Thailand Classic Purse, Prize Money And Field
The first DP World Tournament in seven years sees recent winners and local talent compete for a $2m purse
The DP World Tour returns to Thailand for the first time since 2016 with the Thailand Classic at Bangkok’s Amata Spring Country Club.
In last week’s Singapore Classic, Ockie Strydom bagged his second DP World Tour title in the same number of months, beating Sami Välimäki by one shot. While the in-form South African isn’t in this week’s field, the Finn does appear, hoping to put last week’s disappointment behind him.
Other players who will harbour realistic hopes of success this week include Thriston Lawrence, whose last win on the DP World Tour came in December’s South African Open, Andalucia Masters champion Adrian Otaegui and Robert MacIntrye, who last tasted victory in September’s Italian Open at the venue for this year's Ryder Cup, Marco Simone Golf and Country Club.
Four players who competed in last month’s Hero Cup also appear. Ewen Ferguson and Jordan Smith played on the Great Britain and Ireland team and appear this week, along with Guido Migliozzi and Antoine Rozner from the victorious Continental Europe team.
All four players secured wins on the DP World Tour in 2022, with Ferguson claiming victory in the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters almost a year ago, before following that up with a win in August’s ISPS Handa World Invitational. Migliozzi won the Cazoo Open de France in September to secure his third DP World Tour win, Smith claimed victory in last October's Portugal Masters, and Rozner won December’s AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
A four-time winner on the Tour, local favourite Kiradech Aphibarnrat, is another who will be optimistic he can claim his first win since 2018’s ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth.
Meanwhile, another player teeing it up in his homeland is veteran Thongchai Jaidee. The most recent of his eight wins on the Tour came in a four-shot victory over Francesco Molinari in the 2016 Open de France at Le Golf National. The 53-year-old hasn’t come close to replicating that success in recent years, but will be hopeful that, with the backing of the home crowd, he can roll back the years this week.
Players are competing for a purse of $2m, with $340,000 going to the winner.
Below is the complete field and prize money for the 2023 Thailand Classic.
Thailand Classic Prize Money 2023
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$340,000
|2nd
|$220,000
|3rd
|$125,000
|4th
|$100,000
|5th
|$84,800
|6th
|$70,000
|7th
|$60,000
|8th
|$50,000
|9th
|$44,800
|10th
|$40,000
|11th
|$36,800
|12th
|$34,400
|13th
|$32,200
|14th
|$30,600
|15th
|$29,400
|16th
|$28,200
|17th
|$27,000
|18th
|$25,800
|19th
|$24,800
|20th
|$24,000
|21st
|$23,200
|22nd
|$22,600
|23rd
|$22,000
|24th
|$21,400
|25th
|$20,800
|26th
|$20,200
|27th
|$19,600
|28th
|$19,000
|29th
|$18,400
|30th
|$17,800
|31st
|$17,200
|32nd
|$16,600
|33rd
|$16,000
|34th
|$15,400
|35th
|$14,800
|36th
|$14,200
|37th
|$13,800
|38th
|$13,400
|39th
|$13,000
|40th
|$12,600
|41st
|$12,200
|42nd
|$11,800
|43rd
|$11,400
|44th
|$11,000
|45th
|$10,600
|46th
|$10,200
|47th
|$9,800
|48th
|$9,400
|49th
|$9,000
|50th
|$8,600
|51st
|$8,200
|52nd
|$7,800
|53rd
|$7,400
|54th
|$7,000
|55th
|$6,800
|56th
|$6,600
|57th
|$6,400
|58th
|$6,200
|59th
|$6,000
|60th
|$5,800
|61st
|$5,600
|62nd
|$5,400
|63rd
|$5,200
|64th
|$5,000
|65th
|$4,800
Thailand Classic Field 2023
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- John Axelsen
- Nick Bachem
- Matthew Baldwin
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Dan Bradbury
- Christoffer Bring
- Daniel Brown
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jorge Campillo
- John Catlin
- Tk Ratchanon Chantananuwat
- Ma Chengyao
- Todd Clements
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Jens Dantorp
- Louis De Jager
- Alejandro Del Rey
- Louis Dobbelaar
- Jamie Donaldson
- Bryce Easton
- Tobias Edén
- Nacho Elvira
- Jens Fahrbring
- Ewen Ferguson
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Grant Forrest
- Simon Forsström
- Jeremy Freiburghaus
- Manu Gandas
- Daniel Gavins
- Deon Germishuys
- Gavin Green
- Chase Hanna
- Benjamin Hebert
- Marcus Helligkilde
- Angel Hidalgo
- Kazuki Higa
- Daniel Hillier
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Daan Huizing
- Oliver Hundebøll
- Gary Hurley
- Sam Hutsby
- Thongchai Jaidee
- Scott Jamieson
- Kristian Krogh Johannessen
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Nathan Kimsey
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Alexander Knappe
- Jeong Weon Ko
- Mikko Korhonen
- Gudmundur Kristjansson
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Thriston Lawrence
- Joshua Lee
- Haotong Li
- Mikael Lindberg
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Tom McKibbin
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- John Murphy
- Niklas Nørgaard
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Dimitrios Papadatos
- John Parry
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Ashita Piamkulvanich
- Aaron Pike
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Anthony Quayle
- David Ravetto
- Jake Redman
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Kalle Samooja
- Jayden Schaper
- Marcel Schneider
- Freddy Schott
- Robin Sciot-Siegrist
- Jason Scrivener
- Taiga Semikawa
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Marcel Siem
- Martin Simonsen
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Söderberg
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Gary Stal
- Joël Stalter
- Andy Sullivan
- Connor Syme
- Kwanchai Tannin
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Albert Venter
- Mj Viljoen
- Arnond Vongvanij
- Justin Walters
- Jeunghun Wang
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Gunner Wiebe
- Blake Windred
- Jeff Winther
- Ashun Wu
- Ekpharit Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Who's In The Field For The Thailand Classic?
While none of the world's top 50 appear in the tournament, there are still plenty of players in the field who have won on the DP World Tour, including Robert MacIntyre, Ewen Ferguson, Thriston Lawrence and Adrian Otaegui.
What Is The Prize Money For The Thailand Classic?
The tournament offers a purse of $2m. That's the same amount that was available in last week's Singapore Classic. The winner will earn $340,000, with the runner-up claiming $220,000/
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
