Ewen Ferguson And Maja Stark Secure ISPS Handa World Invitational Titles

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Like last year, the DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour joined forces to stage a tournament which offered separate events for both the men and women, but equal prize money.

During the final day of the ISPS Handa World Invitational, there couldn't have been two more contrasting tournaments, as Ewen Ferguson battled to a second DP World Tour title in five months, whilst Maja Stark showed a relentless display as a 10-under-par final round of 63, gave her a five shot victory.

Wire-to-wire. @EwboF wins by three 🔥His second Tour win this season.@World_Inv_Golf | #WorldInvitational pic.twitter.com/3GIIRDy91CAugust 14, 2022 See more

We begin with Stark, who began the day two shots back of overnight leader, Amanda Doherty. However, after just five holes, the Swede found herself in a four-way tie of the lead, as three birdies vaulted her into a share with Peiyun Chien, Georgia Hall and Doherty.

Coming in to the final day, Stark was looking for her fourth Ladies European Tour title and first on the LPGA Tour. Following yet more birdies at the sixth, eighth and ninth, that share of the lead was now a three shot advantage as she scythed ahead of a crammed leaderboard.

Her relentless display carried on throughout the back nine, with a trio of birdies on the 12th - 14th putting Stark nine-under for the day and five shots clear. You think Stark was done there? The answer was no, as a 10th birdie dropped on the 17th for the 22-year-old took a six shot lead down the last.

Despite finding the water with her second at the par 5, Stark showed her class yet again, as her fourth pitched and stopped just four-foot from the flag. From there, a par putt followed, as she cruised to a five shot win, with a final round 63.

A life changing putt. Maja Stark shatters the course record with a 63 at the @World_Inv_Golf 🏆 pic.twitter.com/q562i7ey4cAugust 14, 2022 See more

It was a somewhat different story for Ferguson who, although led going in to the final round by three, and actually extended it to four earlier on, found himself all-square with Richard Mansell at the turn, with Mansell flying at five-under-par through the first 12 holes.

However, the Englishman faltered over his final few holes, leaving the door ajar for Ferguson. A birdie at the 10th did give him some breathing space, as his newest challenger became Spaniard, Borja Virto.

With three holes remaining, Ferguson remained two strokes ahead and, when Virto bogeyed the last, a breathable three shot advantage opened up for the Scot. Following pars at the 17th and 18th, the title was his, as a final round 69 gave him yet another trophy to add to his resume.