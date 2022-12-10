'That Is Crazy!' - Sahith Theegala Hits One Of The Most Bizarre Shots Of 2022

Golf is a game full of weird and wonderful breaks, with even the professionals not immune from a bit of bad luck from time to time. However, at the QBE Shootout (opens in new tab), Sahith Theegala was treated to one of the most luckiest and unluckiest shots we have ever seen.

The bizarre shot, which occurred at the 18th hole of his first day, was a strange one, as his approach at the last seemed to land on a golf ball of his playing partners and catapult over the green. Initially, it seemed that the ball that vaulted was the American's but, on closer inspection, Theegala's golf ball actually stayed on the putting surface, as this video below shows.

Striking a crisp iron on the par 4 last, the American's shot never left the flag as it began its descent. Coming in to land, it looked as though it was going to finish close but, as quick as a flash, it appeared to take a ginormous bounce over the back of the green.

The reaction from the commentary team summed up the situation rather well, as a chorus of "ooohs" was followed by "it hit the back ball. If his is the one that ricocheted over the back of the green then that is a terrible break!"

After a slight quibble, Theegala's (opens in new tab) ball wasn't the one that went over the back of the green, not that it mattered though, as his playing partner, Tom Hoge, was in fact closer than his teammate. What's more, in the scramble format where both players play from the best positioned golf ball, it was 25-year-old, Theegala, who holed the birdie putt, as the duo moved into a huge six-way tie for fourth at 12-under-par.