'Very Sad' - Recently Unveiled St Andrews Statue Of Old Tom Morris Vandalised

A statue of the founding father of golf, Old Tom Morris, has been damaged just a month after it was unveiled at St Andrews.

Golf historian Roger McStravick posted images on X of the damaged statue, which is situated at Bow Butts close to the 18th green at the iconic Old Course, and described the vandalism as “mindless.”

He wrote: “Gutted to say that the Tom Morris statue in St Andrews was vandalised last night. They snapped the clubhead off. See pics. Needless to say we are looking at all CCTV cameras including the R&A to see if the perpetrators have been caught in the act. If anyone has any information or cameras that overlook the statue, please send me a message. Just mindless.”

Gutted to say that the Tom Morris statue in St Andrews was vandalised last night. They snapped the clubbed off. See pics. Needless to say we are looking at all CCTV cameras including the R&A to see if the perpetrators have been caught in the act.If anyone has any information or… pic.twitter.com/EsU7ELB2JyNovember 9, 2024

The statue, which was sculpted by David Annand, was unveiled in October by Morris’ great great granddaughter Sheila Walker.

The statue was unveiled in September (Image credit: Getty Images)

Condemnation of the damage soon came from eight-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel, who wrote on X: "Very sad! Hopefully they are caught and fully punished by the law."

Very sad! Hopefully they are caught and fully punished by the law. https://t.co/GEbktA6JC4November 9, 2024

Golf broadcaster Iona Stephen was another who responded to McStravick's message. She wrote: "That’s terrible! I hope they are caught!"

That’s terrible! I hope they are caught!November 9, 2024

Morris, who died in 1908 aged 86, remains the oldest winner of The Open, which he achieved at the age of 46.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, he was also revered in the world of course design. As well as making significant changes to the Old Course in the 1860s, Morris also designed courses including Prestwick, where he claimed his fourth title, Muirfeld, Machrihanish, Royal Portrush and Royal County Down.

He was also hugely influential in greenskeeping, while he and his son, Young Tom Morris, are the only father-son duo to have won The Open.

The damage to the statue is the latest in a series of acts of vandalism at golf courses elsewhere in Scotland, albeit to the courses themselves.

For example, in October 2022, Caird Park in Dundee was the victim of a major vandalism attack that left part of the course devastated, forcing its temporary closure.

Less than a month later, Stirling Golf Club was vandalised for the second time in days. After the 11th green was damaged by divots that appeared to have been caused by either the force of a golf club or heel marks early that November, motorcycle tracks were discovered at the course in a separate incident.

Then, in July this year, several huge divots were made in one of the greens at Prestwick St Nicholas Golf Club near the venue for this year's Open, Royal Troon.