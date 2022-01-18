The American Express Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer In California?

For this year's edition of The American Express, the overall tournament purse sees a significant increase, rising from $6.7 million to $7.6 million, with the winner of the event taking home a nice $1.368 million for their efforts.

Not only is there an increase in prize money, but the tournament returns to a three-course rotation (last year it was only two), with La Quinta Country Club being added to the rota, alongside Pete Dye's PGA West’s Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course.

In 2021, it was Si Woo Kim who made it a hat-trick of PGA Tour victories, with birdies on two of his closing three holes meaning an 8-under 64 on Sunday and a one shot win over Patrick Cantlay.

At the 2022 edition of the event, we see an incredibly stacked field, with Cantlay returning, as well as world number one, Jon Rahm. There are also appearances from Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Will Zalatoris, Francesco Molinari, Gary Woodland, Alex Noren, and Rickie Fowler.

Cantlay will be looking to go one better this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the prize money breakdown of the event below.

Place Prize Money 1st $1,368,000 2nd $828,400 3rd $524,400 4th $372,400 5th $311,600 6th $275,500 7th $256,500 8th $237,500 9th $222,300 10th $207,100 11th $191,900 12th $176,700 13th $161,500 14th $146,300 15th $138,700 16th $131,100 17th $123,500 18th $115,900 19th $108,300 20th $100,700 21st $93,100 22nd $85,500 23rd $79,420 24th $73,340 25th $67,260 26th $61,180 27th $58,900 28th $56,620 29th $54,340 30th $52,060 31st $49,780 32nd $47,500 33rd $45,220 34th $43,320 35th $41,420 36th $39,520 37th $37,620 38th $36,100 39th $34,580 40th $33,060 41st $31,540 42nd $30,020 43rd $28,500 44th $26,980 45th $25,460 46th $23,940 47th $22,420 48th $21,204 49th $20,140 50th $19,532 51st $19,076 52nd $18,620 53rd $18,316 54th $18,012 55th $17,860 56th $17,708 57th $17,556 58th $17,404 59th $17,252 60th $17,100 61st $16,948 62nd $16,796 63rd $16,644 64th $16,492 65th $16,340

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 AMERICAN EXPRESS?

Patrick Reed holds the 72-hole scoring record of 28-under-par. (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHAT OTHER BONUSES/BENEFITS WILL THE WINNER RECEIVE AT THE 2022 AMERICAN EXPRESS?

The winner of the event will earn themselves 500 FedEx Cup points. Other big benefits for claiming victory are a two season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well invitations into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, together with a spot in next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

WHO WON THE 2021 AMERICAN EXPRESS?

Si Woo Kim claimed his third PGA Tour title at The American Express in 2021. The victory was almost payback for his 2020 display at the event, where Kim shot a 15-over 87 in the first round, promptly withdrawing due to severe back pain.

In the 2021 edition of the tournament, the South Korean birdied two of his closing three holes to finish one shot clear of Patrick Cantlay who, an hour or so earlier, had shot a course record 61 around the Stadium Course.