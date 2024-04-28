Greg Norman 'Extremely Proud' Of LIV Golf Adelaide And Says Event's Success Makes 'The Hatred' He Has Faced Worthwhile

LIV CEO Greg Norman admitted he was "feeling extremely proud" in the aftermath of LIV Golf Adelaide on Sunday and said the success of this one event alone made all of "the hatred" he has received since the circuit's inception worthwhile.

Over 100,000 fans were reportedly at the only Australian stop in LIV's season, raucously backing Cameron Smith's quartet to team-format victory in a playoff over the South African side - Stinger GC - at The Grange.

And speaking exclusively to Australian Golf Digest after a thrilling end to one of the most highly-anticipated tournaments of the year, Norman insisted the messages of hate that have been directed his way since 2022 were put into perspective by a second stellar event in Australia for LIV.

“Vindication is not the right word,” Norman told Australian Golf Digest before pausing.

“It’s the ignorance of others who simply didn’t understand what we were trying to do. I actually feel sorry for them because they now see the true value of LIV Golf and want to be a part of it."

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman high-fiving fans at LIV Golf Adelaide 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Going on to give a hearty nod to the Australian public for their backing - not only of him during his playing days, but also to LIV - Norman continued: “The support Australia gave me during my own playing career for decades was something I have never forgotten, it’s why I brought LIV Golf back home – I did it for them.

"The people have well and truly spoken. Both individual and team golf is alive and well in Australia and they deserve it. I knew they would support this event.

“I’m feeling extremely proud right now. With what we’ve (LIV Golf) gone through over the past 16 months, both as a league and what I’ve copped personally… the hatred… this makes it all worthwhile.”

Meanwhile, USA's Brendan Steele captured the individual title in Adelaide to help Phil Mickelson's HyFlyers GC to their first-ever LIV victory in either format.

Greg Norman doing 'a shoey' at LIV Golf Adelaide 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a frustrating day for Stinger GC skipper Louis Oosthuizen, though, after he finished solo second by a shot and later fell to Smith and Marc Leishman - alongside Dean Burmester - on the second go down the par-4 18th.

There has been recent talk - not least by Smith and his Ripper GC teammates - about venturing into different countries to continue LIV's growth, one of which could be South Africa.

Louis Oosthuizen (left) and Dean Burmester at LIV Golf Adelaide 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should that occur, Oosthuizen and Burmester - along with Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace - could be given the opportunity to exert some kind of revenge. And LIV's CEO did not rule the move out.

On Oosthuizen and Burmester, Norman said: “You sensed when they missed their opportunities on that first playoff hole that perhaps their fate was sealed there and then, but I thought they were so gracious in defeat.

“They are exceptional players and exceptional people who all believe in what LIV Golf is all about. I’m hopeful their time will come to return the favour on home soil.”