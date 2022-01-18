The American Express Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer In California?
After two thrilling weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour heads back to mainland USA and The American Express.
For this year's edition of The American Express, the overall tournament purse sees a significant increase, rising from $6.7 million to $7.6 million, with the winner of the event taking home a nice $1.368 million for their efforts.
Not only is there an increase in prize money, but the tournament returns to a three-course rotation (last year it was only two), with La Quinta Country Club being added to the rota, alongside Pete Dye's PGA West’s Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course.
In 2021, it was Si Woo Kim who made it a hat-trick of PGA Tour victories, with birdies on two of his closing three holes meaning an 8-under 64 on Sunday and a one shot win over Patrick Cantlay.
At the 2022 edition of the event, we see an incredibly stacked field, with Cantlay returning, as well as world number one, Jon Rahm. There are also appearances from Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Will Zalatoris, Francesco Molinari, Gary Woodland, Alex Noren, and Rickie Fowler.
Check out the prize money breakdown of the event below.
|Place
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,368,000
|2nd
|$828,400
|3rd
|$524,400
|4th
|$372,400
|5th
|$311,600
|6th
|$275,500
|7th
|$256,500
|8th
|$237,500
|9th
|$222,300
|10th
|$207,100
|11th
|$191,900
|12th
|$176,700
|13th
|$161,500
|14th
|$146,300
|15th
|$138,700
|16th
|$131,100
|17th
|$123,500
|18th
|$115,900
|19th
|$108,300
|20th
|$100,700
|21st
|$93,100
|22nd
|$85,500
|23rd
|$79,420
|24th
|$73,340
|25th
|$67,260
|26th
|$61,180
|27th
|$58,900
|28th
|$56,620
|29th
|$54,340
|30th
|$52,060
|31st
|$49,780
|32nd
|$47,500
|33rd
|$45,220
|34th
|$43,320
|35th
|$41,420
|36th
|$39,520
|37th
|$37,620
|38th
|$36,100
|39th
|$34,580
|40th
|$33,060
|41st
|$31,540
|42nd
|$30,020
|43rd
|$28,500
|44th
|$26,980
|45th
|$25,460
|46th
|$23,940
|47th
|$22,420
|48th
|$21,204
|49th
|$20,140
|50th
|$19,532
|51st
|$19,076
|52nd
|$18,620
|53rd
|$18,316
|54th
|$18,012
|55th
|$17,860
|56th
|$17,708
|57th
|$17,556
|58th
|$17,404
|59th
|$17,252
|60th
|$17,100
|61st
|$16,948
|62nd
|$16,796
|63rd
|$16,644
|64th
|$16,492
|65th
|$16,340
WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 AMERICAN EXPRESS?
The tournament purse will be $7.6 million, a rise of $900,000 from last year's event, with the winner securing $1.368 million.
WHAT OTHER BONUSES/BENEFITS WILL THE WINNER RECEIVE AT THE 2022 AMERICAN EXPRESS?
The winner of the event will earn themselves 500 FedEx Cup points. Other big benefits for claiming victory are a two season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well invitations into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, together with a spot in next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.
WHO WON THE 2021 AMERICAN EXPRESS?
Si Woo Kim claimed his third PGA Tour title at The American Express in 2021. The victory was almost payback for his 2020 display at the event, where Kim shot a 15-over 87 in the first round, promptly withdrawing due to severe back pain.
In the 2021 edition of the tournament, the South Korean birdied two of his closing three holes to finish one shot clear of Patrick Cantlay who, an hour or so earlier, had shot a course record 61 around the Stadium Course.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
