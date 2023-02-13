Stars Of Golf, Sports And Entertainment Attend Netflix Full Swing Premiere

After over a year of waiting, golf fans can finally watch Netflix docuseries Full Swing later this week. To celebrate its release on 15 February, a star-studded premiere was held at Topgolf Scottsdale last Saturday night.

Among the A-listers in attendance were tennis legend Serena Williams, basketball star Shaquille O’Neal, music mogul DJ Khaled, Mexican boxer Canelo Álvarez and Hollywood actor Brian Cox. Series producer Chad Mumm and Warren Smith of Box To Box Films also attended as they introduced the first episode of the eight-part series, Frenemies, which follows the friendly rivalry between Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Despite being in the thick of a high-profile tournament, the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, two other players who feature in the series, Joel Dahmen and Matt Fitzpatrick, were in attendance, along with Dahmen’s friend and caddie Geno Bonnalie.

All three have prominent roles in two of the Full Swing episodes. Episode four examines the touching bond shared between Dahmen and Bonalie, while the following episode features Fitzpatrick and the story of his rise to prominence culminating in his thrilling US Open win last June. CBS Golf reporter Amanda Renner is also seen throughout the series, and she hosted a brief discussion with the trio.

The occasion also included a Topgolf tournament featuring the celebrities, which was won by Alvarez – perhaps not all that surprising given his enthusiasm for the game, which included an appearance in the 2022 Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The celebrations didn't end there, either, as attendees were also treated to a set from Grammy Award-winning music producer, DJ and hip hop star DJ Khaled, in an event that appeared worthy of a series that golf fans have long been anticipating.