The American Express Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer In California?

After two thrilling weeks in Hawaii, the PGA Tour heads back to mainland USA and The American Express.

Si Woo Kim wins The American Express
For this year's edition of The American Express, the overall tournament purse sees a significant increase, rising from $6.7 million to $7.6 million, with the winner of the event taking home a nice $1.368 million for their efforts. 

Not only is there an increase in prize money, but the tournament returns to a three-course rotation (last year it was only two), with La Quinta Country Club being added to the rota, alongside Pete Dye's PGA West’s Stadium Course and Nicklaus Tournament Course.

In 2021, it was Si Woo Kim who made it a hat-trick of PGA Tour victories, with birdies on two of his closing three holes meaning an 8-under 64 on Sunday and a one shot win over Patrick Cantlay.

At the 2022 edition of the event, we see an incredibly stacked field, with Cantlay returning, as well as world number one, Jon Rahm. There are also appearances from Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Will Zalatoris, Francesco Molinari, Gary Woodland, Alex Noren, and Rickie Fowler.

Cantlay holes a putt

Cantlay will be looking to go one better this year.

Check out the prize money breakdown of the event below.

Place Prize Money
1st$1,368,000
2nd $828,400
3rd$524,400
4th $372,400
5th$311,600
6th$275,500
7th$256,500
8th$237,500
9th$222,300
10th$207,100
11th$191,900
12th$176,700
13th$161,500
14th$146,300
15th$138,700
16th$131,100
17th$123,500
18th$115,900
19th$108,300
20th$100,700
21st $93,100
22nd$85,500
23rd$79,420
24th$73,340
25th$67,260
26th$61,180
27th$58,900
28th$56,620
29th$54,340
30th$52,060
31st$49,780
32nd$47,500
33rd$45,220
34th$43,320
35th$41,420
36th$39,520
37th$37,620
38th$36,100
39th$34,580
40th$33,060
41st $31,540
42nd$30,020
43rd$28,500
44th$26,980
45th$25,460
46th$23,940
47th$22,420
48th$21,204
49th$20,140
50th$19,532
51st$19,076
52nd$18,620
53rd$18,316
54th$18,012
55th$17,860
56th$17,708
57th$17,556
58th$17,404
59th$17,252
60th$17,100
61st $16,948
62nd$16,796
63rd$16,644
64th$16,492
65th$16,340

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 AMERICAN EXPRESS?

The tournament purse will be $7.6 million, a rise of $900,000 from last year's event, with the winner securing $1.368 million.

Reed hits a tee shot

Patrick Reed holds the 72-hole scoring record of 28-under-par.

WHAT OTHER BONUSES/BENEFITS WILL THE WINNER RECEIVE AT THE 2022 AMERICAN EXPRESS?

The winner of the event will earn themselves 500 FedEx Cup points. Other big benefits for claiming victory are a two season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well invitations into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, together with a spot in next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

WHO WON THE 2021 AMERICAN EXPRESS?

Si Woo Kim claimed his third PGA Tour title at The American Express in 2021. The victory was almost payback for his 2020 display at the event, where Kim shot a 15-over 87 in the first round, promptly withdrawing due to severe back pain.

In the 2021 edition of the tournament, the South Korean birdied two of his closing three holes to finish one shot clear of Patrick Cantlay who, an hour or so earlier, had shot a course record 61 around the Stadium Course.

