd$24,336
33rd$23,329
34th$22,321
35th$21,483
36th$20,644
37th$19,806
38th$18,965
39th$18,126
40th$17,455
41st$16,785
42nd$16,114
43rd$15,440
44th$14,770
45th$14,267
46th$13,761
47th$13,258
48th$12,755
49th$12,252
50th$11,748
51st$11,414
52nd$11,078
53rd$10,740
54th$10,407
55th$10,069
56th$9,733
57th$9,399
58th$9,063
59th$8,729
60th$8,392
61st$8,225
62nd$8,054
63rd$7,889
64th$7,722
65th$7,551

Who Are The Star Names In The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican?

Nelly Korda takes a shot at the Kroger Queen City Championship

Nelly Korda is top of the Race to CME Globe standings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the world’s best players are in the field of 120, including World No.1 Nelly Korda. The American also sits top of the Race to CME Globe standings thanks to a blistering start to the year that included six wins in her first eight starts.

Korda’s form tailed off after that, but she has finished in the top five of each of her last two events. After a spell out with injury, she will be hoping for another strong performance ahead of the CME Group Tour Championship.

The player immediately behind Korda in the world rankings, Ruoning Yin, Is also in the field, along with defending champion Lilia Vu.

Other players from the world’s top 10 in the field are AIG Women’s Open champion Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, who has three LPGA Tour wins this year, Haeran Ryu and Celine Boutier.

CelineBoutier takes a shot during the Aramco Team Series Shenzhen

Celine Boutier is one of the biggest names taking part in the tournament

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lexi Thompson will step away from professional golf at the end of the year but she’s in this week’s field as she looks to improve on her position of 49th in the Race to CME Globe standings ahead of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Meanwhile, another player who has announced she is winding down her competitive playing career is two-time Major winner Britanny Lincicome, who is also in the field. Ally Ewing will also leave professional golf at the end of the year, and she plays too.

While some are preparing to bid farewell to the professional game, for US Curtis Cup star Rachel Kuehn it is only just beginning. She makes her professional debut at this week’s event.

Other big names to look out for include Maja Stark, Patty Tavatanakit, Jennifer Kupcho, Megan Khang and Rose Zhang.

What Is The Payout For The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican?

Players are competing for a share of $3.25m, with the winner set to earn $487,500 and the runner-up $306,558. However, there is more at stake – in particular, the final chance to stake a claim for a place in the season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship.

Who Is Playing In The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican?

Some of the world’s best players are competing, including defending champion Lilia Vu, World No.2 Nelly Korda, the player immediately beneath her in the rankings, Ruoning Yin, and the latest entrant to the LPGA Hall of Fame, Lydia Ko.

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸