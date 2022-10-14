Major Vandalism Attack And Theft Forces Scottish Golf Course To Close

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Operators of Caird Park Golf Course in Dundee have been forced to close their nine hole course after a major attack by vandals left part of the course devastated while also stealing £48,000 of greenkeeping vehicles from a locked garage.

Golf Dundee (opens in new tab) revealed details of the shocking attack, which took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, on Facebook, adding that they would likely have to re-open the track with less than nine holes being playable.

"We are so sorry for the disruption this will cause to the hundreds of nine hole members who use and enjoy the course but can assure you that we will do whatever we can to re-open the course as soon as possible," said the Golf Dundee post.

"There is no doubt however that, due to the total destruction caused in some areas that we will re-open, at some point, with a reduced number of holes."

Three John Deer Gator vehicles were stolen between 1am and 6am on Thursday morning, according to the BBC, with golf course operators Leisure & Culture Dundee confirming the theft.

"We can confirm there has been a theft of equipment relating to the maintenance of the courses,” they said.

"Our team at Caird Park work hard to present the courses in top condition for everyone who plays there, and it is appalling to see their efforts undermined in this way.

"As this is now a matter for Police Scotland, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time, although we will provide further updates on the courses as they become available."

Police Scotland are appealing for anyone with knowledge of the attack to come forward – especially with regards to the three greenkeepers vehicles.

"We're asking for anyone with information on this break-in, or if you saw anything suspicious in the Caird Park area, to come forward,” said PC Laura Allan.

"We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicles in question in the community or for sale."

Golf Dundee added that the 18 hole course at Caird Park (opens in new tab) remained open, and that members of the nine hole course would be able to use the full 18 hole course free of charge.