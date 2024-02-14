Some Of Golf's Biggest Names Could See Huge World Ranking Gains At Genesis Invitational

Some of golf's biggest names have the chance to make major gains in the Official World Golf Ranking this week where huge points are up for grabs at the Genesis Invitational.

Twitter's OWGR guru Nosferatu (@VC606) has been crunching the numbers and has revealed some fascinating potential storylines to look out for at Riviera. The field features 23 of the world's top 25 players, with over 68.5 points set to go to the winner.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is among the favorites for the title, but he could lose his spot at the summit of the game if current No.2 Rory McIlroy were to win.

McIlroy lost the top ranking to Scheffler this time last year, with Scheffler and Rahm briefly batting it back-and-forth before the American took it in May and held it ever since.

The Northern Irishman has won twice since he lost the top spot and finds himself in position to take it back this week with victory at Riviera Country Club.

🚨#OWGR No.1 watch@McIlroyRory will have another chance to reclaim the No.1 in the world spot with a win (only with a win) at @thegenesisinv !! (detailed scenario later)He is the only one who could catch Scottie Scheffler this week...February 13, 2024 See more

McIlroy's Ryder Cup teammate Ludvig Aberg could also make a massive jump if he were to lift the trophy. The Swedish star is at a career-high of 11th already, having turned professional in June last year.

Aberg reached the no.11 position in the OWGR after just 18 tournaments, which was one shy of Tiger Woods' record. He could climb to 5th this week if he were to receive the trophy from Woods on the 18th green this Sunday evening.

Tournament host Woods makes his first start of the year at the venue he made his PGA Tour debut at back in 1992. He made a big, yet controversial, gain in the world rankings himself in December, going from 1,328 to 898 after his 18th-place finish in the 20-man Hero World Challenge.

Woods, who has held the top spot in the OWGR longer than anyone else - for 683 weeks, could move up over 850 places come Monday morning if he were to win at Riviera for the first time in his career.

The 15-time Major champion is projected to jump to 54th in the list if he can pick up a record 83rd PGA Tour title.

🚨🐯NEWSFLASH@TigerWoods could jump as high as #54 in the world with a (83rd) win at @thegenesisinv !! Stay tuned... #OWGR pic.twitter.com/T7D5Xq1TgOFebruary 12, 2024 See more

Like Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman and Max Homa could move up to career-best positions of 5th, while Pebble Beach Pro-Am champion Wyndham Clark could go to 4th.

The US Open winner reached a career-high of 6th in the world rankings after his triumph over a weather-shortened week at Pebble Beach.

This week's action gets underway on Thursday from Riviera CC, with the Genesis Invitational tee times set.