Thailand Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field

The DP World Tour returns to Thailand for the first time since 2016 with the Thailand Classic at Bangkok’s Amata Spring Country Club.

In last week’s Singapore Classic, Ockie Strydom bagged his second DP World Tour title in the same number of months, beating Sami Välimäki by one shot. While the in-form South African isn’t in this week’s field, the Finn does appear, hoping to put last week’s disappointment behind him.

Other players who will harbour realistic hopes of success this week include Thriston Lawrence, whose last win on the DP World Tour came in December’s South African Open, Andalucia Masters champion Adrian Otaegui and Robert MacIntrye, who last tasted victory in September’s Italian Open at the venue for this year's Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.

Four players who competed in last month’s Hero Cup also appear. Ewen Ferguson and Jordan Smith played on the Great Britain and Ireland team and appear this week, along with Guido Migliozzi and Antoine Rozner from the victorious Continental Europe team.

All four players secured wins on the DP World Tour in 2022, with Ferguson claiming victory in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters almost a year ago, before following that up with a win in August’s ISPS Handa World Invitational. Migliozzi won the Cazoo Open de France in September to secure his third DP World Tour win, Smith claimed victory in last October's Portugal Masters, and Rozner won December’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.

A four-time winner on the Tour, local favourite Kiradech Aphibarnrat, is another who will be optimistic he can claim his first win since 2018’s ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.

Meanwhile, another player teeing it up in his homeland is veteran Thongchai Jaidee. The most recent of his eight wins on the Tour came in a four-shot victory over Francesco Molinari in the 2016 Open de France at Le Golf National. The 53-year-old hasn’t come close to replicating that success in recent years, but will be hopeful that, with the backing of the home crowd, he can roll back the years this week.

Players are competing for a purse of $2m, with $340,000 going to the winner.

Below is the complete field and prize money for the 2023 Thailand Classic.

Thailand Classic Prize Money 2023

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $340,000 2nd $220,000 3rd $125,000 4th $100,000 5th $84,800 6th $70,000 7th $60,000 8th $50,000 9th $44,800 10th $40,000 11th $36,800 12th $34,400 13th $32,200 14th $30,600 15th $29,400 16th $28,200 17th $27,000 18th $25,800 19th $24,800 20th $24,000 21st $23,200 22nd $22,600 23rd $22,000 24th $21,400 25th $20,800 26th $20,200 27th $19,600 28th $19,000 29th $18,400 30th $17,800 31st $17,200 32nd $16,600 33rd $16,000 34th $15,400 35th $14,800 36th $14,200 37th $13,800 38th $13,400 39th $13,000 40th $12,600 41st $12,200 42nd $11,800 43rd $11,400 44th $11,000 45th $10,600 46th $10,200 47th $9,800 48th $9,400 49th $9,000 50th $8,600 51st $8,200 52nd $7,800 53rd $7,400 54th $7,000 55th $6,800 56th $6,600 57th $6,400 58th $6,200 59th $6,000 60th $5,800 61st $5,600 62nd $5,400 63rd $5,200 64th $5,000 65th $4,800

Thailand Classic Field 2023

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

John Axelsen

Nick Bachem

Matthew Baldwin

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Dan Bradbury

Christoffer Bring

Daniel Brown

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

John Catlin

Tk Ratchanon Chantananuwat

Ma Chengyao

Todd Clements

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Jens Dantorp

Louis De Jager

Alejandro Del Rey

Louis Dobbelaar

Jamie Donaldson

Bryce Easton

Tobias Edén

Nacho Elvira

Jens Fahrbring

Ewen Ferguson

Pedro Figueiredo

Grant Forrest

Simon Forsström

Jeremy Freiburghaus

Manu Gandas

Daniel Gavins

Deon Germishuys

Gavin Green

Chase Hanna

Benjamin Hebert

Marcus Helligkilde

Angel Hidalgo

Kazuki Higa

Daniel Hillier

Nicolai Højgaard

Daan Huizing

Oliver Hundebøll

Gary Hurley

Sam Hutsby

Thongchai Jaidee

Scott Jamieson

Kristian Krogh Johannessen

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Masahiro Kawamura

Nathan Kimsey

Søren Kjeldsen

Alexander Knappe

Jeong Weon Ko

Mikko Korhonen

Gudmundur Kristjansson

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Joshua Lee

Haotong Li

Mikael Lindberg

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Tom McKibbin

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

John Murphy

Niklas Nørgaard

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Dimitrios Papadatos

John Parry

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Ashita Piamkulvanich

Aaron Pike

Tapio Pulkkanen

Anthony Quayle

David Ravetto

Jake Redman

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Kalle Samooja

Jayden Schaper

Marcel Schneider

Freddy Schott

Robin Sciot-Siegrist

Jason Scrivener

Taiga Semikawa

Shubhankar Sharma

Marcel Siem

Martin Simonsen

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Söderberg

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Gary Stal

Joël Stalter

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Kwanchai Tannin

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Albert Venter

Mj Viljoen

Arnond Vongvanij

Justin Walters

Jeunghun Wang

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Gunner Wiebe

Blake Windred

Jeff Winther

Ashun Wu

Ekpharit Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

