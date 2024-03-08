Tommy Fleetwood Makes Card-Wrecking 10 In Arnold Palmer Invitational

Tommy Fleetwood is one of the world's best players, and one of the best ball strikers, too - which he illustrated in a viral TaylorMade video earlier this week where he was seen demonstrating a plethora of different shots with his fairway wood.

The Englishman, however, won't be playing this weekend after a card-wrecking 10 on the par 5 6th hole at Bay Hill ensures he'll be one of the players to miss the Arnold Palmer Invitational cut.

Fleetwood's 10 started in good fashion, with a 318 yard drive but he required nine more shots after sending three balls left into the water.

By the time he reached for his fourth ball, the Ryder Cup star was playing his eighth shot and it ended up being a beauty. From 202 yards he struck it to within 25ft to set up a chance for nine, which he two-putted for a dreaded 10.

It dropped him well down the leaderboard after a poor start that included three bogeys in his first five holes. He turned in 45 (+9) after another dropped shot at the ninth.

His 10 is nowhere near the highest score recorded on the hole, after John Daly's infamous 18 on the par 5 back in 1998, where he hit six balls into the lake.

Fleetwood has had a brilliant opening to 2024, having started with a victory at the Dubai Invitational where he birdied the 72nd hole to pip Rory McIlroy. He was also T10th at the Genesis Invitational and T14th at the Dubai Desert Classic.

The World No.12's next start will be at TPC Sawgrass in the Players Championship, where he was T5th in 2019.

Watch: Tommy Fleetwood's ball striking prowess in TaylorMade video -