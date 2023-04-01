Social Media Reacts To Slow Play April Fools' Prank
A video posted by the DP World Tour caused a number of reactions, with many believing it to be true
April Fools' Day allows brands and companies to post something different via their social media platforms, with many using it to come up with humorous ways to fool even the most astute individual.
Golf is no exception and, on Saturday, many golf-related pages came up with content that had people reacting. However, the best, and my personal favourite, came from the DP World Tour, who decided to post a video of Adrian Meronk taking his time on the tee...
.@AdrianMeronk's pre shot routine 🧐 pic.twitter.com/eEIxpxi0bYApril 1, 2023
Well, when we say taking his time, we actually mean it had been edited to make it look like he was! In the video, Meronk is seen setting up to the ball, with the 29-year-old taking the club back to the top of his swing and copying it four or five times.
Obviously, the video had been looped, with the DP World Tour then releasing the real footage around six hours later. However, that didn't stop users thinking the footage was, in fact, the real deal.
Many users commented "ridiculous", whilst one tweeted "good lord. Let’s hope he doesn’t have to hit a provisional!" Some did, indeed, clock on to the prank, with one retweeting the video with the caption "April Fools' has gone too far!" with DP World Tour player James Hart du Preez tweeting: "This is brilliant from @DPWorldTour".
The DP World Tour weren't the only ones to get in on the April Fools' antics, with one Twitter page tweeting that The Masters had been cancelled due to snow, while Callaway introduced users to the 'Paradym Shif-Tee', a carbon fibre tee that "allows the ball to sit in a more dynamic ready-to-launch position".
Introducing the new #Paradym Shif-Tee, featuring an industry-first 360º Carbon Chassis. This weight saving allows the ball to sit in a more dynamic ready-to-launch position, giving you more distance off the tee.🏌️♂️🚀Get yours now ➡️ https://t.co/yC3zMkQy9J#Callaway | #April1st pic.twitter.com/x9Lk0QtTUzApril 1, 2023
