The 2024 Open Championship Field So Far (And How They Qualified)

The full field for the 152nd Open Championship at Royal Troon is starting to shape up, with only a handful of spots up for grabs.

The Open will return to the South Ayrshire links for the 10th time and first since 2016, when Henrik Stenson beat Phil Mickelson in an epic Sunday showdown.

Stenson will be one of several former winners teeing it up on July 18, including defending champion Brian Harman, who won his first Major title at Royal Liverpool last year by six strokes.

Three-time Open winner Tiger Woods is also set to make his Open return, after he was forced to withdraw last year while recovering from ankle surgery.

Two past champions, who would have otherwise qualified, have opted against playing this year: Ben Curtis and Paul Lawrie.

Like the US Open, any golfer – professional or amateur – can play at The Open, with over 2,500 attempting to qualify every year.

Players can also qualify for the Major in a variety of other ways, including exemptions, world rankings and the Open Qualifying Series.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So far, 147 players have been confirmed to tee off at Royal Troon, after 16 spots were filled in Open Final Qualifying this week, with Justin Rose securing his place and Sergio Garcia missing out.

There are also up to 10 spots still up for grabs in the next two weeks: top two finishers at the John Deere Classic not otherwise exempt; top three finishers at the Genesis Scottish Open not otherwise exempt; and top five players in the top 20 of the DP World Tour’s 2024 Race to Dubai standings at the completion of the BMW International Open not otherwise exempt.

Here is the full list of players in the field as of July 4 and how they qualified (list of exemption categories shown at the bottom):

The Open Championship Field So Far

Aberg, Ludvig - 5

An, Byeong Hun - 5

Ancer, Abraham - Final Qualifying

Andersen, Mason - 15

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan - 14

Bhatia, Akshay - 5

Bjork, Alexander - 6

Boriboonsub, Denwit - OQS Malaysia

Bradbury, Dan - OQS South Africa

Bradley, Keegan - 5, 13

Brown, Daniel - Final Qualifying

Burmester, Dean - OQS South Africa

Burns, Sam - 5, 13

Campillo, Jorge - 6

Cantlay, Patrick - 5, 13

Catlin, John - OQS Malaysia

Cejka, Alex - 18

Cink, Stewart - 1

Clark, Wyndham - 5, 9, 13

Clarke, Darren - 1

Clemons, Dominic - Final Qualifying

Cole, Eric - 5

Conners, Corey - 5, 13

Crocker, Sean - OQS Italy

Curtis, Ben - 1

Daly, John - 1

Day, Jason - 4, 5, 13

Dean, Joe - OQS Netherlands

DeChambeau, Bryson - 5, 9

De La Fuente, Santiago - 24

Dodd-Berry, Matthew - Final Qualifying

Duval, David - 1

Eckroat, Austin - 5

Els, Ernie - 1

English, Harris - 5

Fichardt, Darren - OQS South Africa

Finau, Tony - 5, 13

Fitzpatrick, Matt - 5, 6, 9, 13

Fleetwood, Tommy - 4, 5, 6, 13

Fowler, Rickie - 5, 13

Fox, Ryan - 6, 7

Glover, Lucas - 5, 13

Griffin, Ben - OQS Canada

Grillo, Emiliano - 4, 13

Hadwin, Adam - OQS Memorial

Hamilton, Todd - 1

Harman, Brian - 1, 3, 4, 5, 13

Harrington, Padraig - 1

Hatton, Tyrrell - 5, 6, 13

Hendry, Michael - 27

Henley, Russell - 5, 13

Hidalgo, Angel - Final Qualifying

Hillier, Daniel - 6

Hisatsune, Ryo - 6

Hoge, Tom - 14

Hojgaard, Nicolai - 5, 6

Hojgaard, Rasmus - 6

Homa, Max - 4, 5, 13

Horschel, Billy - 7

Horsfield, Sam - Final Qualifying

Hoshino, Rikuya - OQS Australia

Hovland, Viktor - 5, 6, 13

Hughes, Mackenzie - OQS Canada

Hutsby, Sam - Final Qualifying

Im, Sungjae - 5, 13

Iwasaki, Aguri - 17

Jaeger, Stephan - 5

Johnson, Dustin - 10

Johnson, Zach - 1, 3

Jordan, Matthew - 4

Katsuragawa, Yuto - OQS Japan

Kawamura, Masahiro - Final Qualifying

Kim, Minkyu - OQS Korea

Kim, Si Woo - 5, 13

Kim, Tom - 4, 5, 6, 13

Kinoshita, Ryosuke - OQS Japan

Kirk, Chris - 5

Kitayama, Kurt - 5

Kobori, Kazuma - 16

Koepka, Brooks - 5, 11

Koh, Guntaek - OQS Japan

Langasque, Romain - 6

Lawrence, Thriston - 6

Lawrie, Paul - 1

Lee, Min Woo - 5, 6

Leonard, Justin - 1

Lindh, Charlie - Final Qualifying

Lowry, Shane - 1, 3, 5, 7

Luiten, Joost - 6

MacIntyre, Robert - 6

Masaveu, Luis - Final Qualifying

Matsuyama, Hideki - 5, 10

McCarthy, Denny - 5

McDonald, Jack - Final Qualifying

McKibbin, Tom - OQS Italy

McIlroy, Rory - 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, 13

McNealy, Maverick - OQS Canada

Meronk, Adrian - 6

Mickelson, Phil - 1, 3, 11

Migliozzi, Guido - OQS Netherlands

Molinari, Francesco - 1, 3

Montojo, Jaime - Final Qualifying

Moore, Taylor - 13

Morikawa, Collin - 1, 3, 5, 11, 13

Morrison, Tommy - 21

Nakajima, Keita - 16

Niemann, Joaquin - OQS Australia

Nolan, Liam - Final Qualifying

Norrman, Vincent - 6

Ogletree, Andy - 16

Olesen, Thorbjorn - 6

Olesen, Jacob Skov - 19

Oosthuizen, Louis - 1

Paul, Yannik - 6

Pavon, Mathieu - 5, 6

Perez, Victor - 6

Poston, JT - 5

Puig, David - 16

Rahm, Jon - 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 13

Rose, Justin - Final Qualifying

Sargent, Gordon - 22

Schauffele, Xander - 5, 11, 13

Scheffler, Scottie - 5, 10, 12, 13

Schenk, Adam - 5, 13

Scott, Adam - OQS Australia

Scott, Calum - 25

Sharma, Shubhankar - 4

Siem, Marcel - 6

Smith, Cameron - 1, 3, 12

Smith, Jordan - 6

Smylie, Elvis - Final Qualifying

Soderberg, Sebastian - 6

Song, Younghan - OQS Korea

Southgate, Matthew - Final Qualifying

Spieth, Jordan - 1, 3, 5, 13

Stenson, Henrik - 1, 3

Straka, Sepp - 4, 5, 13

Stubbs, Jasper - 23

Taylor, Nick - 5, 13

Theegala, Sahith - 5

Thomas, Justin - 5, 11

Todd, Brendon - OQS Arnold Palmer Invitational

Valimaki, Sami - 6

Van der Merwe, Altin - 26

Van Velzen, Ryan - 16

Wallace, Matt - 6

Wang, Jeunghun - OQS Malaysia

Woodland, Gary - 9

Woods, Tiger - 1, 10

Young, Cameron - 4, 5

Zalatoris, Will - OQS USA - Arnold Palmer Invitational

Exemption categories

1. The Open Champions aged 60 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions up to 2024)

2. The Open Champions aged 55 or under on 21 July 2024 (for all Champions from 2024)

3. The Open Champions for 2013-2023

4. First 10 anyone tying for 10th place in The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool in 2023

5. The first 50 players on the OWGR for Week 21, 2024

6. First 30 in the Final Race to Dubai Rankings for 2023

7. The BMW PGA Championship winners for 2021-2023

8. First 5 DP World Tour members and any Race to Dubai members tying for 5th place, not otherwise exempt, in the top 20 of the Race to Dubai Rankings on completion of the 2024 BMW International

9. The US Open Champions for 2019-2024

10. The Masters Tournament Champions for 2019-2024

11. The PGA Champions for 2018-2024

12. The PLAYERS Champions for 2022-2024

13. Top 30 players for the Final 2023 FedEx Cup

14. First 5 PGA TOUR members and any PGA TOUR members tying for 5th place, not exempt in the top 20 of the PGA TOUR FedEx Cup for 2024 on completion of the 2024 Travelers Championship

15. The 117th VISA Open de Argentina 2024 Champion

16. The first 5 players on the 2024 Federations Ranking List as of closing date

17. The Japan Open Champion for 2023

18. The Senior Open Champion for 2023

19. The Amateur Champion for 2024

20. The US Amateur Champion for 2023

21. The European Amateur Champion for 2024

22. The Mark H McCormack Medal (Men's WORLD AMATEUR GOLF RANKING) winner for 2023

23. The Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion 2023

24. The Latin America Amateur Champion 2024

25. The Open Amateur Series winner 2024

26. The Africa Amateur Champion 2024

27. Medical Exemption

Exemptions 19-26 can only be taken up by players retaining their amateur status.

OQS South Africa - Joburg Open

OQS Australia - ISPS Handa Australian Open

OQS USA - Arnold Palmer Invitational

OQS Malaysia - IRS Prima Malaysian Open

OQS Japan - Mizuno Open

OQS Canada - RBC Canadian Open

OQS USA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

OQS Korea - KOLON Korea Open

OQS Netherlands - KLM Open

OQS Italy - Italian Open

OQS USA - John Deere Classic

OQS Scotland - Genesis Scottish Open



Final Qualifying - Burnham & Berrow

Final Qualifying - Dundonald Links

Final Qualifying - Royal Cinque Ports

Final Qualifying - West Lancashire