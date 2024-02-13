Genesis Invitational Tee Times - Rounds One And Two

The PGA Tour's third signature event of the year sees 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods make his first start of the year at the Genesis Invitational.

That would be an attractive proposition on its own, but Woods is also debuting his brand new Sun Day Red apparel at the event, as well as heading out with a new caddie, Lance Bennett, and a new ball.

For the opening two rounds of the tournament he also hosts, Woods will be in a group with his good friend Justin Thomas and 2019 US Open winner Gary Woodland.

Fans will have to wait just over two hours after the start of the opening day's play to get their first glimpse of Woods in action since December's PNC Championship. The group get their first round underway at 12.25pm ET (5.25pm GMT), with the trio beginning their second round at 2.54pm ET (7.54pm GMT).

Given the elevated status of the event, which has a $20m purse, the group is far from the only one filled with big names. Two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler tee it up at 2.42pm ET (7.42pm GMT) on Thursday, with a start of 12.13pm ET (5.13pm GMT) on Friday.

Collin Morikawa is in a group with Matt Fitzpatrick and Scottie Scheffler (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just 12 minutes after that group, the trio of current US Open champion Wyndham Clark, World No.2 Rory McIlroy and last year's runner-up Max Homa begin their first round, with a tee time of 12.25pm ET (5.25pm GMT) on Friday.

Below is the full list of tee times for the the first two rounds of the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Genesis Invitational Tee Times - Round One

ET (GMT)

10.20am (3.20pm): Nicolai Hojgard, Chase Johnson

Nicolai Hojgard, Chase Johnson 10.32am (3.32pm): Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin 10.44am (3.44pm): Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk 10.56am (3.56pm): Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im 11.08am (4.08pm): Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English 11.20am (4.20pm): Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, JT Poston

Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, JT Poston 11.32am (4.32pm): Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy 11.44am (4.44pm): Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young 12.01pm (5.01pm): Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns 12.13pm (5.13pm): Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth 12.25pm (5.25am): Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland 12.37pm (5.37pm): Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12.49pm (5.49pm): Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray 1.01pm (6.01pm): Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder 1.13pm (6.13pm): Luke List, JJ Spaun, Kevin Yu

Luke List, JJ Spaun, Kevin Yu 1.25pm (6.25pm): Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd 1.42pm (6.42pm): Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama 1.54pm (6.54pm): Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam 2.06pm (7.06pm): Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers 2.18pm (7.18pm): Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole 2.30pm (7.30pm): Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood 2.42pm (7.42pm): Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler 2.54pm (7.54pm): Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa 3.06pm (8.06pm): Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

Genesis Invitational Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT)

10.20am (3.20pm): Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray

Nick Dunlap, Grayson Murray 10.32am (3.32pm): Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder

Will Zalatoris, Matt Kuchar, Sam Ryder 10.44am (3.44pm): Luke List, JJ Spaun, Kevin Yu

Luke List, JJ Spaun, Kevin Yu 10.56am (3.56pm): Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd

Jason Day, Tony Finau, Brendon Todd 11.08am (4.08pm): Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama

Lee Hodges, Brian Harman, Hideki Matsuyama 11.20am (4.20pm): Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam

Sepp Straka, Si Woo Kim, Andrew Putnam 11.32am (4.32pm): Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers

Rickie Fowler, Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Rodgers 11.44am (4.44pm): Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole

Taylor Moore, Kurt Kitayama, Eric Cole 12.01pm (5.01pm): Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood

Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood 12.13pm (5.13pm): Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler

Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Scottie Scheffler 12.25pm (5.25pm): Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa

Wyndham Clark, Rory McIlroy, Max Homa 12.37pm (5.37pm): Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery

Adam Scott, Alex Smalley, Taylor Montgomery 12.49pm (5.49pm): Nicolai Hojgard, Chase Johnson

Nicolai Hojgard, Chase Johnson 1.01pm (6.01pm): Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin

Charley Hoffman, Beau Hossler, Ben Griffin 1.13pm (6.13pm): Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk

Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Adam Schenk 1.25pm (6.25pm): Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im

Emiliano Grillo, Russell Henley, Sungjae Im 1.42pm (6.42pm): Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English

Keegan Bradley, Tom Hoge, Harris English 1.54pm (6.54pm): Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, JT Poston

Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, JT Poston 2.06pm (7.06pm): Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy

Adam Svensson, Seamus Power, Denny McCarthy 2.18pm (7.18pm): Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young

Cam Davis, Adam Hadwin, Cameron Young 2.30pm (7.30pm): Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns

Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland, Sam Burns 2.42pm (7.42pm): Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth

Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth 2.54pm (7.54pm): Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland

Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods, Gary Woodland 3.06pm (8.06pm): Ludvig Aberg, Nick Hardy, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

How To Watch The Genesis Invitational In The US

All times ET

Thursday 15 February: 4.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 16 February: 4.00pm-8.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 17 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-7.00pm (CBS)

Sunday 18 February: 1.00pm-3.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.00pm-6.30pm (CBS)

How To Watch The Genesis Invitational In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 15 February: 3.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.15pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 16 February: 3.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 17 February: 3.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 8.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 18 February: 2.30pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.30pm (Sky Sports Main Event)