The 2024 Open Championship Field So Far (And How They Qualified)
The field for the fourth and final Major of the year is almost complete, with only a few remaining spots up for grabs
The full field for the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon is starting to shape up, with only a handful of spots up for grabs.
The Open will return to the South Ayrshire links for the 10th time and first since 2016, when Henrik Stenson beat Phil Mickelson in an epic Sunday showdown.
Stenson will be one of several former winners teeing it up on July 18, including defending champion Brian Harman, who won his first Major title at Royal Liverpool last year by six strokes.
Three-time Open winner Tiger Woods is also set to make his Open return, after he was forced to withdraw last year while recovering from ankle surgery.
Two past champions, who would have otherwise qualified, have opted against playing this year: Ben Curtis and Paul Lawrie.
Like the US Open, any golfer – professional or amateur – can play at The Open, with over 2,500 attempting to qualify every year.
Players can also qualify for the Major in a variety of other ways, including exemptions, world rankings and the Open Qualifying Series.
So far, 147 players have been confirmed to tee off at Royal Troon, after 16 spots were filled in Open Final Qualifying this week, with Justin Rose securing his place and Sergio Garcia missing out.
There are also up to 10 spots still up for grabs in the next two weeks: top two finishers at the John Deere Classic not otherwise exempt; top three finishers at the Genesis Scottish Open not otherwise exempt; and top five players in the top 20 of the DP World Tour’s 2024 Race to Dubai standings at the completion of the BMW International Open not otherwise exempt.
Here is the full list of players in the field as of July 4 and how they qualified (list of exemption categories shown at the bottom):
The Open Championship Field So Far
- Aberg, Ludvig - 5
- An, Byeong Hun - 5
- Ancer, Abraham - Final Qualifying
- Andersen, Mason - 15
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan - 14
- Bhatia, Akshay - 5
- Bjork, Alexander - 6
- Boriboonsub, Denwit - OQS Malaysia
- Bradbury, Dan - OQS South Africa
- Bradley, Keegan - 5, 13
- Brown, Daniel - Final Qualifying
- Burmester, Dean - OQS South Africa
- Burns, Sam - 5, 13
- Campillo, Jorge - 6
- Cantlay, Patrick - 5, 13
- Catlin, John - OQS Malaysia
- Cejka, Alex - 18
- Cink, Stewart - 1
- Clark, Wyndham - 5, 9, 13
- Clarke, Darren - 1
- Clemons, Dominic - Final Qualifying
- Cole, Eric - 5
- Conners, Corey - 5, 13
- Crocker, Sean - OQS Italy
- Curtis, Ben - 1
- Daly, John - 1
- Day, Jason - 4, 5, 13
- Dean, Joe - OQS Netherlands
- DeChambeau, Bryson - 5, 9
- De La Fuente, Santiago - 24
- Dodd-Berry, Matthew - Final Qualifying
- Duval, David - 1
- Eckroat, Austin - 5
- Els, Ernie - 1
- English, Harris - 5
- Fichardt, Darren - OQS South Africa
- Finau, Tony - 5, 13
- Fitzpatrick, Matt - 5, 6, 9, 13
- Fleetwood, Tommy - 4, 5, 6, 13
- Fowler, Rickie - 5, 13
- Fox, Ryan - 6, 7
- Glover, Lucas - 5, 13
- Griffin, Ben - OQS Canada
- Grillo, Emiliano - 4, 13
- Hadwin, Adam - OQS Memorial
- Hamilton, Todd - 1
- Harman, Brian - 1, 3, 4, 5, 13
- Harrington, Padraig - 1
- Hatton, Tyrrell - 5, 6, 13
- Hendry, Michael - 27
- Henley, Russell - 5, 13
- Hidalgo, Angel - Final Qualifying
- Hillier, Daniel - 6
- Hisatsune, Ryo - 6
- Hoge, Tom - 14
- Hojgaard, Nicolai - 5, 6
- Hojgaard, Rasmus - 6
- Homa, Max - 4, 5, 13
- Horschel, Billy - 7
- Horsfield, Sam - Final Qualifying
- Hoshino, Rikuya - OQS Australia
- Hovland, Viktor - 5, 6, 13
- Hughes, Mackenzie - OQS Canada
- Hutsby, Sam - Final Qualifying
- Im, Sungjae - 5, 13
- Iwasaki, Aguri - 17
- Jaeger, Stephan - 5
- Johnson, Dustin - 10
- Johnson, Zach - 1, 3
- Jordan, Matthew - 4
- Katsuragawa, Yuto - OQS Japan
- Kawamura, Masahiro - Final Qualifying
- Kim, Minkyu - OQS Korea
- Kim, Si Woo - 5, 13
- Kim, Tom - 4, 5, 6, 13
- Kinoshita, Ryosuke - OQS Japan
- Kirk, Chris - 5
- Kitayama, Kurt - 5
- Kobori, Kazuma - 16
- Koepka, Brooks - 5, 11
- Koh, Guntaek - OQS Japan
- Langasque, Romain - 6
- Lawrence, Thriston - 6
- Lawrie, Paul - 1
- Lee, Min Woo - 5, 6
- Leonard, Justin - 1
- Lindh, Charlie - Final Qualifying
- Lowry, Shane - 1, 3, 5, 7
- Luiten, Joost - 6
- MacIntyre, Robert - 6
- Masaveu, Luis - Final Qualifying
- Matsuyama, Hideki - 5, 10
- McCarthy, Denny - 5
- McDonald, Jack - Final Qualifying
- McKibbin, Tom - OQS Italy
- McIlroy, Rory - 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 13
- McNealy, Maverick - OQS Canada
- Meronk, Adrian - 6
- Mickelson, Phil - 1, 3, 11
- Migliozzi, Guido - OQS Netherlands
- Molinari, Francesco - 1, 3
- Montojo, Jaime - Final Qualifying
- Moore, Taylor - 13
- Morikawa, Collin - 1, 3, 5, 11, 13
- Morrison, Tommy - 21
- Nakajima, Keita - 16
- Niemann, Joaquin - OQS Australia
- Nolan, Liam - Final Qualifying
- Norrman, Vincent - 6
- Ogletree, Andy - 16
- Olesen, Thorbjorn - 6
- Olesen, Jacob Skov - 19
- Oosthuizen, Louis - 1
- Paul, Yannik - 6
- Pavon, Mathieu - 5, 6
- Perez, Victor - 6
- Poston, JT - 5
- Puig, David - 16
- Rahm, Jon - 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 13
- Rose, Justin - Final Qualifying
- Sargent, Gordon - 22
- Schauffele, Xander - 5, 11, 13
- Scheffler, Scottie - 5, 10, 12, 13
- Schenk, Adam - 5, 13
- Scott, Adam - OQS Australia
- Scott, Calum - 25
- Sharma, Shubhankar - 4
- Siem, Marcel - 6
- Smith, Cameron - 1, 3, 12
- Smith, Jordan - 6
- Smylie, Elvis - Final Qualifying
- Soderberg, Sebastian - 6
- Song, Younghan - OQS Korea
- Southgate, Matthew - Final Qualifying
- Spieth, Jordan - 1, 3, 5, 13
- Stenson, Henrik - 1, 3
- Straka, Sepp - 4, 5, 13
- Stubbs, Jasper - 23
- Taylor, Nick - 5, 13
- Theegala, Sahith - 5
- Thomas, Justin - 5, 11
- Todd, Brendon - OQS Arnold Palmer Invitational
- Valimaki, Sami - 6
- Van der Merwe, Altin - 26
- Van Velzen, Ryan - 16
- Wallace, Matt - 6
- Wang, Jeunghun - OQS Malaysia
- Woodland, Gary - 9
- Woods, Tiger - 1, 10
- Young, Cameron - 4, 5
- Zalatoris, Will - OQS USA - Arnold Palmer Invitational
Exemption categories
1. The Open Champions aged 60 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions up to 2024)
2. The Open Champions aged 55 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions from 2024)
3. The Open Champions for 2013-2023
4. First 10 anyone tying for 10th place in The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in 2023
5. The first 50 players on the OWGR for Week 21, 2024
6. First 30 in the Final Race to Dubai Rankings for 2023
7. The BMW PGA Championship winners for 2021-2023
8. First 5 DP World Tour members and any Race to Dubai members tying for 5th place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the Race to Dubai Rankings on completion of the 2024 BMW International
9. The US Open Champions for 2019-2024
10. The Masters Tournament Champions for 2019-2024
11. The PGA Champions for 2018-2024
12. The PLAYERS Champions for 2022-2024
13. Top 30 players for the Final 2023 FedEx Cup
14. First 5 PGA TOUR members and any PGA TOUR members tying for 5th place, not exempt in the top 20 of the PGA TOUR FedEx Cup for 2024 on completion of the 2024 Travelers Championship
15. The 117th VISA Open de Argentina 2024 Champion
16. The first 5 players on the 2024 Federations Ranking List as of closing date
17. The Japan Open Champion for 2023
18. The Senior Open Champion for 2023
19. The Amateur Champion for 2024
20. The US Amateur Champion for 2023
21. The European Amateur Champion for 2024
22. The Mark H McCormack Medal (Men's WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING) winner for 2023
23. The Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion 2023
24. The Latin America Amateur Champion 2024
25. The Open Amateur Series winner 2024
26. The Africa Amateur Champion 2024
27. Medical Exemption
Exemptions 19-26 can only be taken up by players retaining their amateur status.
OQS South Africa - Joburg Open
OQS Australia - ISPS Handa Australian Open
OQS USA - Arnold Palmer Invitational
OQS Malaysia - IRS Prima Malaysian Open
OQS Japan - Mizuno Open
OQS Canada - RBC Canadian Open
OQS USA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
OQS Korea - KOLON Korea Open
OQS Netherlands - KLM Open
OQS Italy - Italian Open
OQS USA - John Deere Classic
OQS Scotland - Genesis Scottish Open
Final Qualifying - Burnham & Berrow
Final Qualifying - Dundonald Links
Final Qualifying - Royal Cinque Ports
Final Qualifying - West Lancashire
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
