Which Celebrities Are Playing The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

A host of famous faces will be playing the Pebble Beach Pro-Am – here are some of the biggest names to look out for

Celebrities and professionals compete side-by-side in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and this year’s event is no different. The action takes place over three courses, Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill, and the Monterey Peninsula Shore Course. Let’s take a look at the most notable celebrities teeing off at the tournament.

Don Cheadle

Which Celebrities Are Playing The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The Avengers: Endgame actor is an avid golfer away from the big screen and boasts an impressive 7.6 handicap. The 57-year-old keeps his hand in by playing about 50 rounds a year.

Kira K Dixon

Which Celebrities Are Playing The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Dixon is best known for her work as a reporter on the Golf Channel’s PGA Tour coverage. However, the former Miss America has played also played the game since the age of three. Among the admirers of Dixon’s golf skills is her partner in the 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Zac Blair: “Like all partners in these kind of things, she was a little nervous early, but she can play. She can smoke it”.

Scott Eastwood

Which Celebrities Are Playing The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Eastwood hasn’t just followed his legendary father’s footsteps in the acting world – he’s proved a chip off the old block with his love for golf, too. The Suicide Squad star attributes his golfing talents to his dad, saying: “You can thank my dad for that. He has his own golf course and forced me to play. He told me when I was young that it was one of the few lifelong sports.” 

Huey Lewis

The singer is best known for 1980s classics, including Stuck With You Hip To Be Square, but he’s an avid golfer, too, even naming one of his band’s albums "Fore!". Lewis is a regular attendee at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, with the one-time six handicap’s 2019 chip-in on the 18th among his most memorable moments in the tournament to date.

Thomas Keller

Which Celebrities Are Playing The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

Chef and restaurateur Keller has achieved international acclaim and multiple awards for the quality of his Napa Valley restaurant, The French Laundry, and holds a total of seven Michelin stars. However, he takes golf seriously too, and even hosts an annual fundraising tournament in his name, the Thomas Keller Golf Classic.

Macklemore

Which Celebrities Are Playing The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The 38-year-old US rapper has a string of international hits to his name, but he’s also a keen golfer. Macklemore, who plays off a handicap of 11, also has a golf clothing line, Bogey Boys, with a flagship store in Seattle.

Kathryn Newton

The 24-year-old Big Little Lies actor competed in last year’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am, too. Demonstrating a smooth swing, one of her highlights was an incredible tee shot at the course’s par 3 17th.

Canelo Alvarez

Which Celebrities Are Playing The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The first boxer in history to become undisputed super middleweight champion, Mexican Alvarez also excels at the more sedate sport of golf. He regularly plays in Pro-Am events and attributes his success to hitting balls for around three hours a day. Speaking last year, he explained: “I’m golfing every day. My handicap is about nine or 10 right now.”

Ray Romano

Which Celebrities Are Playing The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

The Parenthood actor and stand-up comedian is a regular at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and counts it as his favourite course, saying: “To be able to come to the prettiest place in golf every February is really special.”

Bill Murray

Which Celebrities Are Playing The Pebble Beach Pro-Am?

American actor and comedian Murray is a Hollywood legend, with starring roles in films including Groundhog Day, Lost In Translation, and, more recently, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. The 71-year-old also has his own golfing apparel line, William Murray Golf.

Mike Hall

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

