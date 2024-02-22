Hideki Matsuyama Hopes For 'Special' Year After Record Breaking Riviera Win
Hideki Matsuyama's Riviera win was a special one for him for a number of reasons, and in his PGA Tour blog he explains why, along with his hopes for the season
After shooting a stunning record final-round 62 to win his ninth PGA Tour title at Riviera, Hideki Matsuyama is hoping he can "do something special" this season if he reproduces that form.
Matsuyama made history at the Genesis Invitational as he became the most successful Asian-born winner on the PGA Tour - breaking a tie on eighth with KJ Choi.
But it wasn't just that record that made his Genesis win so special, as the 2021 Masters champion explained in his PGA Tour player blog.
"Winning The Genesis Invitational was one of my goals ever since I became a professional golfer," Matsuyama wrote. "After Tiger Woods became the tournament host, that goal became a lot bigger.
"I struggled with a neck injury and there were times when I felt I was never going to win again.
"Riviera is a very special place for me. I know the owner, who’s also Japanese and it’s nice to win here."
In fact, there was only one downside to his victory, as he explained: "I was a little disappointed I wasn't able to take a picture with Tiger as he withdrew from the tournament due to illness."
Hideki Matsuyama's full PGA Tour blog
Winning The Genesis Invitational was one of my goals ever since I became a professional golfer. After Tiger Woods became the tournament host, that goal became a lot bigger. You know, reaching nine wins on the PGA TOUR was also a big ambition. After my eighth title, I struggled with a neck injury and there were times when I felt I was never going to win again. I even struggled to finish in the top-10, so I'm really happy I was able to pull off a win.
Before my wins, Shigeki Maruyama had won three times on the PGA TOUR and after I won the fourth one, he told me, hey, you've got to pass K.J Choi. I am very happy to achieve this and I'll definitely text Shigeki that I achieved this goal.
After my injury in 2022, I was always worried something bad might happen. At Riviera, I had no issues and I played without any worries which really helped. It's something that's been bothering me for a long time. However, since the start of this year, it's been getting a lot better. It’s stress free when I'm sleeping too, so I think I had this feeling I can do something special maybe this year.
I wasn’t striking the ball particularly well during the final round but my putting and chipping worked a lot. The second shot into the 15th hole which ended eight inches from the cup was probably one of the best shots I had. It was 184 yards into the wind, and I executed it perfectly. I had great momentum right there. On 16, I hit it maybe like five yards to the right of my target, and it became a good shot where it stopped six inches from the hole. It was all good.
I think a lot of times for me, the morning practice session doesn't really relate to the actual round but I was striking it pretty good before the final round began. Then on the first tee, I hit probably the worst shot of the week but I still managed to make birdie on the opening par-5 hole!
Riviera is a very special place for me. I know the owner, who’s also Japanese and it’s nice to win here. I was a little disappointed I wasn't able to take a picture with Tiger as he withdrew from the tournament due to illness.
I think this latest win is important and I hope to keep the momentum going. This is my first top-10 since last year’s PLAYERS Championship so I have good memories of TPC Sawgrass and I look forward to getting back there next month. Hopefully I also keep my form going into Augusta National in April as well.
Fans can watch Hideki Matsuyama and the best players on the PGA TOUR compete on Sky Sports Golf.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
What Is The Florida Swing?
With the PGA Tour season well underway, the players now head to Florida as the run-up to The Masters intensifies
By Ben Fleming Published
-
adidas Tour360 24 Golf Shoe Review
Entering its 19th year, the Tour360 franchise has a fresh update for 2024. But how did it perform when we took it out onto the golf course?
By Dan Parker Published