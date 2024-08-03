Team GB's Matt Fitzpatrick Withdraws From 2024 Men's Olympic Golf Event Due To Injury

The 2022 US Open Champion has withdrawn due to injury, following a third round 81 in the men's Olympic golf event at Le Golf National...

Matt Fitzpatrick Withdraws From 2024 Men's Olympic Golf Event: Matt Fitzpatrick in Team GB kit with an inset image of Matt Fitzpatrick standing in the long grass at Le Golf National
Matt Fitzpatrick withdraws from the Olympic men's golf tournament following a dismal third round
Barry Plummer
By
published

Team GB's Matt Fitzpatrick has withdrawn from the men's Olympic golf tournament after the third round, a statement from the International Golf Federation has confirmed.

Fitzpatrick's withdrawal is due to "a pre-existing right thumb strain", and leaves Tommy Fleetwood as the only Team GB representative remaining in the competition.

When asked about his teammates withdrawal, Fleetwood said: "I feel for Fitz, really. The Olympics is something that's very special and comes around once every four years, and yeah, pulling out for injury is part and parcel for the sport. Horrible time for it to happen. I haven't spoken to him yet. I just feel for Fitz, really."

Despite carding an encouraging second round 64, a dismal third round 81 left Fitzpatrick languishing towards the bottom of the leaderboard prior to his withdrawal.

Four bogeys and one birdie in his first twelve holes made for a less than ideal start, but a double-bogey at 13 and a quadruple-bogey at 15 saw Fitzpatrick slide down the leaderboard at an alarming rate.

Matt Fitzpatrick wearing Team GB kit for the Olympic men's golf tournament in Paris

A bogey-free second round, including seven birdies, couldn't have been more different to his moving day fortunes, and you have to assume that the on-going injury played a part in his Saturday scoring.

Fitzpatrick has had a mixed season so far, with a 5th place finish at The Players perhaps the highlight. After finishing outside the top-36 in his last four tournaments, it's clear that Fitzpatrick arrived in Paris without his best form and he will surely be hoping for a quick recovery prior to the upcoming FedEx Cup Play-offs on the PGA Tour.

Even without Fitzpatrick, Team GB still have a great chance of bagging a medal. Fleetwood goes into the final round just one shot back of the leaders at Le Golf National, and will be looking to claim another gold for Team GB after a promising start to the 2024 Olympic games.

Barry Plummer
Staff Writer

Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.

