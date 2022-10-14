Major Vandalism Attack And Theft Forces Scottish Golf Course To Close
Caird Park in Dundee left in 'total destruction' after vandals attack and steal £48,000 worth of vehicles.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Operators of Caird Park Golf Course in Dundee have been forced to close their nine hole course after a major attack by vandals left part of the course devastated while also stealing £48,000 of greenkeeping vehicles from a locked garage.
Golf Dundee (opens in new tab) revealed details of the shocking attack, which took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, on Facebook, adding that they would likely have to re-open the track with less than nine holes being playable.
"We are so sorry for the disruption this will cause to the hundreds of nine hole members who use and enjoy the course but can assure you that we will do whatever we can to re-open the course as soon as possible," said the Golf Dundee post.
"There is no doubt however that, due to the total destruction caused in some areas that we will re-open, at some point, with a reduced number of holes."
Three John Deer Gator vehicles were stolen between 1am and 6am on Thursday morning, according to the BBC, with golf course operators Leisure & Culture Dundee confirming the theft.
"We can confirm there has been a theft of equipment relating to the maintenance of the courses,” they said.
"Our team at Caird Park work hard to present the courses in top condition for everyone who plays there, and it is appalling to see their efforts undermined in this way.
"As this is now a matter for Police Scotland, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time, although we will provide further updates on the courses as they become available."
Police Scotland are appealing for anyone with knowledge of the attack to come forward – especially with regards to the three greenkeepers vehicles.
"We're asking for anyone with information on this break-in, or if you saw anything suspicious in the Caird Park area, to come forward,” said PC Laura Allan.
"We are also keen to hear from anyone who believes they may have seen the vehicles in question in the community or for sale."
Golf Dundee added that the 18 hole course at Caird Park (opens in new tab) remained open, and that members of the nine hole course would be able to use the full 18 hole course free of charge.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah Live Stream
Here are all the details on how you can watch the golf from Saudi Arabia.
By Golf Monthly • Published
-
Black Friday Golf Deals 2022
Black Friday is coming up soon and we will update this page with all the best deals when they go live.
By Elliott Heath • Published