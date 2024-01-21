The American Express Round Four Tee Times
American amateur Nick Dunlap is on the edge of re-writing history in California and will tee off alongside Justin Thomas and Sam Burns with a three-shot lead on Sunday
The American Express is set to have plenty of extra eyeballs on it come Sunday night as golf fans tune in to find out whether American amateur Nick Dunlap can become the first man since Phil Mickelson in 1991 to claim a PGA Tour title before turning pro.
Regardless of extremely low-scoring conditions across the trio of courses in La Quinta, California, Dunlap has made the game look all too easy and begins Sunday's action with a three-shot advantage over closest challenger, Sam Burns.
The US amateur champion put all those concerned with monitoring that magical 59 on red alert during Saturday's play at La Quinta Country Club, too, but fell agonisingly short on his way to a stunning round of 60. He will begin the final round on an incredible 27-under par.
But in terms of Dunlap's quest for a historic title, there is also the small matter of an in-form Justin Thomas - who is four shots back and in the final group - to contend with. Thomas struggled to find his A-game in 2023 but has emerged after the new year a seemingly-different player. Thomas was also in danger of hitting the 59 mark on Saturday but ended up with a 61 to leave himself on 23-under and remain dangerous.
Elsewhere, there are five players on 20-under - including PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Eric Cole and Team USA Ryder Cup member, Xander Schauffele. Cole tees off alongside the only player currently on 21-under, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Si Woo Kim, who is also on -20. Schauffele will play the final 18 holes at the Stadium Course along with Adam Hadwin and JT Poston.
With one round to go @TheAmExGolf …1. Nick Dunlap (a) (-27)2. @SamBurns66 (-24)3. @JustinThomas34 (-23)4. @CBezGolf (-21)T5. Eric Cole (-20)T5. Si Woo KimT5. @AHadwinGolfT5. @JT_ThePostmanT5. @XSchauffeleJanuary 21, 2024
Although he is not in contention despite shooting 15-under so far, Australia's Min Woo Lee is among the earliest cluster of players to go out. Lee is in a group with Erik Barnes and Alex Smalley.
Below are the tee times and groupings for round four of The American Express.
The American Express Final Round Tee Times
STADIUM COURSE FIRST HOLE: ET (GMT)
|8:50am (16:50pm)
|Alex Smalley
|Min Woo Lee
|Erik Barnes
|9:02am (17:02pm)
|Will Gordon
|Max Greyserman
|Zac Blair
|9:14am (17:14pm)
|Stephan Jaeger
|Tyler Duncan
|Vince Whaley
|9:26am (17:26pm)
|Davis Thompson
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Joe Highsmith
|9:38am (17:38pm)
|Bronson Burgoon
|Justin Lower
|Harrison Endycott
|9:50am (17:50pm)
|Chris Kirk
|Chan Kim
|Alex Noren
|10:02am (18:02pm)
|Ben Griffin
|Zach Johnson
|Ben Martin
|10:14am (18:14pm)
|Kevin Yu
|Alexander Bjork
|Sungjae Im
|10:26am (18:26pm)
|Jimmy Stanger
|Patrick Cantlay
|Michael Kim
|10:38am (18:38pm)
|Adam Hadwin
|JT Poston
|Xander Schauffele
|10:50am (18:50pm)
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|Eric Cole
|Si Woo Kim
|11:02am (19:02pm)
|Nick Dunlap (a)
|Sam Burns
|Justin Thomas
STADIUM COURSE 10TH HOLE: ET (GMT)
|8:50am (16:50pm)
|Matthieu Pavon
|Paul Barjon
|Greyson Sigg
|9:02am (17:02pm)
|Keith Mitchell
|Wyndham Clark
|Tom Hoge
|9:14am (17:14pm)
|Camilo Villegas
|Carson Young
|Nico Echavarria
|9:26am (17:26pm)
|Will Zalatoris
|Erik van Rooyen
|Mark Hubbard
|9:38am (17:38pm)
|Taylor Montgomery
|Tony Finau
|Jason Day
|9:50am (17:50pm)
|Yuxin Lin
|Chesson Hadley
|Sam Ryder
|10:02am (18:02pm)
|Scottie Scheffler
|Chez Reavie
|Matt NeSmith
|10:14am (18:14pm)
|Beau Hossler
|Daniel Berger
|KH Lee
|10:26am (18:26pm)
|Jacob Bridgeman
|Chandler Phillips
|Sam Stevens
|10:38am (18:38pm)
|Austin Eckroat
|Lanto Griffin
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|10:50am (18:50pm)
|Andrew Putnam
|Ben Kohles
|Row 10 - Cell 3
How To Watch The American Express In The US
All times ET
Sunday, January 21: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
How To Watch The American Express In The UK
All times GMT
Sunday, January 21: 7.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Tiger Woods And TaylorMade Planning To Launch New Golf Brand With An Eye-Catching Logo
The 15-time Major winner recently split with Nike after 27 years and appears to be launching a new brand called 'Sunday Red' in association with TaylorMade
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Dubai Desert Classic LIVE: McIlroy's Lead Reduced After Back-Nine Wobble
A gritty 71 on Saturday kept Cameron Young at the top of the Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard - but Rory McIlroy carded the round of the week to book his spot in the final group and set up a thrilling final day
By James Nursey Last updated