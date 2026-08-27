Good Good Pulls Out As Title Sponsor Of PGA Tour Event As Commercial Fallout Continues

The fallout from the controversial Good Good driver commercial is continuing.

Following the backlash to the commercial for a Good Good co-branded Callaway driver, which featured Garrett Clark barging fellow Good Good member Alexis Miestowski to the ground, the manufacturer severed ties with the golf entertainment brand.

However, that isn’t the end of the issue, with Good Good now confirming it has stepped away as the title sponsor of a new PGA Tour event scheduled for November as part of the FedExCup Fall.

A statement from Good Good reads: “After thoughtful discussions with the PGA Tour and careful reflection, we have decided to step away as sponsor of the event in Austin this fall.

"We recognise that we have work to do as an organisation, and our focus right now is on our team, our culture and ensuring we learn from the situation.

"We are grateful for our relationship with the PGA Tour and appreciate their partnership over the years. We remain committed to earning black trust, and we hope to work together again in the future.”

The tournament, which is due to be played between November 12th and the 15th, had been named the Good Good Championship.

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The PGA Tour has confirmed that the event will still take place at Omni Barton Creek Fazio Canyons Golf Course, with details on sponsorship plans to be confirmed.

A statement from the PGA Tour reads: "The PGA Tour has been informed of Good Good Golf’s decision to step away as sponsor of the event in Austin, Texas this fall.

Statement from the @PGATOUR on Good Good Golf pic.twitter.com/UULsey16ajAugust 27, 2026

"We agree with the decision to use this time to focus on their organization and the work ahead.

"The PGA Tour believes in golf’s ability to bring people together and create a welcoming environment for all.

"The tournament will continue as scheduled from 12-15 November 2026, and we will provide an update on sponsorship plans at a later date."

The news comes just two days after PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp addressed the issue at his Tour Championship press conference.

He said: “I think what we saw was concerning and is clearly not aligned with PGA Tour values. We take it very seriously. I think their initial response was disappointing.

“It was a bit defensive and late. But I think the responses are getting better.

“I think we've seen some things this morning, we've had some conversations with them, so we'll continue to monitor and work with them going forward. But no, we were disappointed with what we saw.”

PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp described the commercial as "concerning" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the release of the commercial, Jamie Klingler, the co-founder of women’s rights group Reclaim These Streets, told the Telegraph's Golf Correspondent James Corrigan: “The PGA should cut ties with Good Good.

“According to the World Health Organisation, one in three women will experience physical and/or sexual violence at the hands of a partner in their lifetimes and here is Good Good endorsing domestic violence with a younger audience segment.”