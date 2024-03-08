Tommy Fleetwood Makes Card-Wrecking 10 In Arnold Palmer Invitational
The Englishman hit three balls into the water on the par 5 6th hole at Bay Hill on his way to racking up a 10
Tommy Fleetwood is one of the world's best players, and one of the best ball strikers, too - which he illustrated in a viral TaylorMade video earlier this week where he was seen demonstrating a plethora of different shots with his fairway wood.
The Englishman, however, won't be playing this weekend after a card-wrecking 10 on the par 5 6th hole at Bay Hill ensures he'll be one of the players to miss the Arnold Palmer Invitational cut.
Fleetwood's 10 started in good fashion, with a 318 yard drive but he required nine more shots after sending three balls left into the water.
By the time he reached for his fourth ball, the Ryder Cup star was playing his eighth shot and it ended up being a beauty. From 202 yards he struck it to within 25ft to set up a chance for nine, which he two-putted for a dreaded 10.
It dropped him well down the leaderboard after a poor start that included three bogeys in his first five holes. He turned in 45 (+9) after another dropped shot at the ninth.
His 10 is nowhere near the highest score recorded on the hole, after John Daly's infamous 18 on the par 5 back in 1998, where he hit six balls into the lake.
Fleetwood has had a brilliant opening to 2024, having started with a victory at the Dubai Invitational where he birdied the 72nd hole to pip Rory McIlroy. He was also T10th at the Genesis Invitational and T14th at the Dubai Desert Classic.
The World No.12's next start will be at TPC Sawgrass in the Players Championship, where he was T5th in 2019.
Watch: Tommy Fleetwood's ball striking prowess in TaylorMade video -
Stop what you're doing and watch this - @TommyFleetwood1 is an absolute flusher 👌 pic.twitter.com/HdTj4M0UhOMarch 7, 2024
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-5. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2 HL
Irons: Mizuno MP-H4 3-iron, Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
-
-
‘Yeah I’ll Ask Him’ - The Big Question Steve Stricker Has For Tiger Woods Next Week
Steve Stricker still hopes to persuade Tiger Woods to join him at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans and will ask him at Sawgrass next week
By Paul Higham Published
-
5 Things I'm Adding To My Golf Bag This Spring
We're not far from the start of the golf season, and now is the best time to get your golf bag ready...
By Dan Parker Published