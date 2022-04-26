Steve Williams Reveals Tiger Woods’ Greatest Rival... And It’s Not Mickelson

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods’ long-serving former caddie Steve Williams has suggested a surprising name as the 46-year-old’s biggest on-course rival.

The New Zealander caddied for Woods between 1999 and 2011 – the most successful period of the American's career, where he won 13 of his 15 Majors to date. However, even though another American, Phil Mickelson, was collecting most of his Majors during the same period, Williams revealed Woods didn’t see Lefty as his closest rival.

Speaking on the Chasing Majors podcast, Williams explained that Fijian Vijay Singh takes that honour. He said: “You know, Vijay and of course, you know, as strong as the relationship - oh sorry! - the rivalry between Tiger and Phil. Tiger and Vijay was even greater probably, I mean, the two guys just hated to lose to each other.”

That motivation of Woods to defeat Singh was particularly evident at the 2006 Deutsche Bank Championship, where Woods hit an eight-under-par final round of 63. Singh could only manage a 68 in his final round, leaving Woods to claim a two-stroke victory. Williams was particularly in awe of the start Woods made in that round. He said: “Tiger was desperate on Sunday. You know, just somehow get in the mix. And then he goes out in 29 I mean, it’s just it’s another story that’s just mind-boggling.”

Singh won his three Majors between 1998 and 2004, with the latter year his most impressive. In 2004 he had eight wins, including the PGA Championship. He was also World No.1 for 32 weeks in 2004 and 2005.

Singh has struggled to recapture that form in recent years, and he missed the cut in his most recent tournament, The Masters. Meanwhile, Woods made his long-awaited comeback from injury at Augusta National and finished 47th – a performance that saw him make a huge jump up the world rankings.

