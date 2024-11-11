The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Prize Money Payout 2024

The penultimate tournament of the LPGA Tour season comes from Pelican Golf Club in Florida.

The Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican promises to be one of this year’s highest-profile events for several reasons, including an appearance from basketball sensation Caitlin Clark in the pro-am.

Not only that, but there is also one of the highest prize money payouts of the year available, with players competing for a share of $3.25m. That’s the same amount that was up for grabs at the 2023 tournament, where Lilia Vu won her fourth title of the year to claim $487,500. This year’s winner will earn an identical sum, while the runner-up will claim $306,558.

The tournament also presents the final opportunity for players to force their way into the top 60 of the Race to CME Globe standings for a place in the season finale, the CME Group Tour Championship, where a purse of $11m will be available.

Below is the prize money payout for the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $487,500 2nd $306,559 3rd $222,385 4th $172,033 5th $138,467 6th $113,291 7th $94,829 8th $83,081 9th $74,689 10th $67,975 11th $62,939 12th $58,741 13th $55,049 14th $51,694 15th $48,672 16th $45,987 17th $43,639 18th $41,624 19th $39,945 20th $38,603 21st $37,262 22nd $35,917 23rd $34,576 24th $33,232 25th $32,058 26th $30,884 27th $29,707 28th $28,531 29th $27,358 30th $26,351 31st $25,343 32nd $24,336 33rd $23,329 34th $22,321 35th $21,483 36th $20,644 37th $19,806 38th $18,965 39th $18,126 40th $17,455 41st $16,785 42nd $16,114 43rd $15,440 44th $14,770 45th $14,267 46th $13,761 47th $13,258 48th $12,755 49th $12,252 50th $11,748 51st $11,414 52nd $11,078 53rd $10,740 54th $10,407 55th $10,069 56th $9,733 57th $9,399 58th $9,063 59th $8,729 60th $8,392 61st $8,225 62nd $8,054 63rd $7,889 64th $7,722 65th $7,551

Who Are The Star Names In The Annika Driven By Gainbridge At Pelican?

Nelly Korda is top of the Race to CME Globe standings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some of the world’s best players are in the field of 120, including World No.1 Nelly Korda. The American also sits top of the Race to CME Globe standings thanks to a blistering start to the year that included six wins in her first eight starts.

Korda’s form tailed off after that, but she has finished in the top five of each of her last two events. After a spell out with injury, she will be hoping for another strong performance ahead of the CME Group Tour Championship.

The player immediately behind Korda in the world rankings, Ruoning Yin, Is also in the field, along with defending champion Lilia Vu.

Other players from the world’s top 10 in the field are AIG Women’s Open champion Lydia Ko, Hannah Green, who has three LPGA Tour wins this year, Haeran Ryu and Celine Boutier.

Celine Boutier is one of the biggest names taking part in the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lexi Thompson will step away from professional golf at the end of the year but she’s in this week’s field as she looks to improve on her position of 49th in the Race to CME Globe standings ahead of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Meanwhile, another player who has announced she is winding down her competitive playing career is two-time Major winner Britanny Lincicome, who is also in the field. Ally Ewing will also leave professional golf at the end of the year, and she plays too.

While some are preparing to bid farewell to the professional game, for US Curtis Cup star Rachel Kuehn it is only just beginning. She makes her professional debut at this week’s event.

Other big names to look out for include Maja Stark, Patty Tavatanakit, Jennifer Kupcho, Megan Khang and Rose Zhang.

