Scottish Golf Club Vandalised For The Second Time In Days

For the second time this month Stirling Golf Club in Scotland has been targeted by vandals.

Earlier in November, the club posted a video on its Twitter account of a series of divots on the 11th green which appeared to have been caused by either the force of a golf club or heel marks. In the tweet, the club also appealed for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to contact Forth Valley police.

@stirlinggc1869 were the victims overnight to malicious damage to our 11th Green. If anyone witnessed anything suspicious please contact @ForthValPolice or ring 01786 464098 opt 1 pic.twitter.com/GDnvYNP3w9November 1, 2022 See more

However, any hopes that it was an isolated incident have been scuppered by the appearance of motorcycle tracks at the course. Once again, the club reported the incident on Twitter along with four photographs clearly showing the damage. The club also said it was “very disappointed” to discover the damage on Tuesday morning and again appealed to any witnesses to come forward and help identify the culprits.

@stirlinggc1869 very disappointed to report further course damage overnight caused by motorcycles – if you have information on who is responsible contact @ForthValPolice @StirObserver @ScottishGolf @jamestlindsay @kenny_monaghan @BorrowmanScott pic.twitter.com/7omeoXGKUfNovember 8, 2022 See more

Scottish Golf responded to the news in a tweet saying: “Absolutely awful to see this kind of needless vandalism. If you know of any information and can help, reach out to the club or Forth Valley Police.”

Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to a report of vandalism to the course at Stirling Golf Club, Queen’s Road, Stirling around 8.55am on Tuesday, 8 November, 2022. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The incident is the latest in a concerning trend of vandalism on courses in Scotland. Most recently, Caird Park Golf Course in Dundee was forced to close its nine-hole course after major vandalism. In the same incident, £48,000 worth of greenkeeping vehicles were also stolen.

Stirling Golf Club is one of the oldest in Scotland. It was established in 1869 and originally designed by founding father of the game Old Tom Morris.