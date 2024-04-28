The 7 Best Pictures We Have Seen From LIV Golf Adelaide
The event in Australia provided a thrilling finish, with plenty of moments captured at the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament
The final hours of LIV Golf Adelaide provided a thrilling finish, with Brendan Steele claiming his first title in seven years, whilst hometown heroes, Ripper GC, picked up a team title in LIV's first team playoff.
A record 94,000 fans were present in Adelaide for the week and, given the scenes on the 18th hole on Friday, many memorable moments were captured throughout the week as the Aussie fans flocked to The Grange Golf Club.
Below, we have taken a look at the best photos captured from the week in Australia, with seven particular images catching our eye.
Where's Smith?
As mentioned, a lot of the Australian crowd were present to see home-hero Cameron Smith, with the Ripper GC Captain drawing the majority of the attention throughout in Adelaide.
Finishing in a share of 14th spot in the individual standings, Smith and Marc Leishman managed to defeat Louis Oosthuizen and Dean Burmester in LIV's first team playoff to pick up the team honors, as Ripper GC overcame Stinger GC in a thrilling finale.
Seven Year Wait
Steele's last victory came on the PGA Tour at the 2017 Safeway Open, with the American having to wait seven years to pick up another victory. Carding six and eight-under-par rounds on Friday and Saturday, Steele remained composed as he carded a four-under final round for the first prize.
Speaking after his $4 million win, Steele stated: "This is really surreal. I was telling you on the ride over, I'm pretty overwhelmed, but to win this event is really special. I can't say enough good things about the fans and the golf course and the whole experience this week".
CEO Returns
There's no denying that Greg Norman has done a huge amount for Australian golf and, following LIV Golf Adelaide, the 69-year-old claimed that: “The support Australia gave me during my own playing career for decades was something I have never forgotten; it’s why I brought LIV Golf back home – I did it for them."
Norman was pictured regularly throughout in Adelaide, with the LIV Golf CEO seen signing items and high-fiving fans at the par 3 Watering Hole.
Getting On The Home Fans Side
On Saturday, Burmester was seen throwing caps to the Aussie crowd and, just 24 hours later, he would be vying against them, as the South African took on the pairing of Smith and Leishman alongside Stinger GC Captain, Oosthuizen.
Although the South African pair weren't able to upset the odds and beat their counterparts, the image is almost reminiscent of that at the 16th hole at the WM Phoenix Open, with players trying to get into the fans' good books as they tackled the various challenges.
Team Spirit
One of the big elements of LIV Golf is the team aspect and, following their second LIV Golf team title, you could see the team spirit on show as Leishman, Matt Jones and Lucas Herbert were pictured wearing mullet wigs, alongside their caddies, in recognition of Smith and his 'flow'.
Scenes on 18
A tradition of the event features the fans in attendance running down the 18th as the final group goes through and, on Sunday, that was exactly the case as spectators flooded the fairway on the final hole to create this incredible final image.
DeChambeau Continues The Content
Bryson DeChambeau has been making plenty of headlines for his form on the course in recent months and continues to draw plenty of fans. Along with his incredible play, such as a historic 58 at the 2023 LIV Golf Greenbrier, the American was seen entertaining fans during the second round in Adelaide.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
