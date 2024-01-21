The American Express Round Four Tee Times

American amateur Nick Dunlap is on the edge of re-writing history in California and will tee off alongside Justin Thomas and Sam Burns with a three-shot lead on Sunday

Nick Dunlap waves to the crowd during round three of the American Express 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
The American Express is set to have plenty of extra eyeballs on it come Sunday night as golf fans tune in to find out whether American amateur Nick Dunlap can become the first man since Phil Mickelson in 1991 to claim a PGA Tour title before turning pro.

Regardless of extremely low-scoring conditions across the trio of courses in La Quinta, California, Dunlap has made the game look all too easy and begins Sunday's action with a three-shot advantage over closest challenger, Sam Burns

The US amateur champion put all those concerned with monitoring that magical 59 on red alert during Saturday's play at La Quinta Country Club, too, but fell agonisingly short on his way to a stunning round of 60. He will begin the final round on an incredible 27-under par.

But in terms of Dunlap's quest for a historic title, there is also the small matter of an in-form Justin Thomas - who is four shots back and in the final group - to contend with. Thomas struggled to find his A-game in 2023 but has emerged after the new year a seemingly-different player. Thomas was also in danger of hitting the 59 mark on Saturday but ended up with a 61 to leave himself on 23-under and remain dangerous.

Elsewhere, there are five players on 20-under - including PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole and Team USA Ryder Cup member, Xander Schauffele. Cole tees off alongside the only player currently on 21-under, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Si Woo Kim, who is also on -20. Schauffele will play the final 18 holes at the Stadium Course along with Adam Hadwin and JT Poston.

Although he is not in contention despite shooting 15-under so far, Australia's Min Woo Lee is among the earliest cluster of players to go out. Lee is in a group with Erik Barnes and Alex Smalley.

Below are the tee times and groupings for round four of The American Express.

The American Express Final Round Tee Times

STADIUM COURSE FIRST HOLE: ET (GMT)

Swipe to scroll horizontally
8:50am (16:50pm)Alex SmalleyMin Woo LeeErik Barnes
9:02am (17:02pm)Will GordonMax GreysermanZac Blair
9:14am (17:14pm)Stephan JaegerTyler DuncanVince Whaley
9:26am (17:26pm)Davis ThompsonRyo HisatsuneJoe Highsmith
9:38am (17:38pm)Bronson BurgoonJustin LowerHarrison Endycott
9:50am (17:50pm)Chris KirkChan KimAlex Noren
10:02am (18:02pm)Ben GriffinZach JohnsonBen Martin
10:14am (18:14pm)Kevin YuAlexander BjorkSungjae Im
10:26am (18:26pm)Jimmy StangerPatrick CantlayMichael Kim
10:38am (18:38pm)Adam HadwinJT PostonXander Schauffele
10:50am (18:50pm)Christiaan BezuidenhoutEric ColeSi Woo Kim
11:02am (19:02pm)Nick Dunlap (a)Sam BurnsJustin Thomas

STADIUM COURSE 10TH HOLE: ET (GMT)

Swipe to scroll horizontally
8:50am (16:50pm)Matthieu PavonPaul BarjonGreyson Sigg
9:02am (17:02pm)Keith MitchellWyndham ClarkTom Hoge
9:14am (17:14pm)Camilo VillegasCarson YoungNico Echavarria
9:26am (17:26pm)Will ZalatorisErik van RooyenMark Hubbard
9:38am (17:38pm)Taylor MontgomeryTony FinauJason Day
9:50am (17:50pm)Yuxin LinChesson HadleySam Ryder
10:02am (18:02pm)Scottie SchefflerChez ReavieMatt NeSmith
10:14am (18:14pm)Beau HosslerDaniel BergerKH Lee
10:26am (18:26pm)Jacob BridgemanChandler PhillipsSam Stevens
10:38am (18:38pm)Austin EckroatLanto GriffinRow 9 - Cell 3
10:50am (18:50pm)Andrew PutnamBen KohlesRow 10 - Cell 3

How To Watch The American Express In The US

All times ET

Sunday, January 21: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

How To Watch The American Express In The UK

All times GMT

Sunday, January 21: 7.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

