Six Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The Arnold Palmer Invitational

The Arnold Palmer Invitational looks set for an intriguing weekend finish with six players sharing a tie of the lead at -7 and a further ten within just three shots after Friday's play.

Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler catapulted themselves into contention after stellar second rounds, while Shane Lowry and recent Genesis Invitational winner, Hideki Matsuyama, consolidated great opening rounds to key their names at the top of the leaderboard.

However, it wasn't all easygoing for some of the biggest names at Bay Hill. Known for its tight fairways, punishing rough and fast greens, the Dick Wilson-designed course can present a punishing experience for those players who haven't got their A game with them.

As one of the PGA Tour's Signature Events that does feature a cut, the end of round two saw 11 players miss the mark and head home. Included in that were some rather notable players who many fancied heading into the week.

Here's a look at the six biggest names who won't be around this weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Tommy Fleetwood (+9)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fleetwood endured a round to forget on Friday, tumbling down the leaderboard after an eight-over par 80 which featured seven bogeys and a disastrous 10 on the par-five 5th.

Just two players - Adam Svensson and David Ford - finished the first two days worse off than the Englishman, who has already tasted victory earlier in the season at the Dubai Invitational.

Collin Morikawa (+6)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Two-time Major champion Morikawa was fancied by many heading into the week given his ball-striking capabilities and big-tournament experience.

The American started brightly with a two-under-par 70 on Thursday, but slid down the leaderboard on Friday after a nightmare eight-over 80. Starting five over through his first four holes, Morikawa found four more bogeys and just one birdie for the remainder of the round to miss the cut by three shots.

Kurt Kitayama (+7)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Coming into the week as the defending champion, Kitayama, who has not missed a cut all season, would have hope for a better defence of his title that he won superbly last year.

However, it was not to be for the World No. 37, who started the tournament with a first-round 78 which, at one point, featured five bogeys and one double bogey in six consecutive holes.

A battling display from the American on Friday saw him card a one-over 73, but the defending champ was still some way back of the cut line on +7.

Justin Rose (+5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like Kitayama, Rose had failed to miss a cut this season and impressed at the last Signature Event with a T11 finish at the rain-affected Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After a solid level-par opening round on Thursday, the Englishman carded a disappointing 78 on Friday, which featured four bogeys and a costly triple-bogey 8 on the par-five 12th. He ended the round on +5, eventually missing the cut by two shots.

Adam Scott (+5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scott earned his way into this week's lucrative event via a sponsor's invite but was unable to capitalise on the opportunity after rounds of 73 and 76 saw him miss the mark by two shots.

The Australian had not missed a cut since the Genesis Scottish Open back in July last year, but carded four bogeys and one double on Friday to tumble down the leaderboard and outside the cut line.

Matt Fitzpatrick (+5)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the surprise name to not make the weekend is England's Matt Fitzpatrick who has an impressive record around Bay Hill. The former US Open champion finished runner-up to Francesco Molinari in 2019 and has consistently placed inside the top 15 in the last five years.

However, two poor rounds of 74 and 75, featuring just four birdies, means the World No. 9 missed the cut by two and continued his flat start to the year which has seen him miss three cuts and record only two top-20 finishes.