The American Express Round Four Tee Times

The American Express is set to have plenty of extra eyeballs on it come Sunday night as golf fans tune in to find out whether American amateur Nick Dunlap can become the first man since Phil Mickelson in 1991 to claim a PGA Tour title before turning pro.

Regardless of extremely low-scoring conditions across the trio of courses in La Quinta, California, Dunlap has made the game look all too easy and begins Sunday's action with a three-shot advantage over closest challenger, Sam Burns.

The US amateur champion put all those concerned with monitoring that magical 59 on red alert during Saturday's play at La Quinta Country Club, too, but fell agonisingly short on his way to a stunning round of 60. He will begin the final round on an incredible 27-under par.

But in terms of Dunlap's quest for a historic title, there is also the small matter of an in-form Justin Thomas - who is four shots back and in the final group - to contend with. Thomas struggled to find his A-game in 2023 but has emerged after the new year a seemingly-different player. Thomas was also in danger of hitting the 59 mark on Saturday but ended up with a 61 to leave himself on 23-under and remain dangerous.

Elsewhere, there are five players on 20-under - including PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole and Team USA Ryder Cup member, Xander Schauffele. Cole tees off alongside the only player currently on 21-under, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Si Woo Kim, who is also on -20. Schauffele will play the final 18 holes at the Stadium Course along with Adam Hadwin and JT Poston.

Although he is not in contention despite shooting 15-under so far, Australia's Min Woo Lee is among the earliest cluster of players to go out. Lee is in a group with Erik Barnes and Alex Smalley.

Below are the tee times and groupings for round four of The American Express.

The American Express Final Round Tee Times

STADIUM COURSE FIRST HOLE: ET (GMT)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 8:50am (16:50pm) Alex Smalley Min Woo Lee Erik Barnes 9:02am (17:02pm) Will Gordon Max Greyserman Zac Blair 9:14am (17:14pm) Stephan Jaeger Tyler Duncan Vince Whaley 9:26am (17:26pm) Davis Thompson Ryo Hisatsune Joe Highsmith 9:38am (17:38pm) Bronson Burgoon Justin Lower Harrison Endycott 9:50am (17:50pm) Chris Kirk Chan Kim Alex Noren 10:02am (18:02pm) Ben Griffin Zach Johnson Ben Martin 10:14am (18:14pm) Kevin Yu Alexander Bjork Sungjae Im 10:26am (18:26pm) Jimmy Stanger Patrick Cantlay Michael Kim 10:38am (18:38pm) Adam Hadwin JT Poston Xander Schauffele 10:50am (18:50pm) Christiaan Bezuidenhout Eric Cole Si Woo Kim 11:02am (19:02pm) Nick Dunlap (a) Sam Burns Justin Thomas

STADIUM COURSE 10TH HOLE: ET (GMT)

Swipe to scroll horizontally 8:50am (16:50pm) Matthieu Pavon Paul Barjon Greyson Sigg 9:02am (17:02pm) Keith Mitchell Wyndham Clark Tom Hoge 9:14am (17:14pm) Camilo Villegas Carson Young Nico Echavarria 9:26am (17:26pm) Will Zalatoris Erik van Rooyen Mark Hubbard 9:38am (17:38pm) Taylor Montgomery Tony Finau Jason Day 9:50am (17:50pm) Yuxin Lin Chesson Hadley Sam Ryder 10:02am (18:02pm) Scottie Scheffler Chez Reavie Matt NeSmith 10:14am (18:14pm) Beau Hossler Daniel Berger KH Lee 10:26am (18:26pm) Jacob Bridgeman Chandler Phillips Sam Stevens 10:38am (18:38pm) Austin Eckroat Lanto Griffin Row 9 - Cell 3 10:50am (18:50pm) Andrew Putnam Ben Kohles Row 10 - Cell 3

How To Watch The American Express In The US

All times ET

Sunday, January 21: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The American Express In The UK

All times GMT

Sunday, January 21: 7.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)